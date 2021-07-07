Kerri Feazell of Concurrent Productions: “Don’t limit yourself to what you think you can do today”

Don’t limit yourself to what you think you can do today — All you have to do is the next step. You might not really be able to imagine where you can grow because it could feel overwhelming and will likely involve things you have no clue how to do today. Just do the next step. We originally thought we would sell one type of product for 20% of our current range of pricing. To work with the budgets we work with today felt so overwhelming. Early on, we could never even imagine doing it. We dreamt small. And we were afraid of the responsibility of delivering what that would require. But back then, we just weren’t ready. And now we are and can confidently work with bigger budgets because we have proof that our clients will see a return on their investment with us.

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kerri Feazell.

Kerri Feazell is a listener, writer, thinker, re-examiner, and introvert. She is Co-CEO of Concurrent Productions. In this role, she especially enjoys interviewing business owners to draw out their authentic selves on camera. https://www.concurrentproductions.com. She is also host of the podcast I Reinvented My Life in Business — subscribe on Castbox or wherever you get podcasts.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Like many (or perhaps all) entrepreneurs, it’s been a winding road through the rather foggy woods rather than a linear, obvious path. I started out in college thinking I would save the world and slowly realized that isn’t possible. I intended to be a missionary, studied cultural anthropology, went to India (realized I didn’t know anything about the world), worked as a grant writer for a homeless shelter on Skid Row, wrote business plans for immigrant investors, got immersed in a community of improv comedians (shout out to Westside Comedy Theater), and somewhere in there, went to Burning Man.

The common thread is an intense curiosity for story and deep conversations. And somehow, this all led me to where I am now, which is running a business with my husband that specializes in interviewing business leaders — especially camera-shy experts — to create marketing videos that capture the soul of their business. I also write and direct narrative films and have a podcast (I Reinvented My Life in Business).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Something interesting happens every day! The most interesting thing, I think, is usually what you don’t expect. A great example of this is how things circle back and somehow make sense. When I left nonprofits (I was fired twice), I was pretty sure that I wasn’t interested in working in that sector anymore. I was a disillusioned idealist. At worst, I didn’t believe in nonprofit leadership in general. At best, I understood that there were good people trying to do good things but I assumed most nonprofits had a poverty mentality and a mindset that worked to their disadvantage.

Interestingly, though, one of our best clients to date is a small nonprofit. It’s one with an absolutely amazing leader who comes from a corporate background. Working with this organization has completely shifted my perspective on nonprofit leadership. She understands how our work will benefit her and has successfully used the videos we’re creating for her to generate government partnerships and secure grants. She saw the ROI upfront and understood what her investment in video could generate for her community. And she’s a truly amazing human with absolute heart.

That one leader changed my perspective based on years of experiencing the opposite and that’s a powerful story of change.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Weirdly, a tipping point for our success coincided with COVID, which happened just after we started a more serious discipline of cold email and LinkedIn outreach. It’s not necessarily because of COVID that this happened. But in a way, the world turning upside down forced us to examine our priorities and how we were spending our time. Prior to COVID, I was devoting a lot of time and energy to in-person networking through a membership organization that had regular meetings.

I was getting some referrals from it but it’s the kind of thing where everyone tells you to “hang in there” and some people don’t get referrals for years (meanwhile, you’re paying expensive annual membership dues).

It’s a great strategy for some people in a certain stage of business but I finally realized it was not the right way for me to focus my business development activities at that stage of my business. And for what I do, which is quite niche, the networking group made the world seem small in a negative way for me. Once I invested more energy and time beyond that group, my market opportunities cracked wide open.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It stings a bit but it’s so absurd to think about that it’s funny. I had a notion that a phone call with a prospect was as good as a sale, which is like thinking that a date is a wedding.

I’ve learned there’s a lot of work that goes into making a sale and a lot of discovery about a prospects’ needs and potential solutions that make sense for them. By approaching sales as a process of collaboration and communication over a longer cycle, we’re learning to seek clients who value us not as a commodity but a true strategic and solution-providing partner. (And by the way, when I say “we” in relation to sales, I really mean my partner Jeff. He’s taken on this learning curve in a major way so I have to give him proper credit!)

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! We’re very excited to offer our services as fully remotely recorded videos for sales and marketing teams. Typically, these videos work really well as sales collateral to let your customers speak for you.

I also recently launched a podcast, I Reinvented My Life in Business (available on all major podcast platforms, including Castbox). In interviews with entrepreneurs who created a second career in midlife or late life, we learn from their pivotal decision to take a flying leap toward their dreams (or, reflect on how they got pushed out the window and learned to fly midair). This show features guests who got fired, got sick, got tired or were otherwise forced or enticed to get off the path that was leading them to being dead inside to one that leads them to being more fully alive and doing what only they can do.

And finally, we recently relaunched our online course, How to Make a Brand Video that Isn’t Boring, designed for solo entrepreneurs and people who want to learn how to DIY a brand video in a way that really connects them to customers in an emotional, authentic way. That community includes a blog of Inspiring Entrepreneurs who are sharing their stories.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO”? Please share a story or example for each.

