Keren Novack of Curion: “Admit when you’re wrong”

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Keren Novack, President of Chicago based Curion, www.curioninsights.com.

Keren takes complex research initiatives at all stages of the project life cycle and utilizes a research-based psychology background to apply an insightful understanding of consumer behavior behind perception. Prior to joining Curion Keren worked for L’Oreal USA as a Sensory Research Scientist. Her 12 years of sensory & consumer insights experience includes food, beverage, and personal care. She is also a trained QDA panel moderator. Keren received her B.A. from Franklin and Marshall College in Psychology and holds a Certificate of Sensory & Consumer Science from UC Davis.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always pursued challenges and been a deeply curious person. In my 20s, this was manifested by choosing to attend a college known to have the second highest workload and study a field that genuinely sparked my interest: psychology. I didn’t realize it at the time, but this was the beginning of my journey of my quest to absorb knowledge and understanding of people (later, the word “insights” would be added to my vocabulary). After college, I approached the job market with the slightly terrifying openness that a liberal arts degree offers and found myself landing a job at L’Oreal. Without the slightest clue about how sensory science or consumer insights worked, I channeled all my energy into obtaining as much information as possible. The more I learned, the more curious I became. I decided to take a class at Tragon, which later became Curion, and was mesmerized by their dedication to innovation, constant learning and adapting, and the natural intersection between CPG brands and psychology. I found myself so inspired by the environment, I walked up to the CEO at the time and asked for a job. A few months later, I began working as a project manager, then later became an account manager. As the company grew, so did my curiosity and passion for the work. Curion’s fast-paced, always evolving, solution-focused environment has proven to be the perfect outlet for my curiosity. Every day brings a new challenge, and with it, the need to problem solve, learn and innovate. I am overjoyed to continue the pursuit of knowledge and innovation as President.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Most people can probably relate to the paralyzing fear of being wrong in the early stages of your career. If you’re lucky, this sensation might hit during a low stakes meeting with someone in a senior position there to have you back. I, however, found myself boarding a plane to share results with a pretty major client with my stomach in knots and one word on paper. On that 90-minute flight, my colleague and I raced to put something together that resembled preparation. Turns out, all the information was in my head. It wasn’t funny in the moment (especially to my colleague at the time), but it taught me you can’t be afraid to put a pen to paper. Or fingers on a keyboard.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely, your first job always sticks with you. My first job at L’Oreal ignited my interest in consumer product testing insights, but it was my second job at Tragon (later Curion) where my passion would really begin to manifest. I worked with two incredible women and thinkers who really paved my way to professional growth: Becky Bleibaum and Clara Tao. They were strong and confident, open-minded and kind; unafraid to contribute their unfiltered opinion but with grace and humility. Becky and Clara taught me to balance always putting the client first with standing up for what I believed in, and that backing down was never a sign of weakness or inferiority. These women instilled a deep respect and belief in my own thoughts and opinions as well as the confidence to use my voice in both my professional and personal lives. Without a doubt, I wouldn’t be where I am today without their contagious examples.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I wholeheartedly believe in the power of mind and body connection. Endorphins are the ultimate anti-anxiety medication. When I’m exercising, my mind feels more alive, agile, and engaged. I often come up with my best ideas in the middle of a tough workout and practice presentations on runs. You can’t carry around notecards while you’re moving your body.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Diversity in leadership is so much more than having a group of people in charge who all have different physical attributes. True diversity is composed of individuals with vastly different life experiences, childhoods, cultures, and worldviews. It’s so important to recognize the power of someone who has lived another story and that person is the only one who can truly understand the perspective that follows. Diversity isn’t a superficial check-list item — it’s the difference between moving forward and staying stagnant. Curion’s (or any organization’s) success is directly linked to how wide the spectrum of opinions, experiences, and worldviews is within leadership. Refusing to be intentional about prioritizing true diversity leads to a one-dimensional company blind sighted by change and incapable of a sustainable future. Diversity at the top trickles down to the mindset of the rest of the company: inviting new ideas and ways of thinking, igniting a sense of agency for others who start to see their perspective as valuable, and ultimately propel growth unlike anything else.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