You can have multiple CEOs — I share this title with my husband and business partner. We’re equal in our marriage and we’re equal in our business. Right now, we both step in to do anything from top to bottom — nothing is above or beneath either of us and when we’re really working our best as a team, we rise to our highest selves. As much as I’d like to think it doesn’t matter very much, the mutually shared title of CEO truly helps us do that. You’re never going to arrive but it will get easier — Hopefully, your business will be ever-evolving so you never actually “arrive.” Just when I think we have a second to rest and collect our thoughts, something changes in the world. There’s really no stasis for a business, especially in the world as it is now. However, there is some sense of stability that makes it easier to take a look back at data, for example, to figure out what’s working and make adjustments. Making those minor adjustments to get a better result is much easier than having no idea what to try next or wildly swinging at what might work. And learning where to seek advice (and where not to do so) helps a lot too. The world can be as small or as wide as you need it to be — As I mentioned, the networking group was a very small world. That strategy doesn’t work for me because I’m looking for a needle in a haystack to find my clients. I need a lot of haystacks to come across the needles. (I’m not “the other video person,” which is how I was perceived in the networking group.) There are thousands of people who make video in LA alone and so many different ways of approaching video production. I need a wide, wide world to really reach the kind of clients I know I can help the most and who resonate with my approach. Especially with remote video production, we aren’t constrained by any geographic boundaries. Don’t limit yourself to what you think you can do today — All you have to do is the next step. You might not really be able to imagine where you can grow because it could feel overwhelming and will likely involve things you have no clue how to do today. Just do the next step. We originally thought we would sell one type of product for 20% of our current range of pricing. To work with the budgets we work with today felt so overwhelming. Early on, we could never even imagine doing it. We dreamt small. And we were afraid of the responsibility of delivering what that would require. But back then, we just weren’t ready. And now we are and can confidently work with bigger budgets because we have proof that our clients will see a return on their investment with us. Your wound is probably your gift — How does a painfully shy and self-conscious child grow up to be a video producer? Well, that’s exactly how. I’m not an “I’m gonna make you star” kind of video producer. I’m an “I’m going to help the radiance that already exists in you shine through” kind f video producer. I love working with people who are uncomfortable on camera because that’s me. When I’m in front of the camera, all I want is for someone to be behind it truly listening to me — really paying close attention to what I’m saying and being truly interested. That takes all of my self-consciousness away. As a historically shy person, as much as it seems I don’t want to be seen, what I really want is exactly to be seen, to be understood. When it really comes down to it, what I want is to not be lonely. And I think that’s what we all want: the opportunity to share our true selves with someone who cares and affirms that. When I get to do that for a business leader, whether they like being on camera or not, those are my favorite moments. That reaches me back to my shy little girl self and makes me come alive when I can help do that for someone else. I focus on and getting curious about what makes them come alive and I love doing it.

What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’d be lying if I said I had this down. I don’t. But we all try our best and have strategies to build resilience. I work on purely creative projects for myself and that’s really a key aspect of my core self that I need to honor. I’ve learned that I have to spend time expressing myself as an artist for no other reason other than to explore where that leads me. Right now, I’m writing a feature length screenplay and when I spend an hour working on it in the morning, I have energy to thrive instead of drag through the day. In the beautiful words of civil rights leader Howard Thurman, “Don’t ask yourself what the world needs. Ask yourself what makes you come alive, and go do that, because what the world needs is people who have come alive.” Expressing myself through art makes me come alive. There are elements of that creativity to the business, but I also need to have work that is purely for myself with no other approvals tied to it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m really grateful for my husband and business partner, Jeff Feazell. (It can be challenging to work together, this isn’t meant to be a sappy sweet comment.) But, I really rely on him, his leadership for our business, the balance he brings, his brilliance in areas where I lack.

As for a story — and this is just one example of Jeff’s drive and discipline — a few months ago he decided to completely overhaul our website. He had it done in about a day and fully launched in about a week. He just decides to do something and does it. When he wants something done, there’s really nothing that can stop him from achieving it. And the skills he possesses are mind-boggling to me. He’s not only able to run a business and lead teams but he also has deeply technical skills to execute projects or fully understand the projects he’s asking others to do. He’s really a brilliant person who I admire. I’d say I aspire to be like him but I guess we work well together because of our differences!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would enhance people’s lives in some way, what would it be? You never know what your idea can trigger!

Do what only you can do. This is the question that constantly drives me. I don’t exactly know what that is but the more I keep asking myself, the more I find myself doing more of what makes me come alive. And that’s where I want to be. That’s where I want everyone to be. And that’s why I do what I do to draw that out in other business leaders. Like Howard Thurman, I truly believe that’s what the world needs. What that means to me is that you make choices about what to do based on that voice in your head that tells you what’s right for your own soul, even if it seems weird or awkward or even a little crazy. And if you don’t hear that voice, listen. (This is all advice to myself, by the way; I have to keep myself on track and with constant effort to pay attention.)

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Please connect with me on LinkedIn! I like meeting new people. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kfeazell/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.