In today’s world, everyone feels the pressure to say something, post something, stand for something. This culture built on initiative has many positive attributes, but in the midst of all the activism, I think we’ve forgotten how to truly listen. One of the most important ways we can move society forward together is to take the time to intentionally absorb the voices of the people around us without thinking about what we’re going to respond next or how it affects our own argument. Just listening.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

As our CEO recently me, “Being an executive means working on the business, rather than in the business.” I’ve grown up in this company, so working in the business and being integral in the day-to-day grind has become second nature. I understand and respect each of the wheels that keeps our business turning and care deeply about each client and case study. As a part of this new position, I’ll have to learn to trust my team to take care of the everyday while I channel my passion for what we do here into our strategy moving forward. My history with this company and intimate knowledge will just be manifested in a different way — by expanding our reach and influence on a larger scale.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

One misconception about being an executive is that you’re automatically surrounded by support. Like, you look up to see a circle of people standing around you ready to weigh in so the pressure isn’t as acute. In reality, those people are looking to you to make a decision. It really can be lonely. I’ve found it’s so important to have just a few people you trust that you can bounce ideas off of from time to time.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think people expect female leaders to be more emotionally driven than male leaders. The truth is though, most great leaders are emotional people because passion and emotion are rarely mutually exclusive. The difference is when male leaders are passionate, it’s interpreted as strength and investment. When women leaders show their passion, they’re seen as emotional. It’s a difficult stereotype to push through.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I absolutely have measurable goals and objectives that the board is holding me accountable for, but a large part of this position is taking initiative and carving your own place in Curion’s path forward. That’s probably the biggest difference — my role is far more open-ended. I get to decide what your team’s next step will be, then it’s my job to make sure it happens. It’s a thrilling feeling.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

I think successful people learn how to be confident as opposed to being born with it. They observe, watch, listen, and learn from other great leaders who have come before them with humility and a hunger for knowledge and growth.

You also can’t be afraid to take risks to avoid being wrong. Being wrong is part of the job. Strong leaders make big moves, then they learn from the mistake and pivot if it doesn’t pan out. There’s also a certain level of capacity for accepting that you won’t be perfect and knowing when to admit when you are wrong.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Don’t confuse kindness with weakness, or passion with emotion.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Just start. Do something, anything, no matter how small to start a project. Then stop, move on to something else, and come back to it. It’s always easier to pick back up when you’ve already made (even a small amount) of progress. Admit when you’re wrong. Recognizing and accepting when an idea or direction has failed is the ultimate path to success. You have to see it as data to take into consideration as you readjust. It’s not about me. When your team is successful, you are successful. Pouring your energy into giving them all the support and resources they need is the most important thing you can do as a leader. Get out of bed for yourself every morning. This contradicts the prior point and it is meant to. At the end of the day you will only be successful if you do what you love. And how lucky those of us are who actually get to do that? When I interview someone, it’s a trait I look for. If the person says their reason for being there is the company or the people, they won’t last. They have to be doing it for themselves. Nobody knows what they’re doing. Over the course of my career, I’ve struggled quite a bit with imposter syndrome. Whenever those feelings start to creep in, I have to remind myself no one knows what they are doing all of the time. It’s part of it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Go after what it is that creates meaning in your life and trust yourself to handle the stress that follows”

We can often let stress prevent us from pursuing the things that are most meaningful to us, whether personally or professionally. This mentality is rooted in the belief that stress is always negative, which is objectively false. The right amount of stress can actually be a driving force and catalyst for greatness.

[Kelly McGonigal, psychologist]

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

Curion has actually interviewed this person: Jamie Schmidt. When I heard her story, I was so inspired by her story and her success. She possessed the self-will and belief in her abilities to grow from a one-woman-show to a company with 150 people with no formal education or training. Passion was her singular driving force.

Jamie was instrumental in bringing natural deodorant to the mainstream. There are themes and patterns in her life that I deeply relate to. For example, not knowing exactly what’s coming next, but just putting your head down and doing your job to the best of your ability with a sense of contagious passion. She also balanced being a mother with her success, something else I can relate to. Jamie is a visionary who never stops expanding what she’s doing to improve the lives of others. After building her own brand, she continued to work just as hard to empower other entrepreneurs to pursue their own visions.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.