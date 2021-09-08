Kenty Lichtenberg of Kerai Kreative Style: “Invest in your business, do homework, stay learning”

Invest in your business, do homework, stay learning. Customers will follow you to the end of the world, if it makes sense for them to spend their money on your products or services.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kenty Lichtenberg.

Kenty believes that the stigma of the 9–5 no longer applies. An internationally awarded blogger and brand manager, Kenty has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world (Bacardi, Neutrogena, Barefoot Wines, Mobil just to name a few). Her ability to profile brands, connect them to local markets, and create opportunities for growth are some of her qualities. A recognized influencer, mom-preneur and advocate for women in business. Her focus is to empower her clients (mostly start-ups by women) by building a strong and sustainable brand for their business by connecting them with the right sources and network that will increase their sales and place them in a better position as a business. In addition to this, Kenty also uses her Blog, Kerai Kreative Style as a platform where women can share their journey about inner beauty and the pressure of today’s society when it comes to Beauty Standards.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been known to take fashion risks. As someone that has always been plus size, I struggled with finding my true identity in the early stages of puberty. My mom played an important role in helping accept and love myself regardless of the size of my jeans. Blogging opened a new door, where I was able to use it as a platform, to educate, inspire and influence women around the world. I have met some amazing women that continue to fight for diversification in the beauty industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I started to blog, I had no idea how this journey would end up. But I know that once I put my mind to something, I will give it my all and that is exactly what I did. I researched, I reached out to persons in the industry, I asked for advice and I put in the work. In 2020, the blog was internationally awarded and I with it as the Blogger of the year. Coming from the Caribbean, where blogging was in 2016 still a new phenomenon, was the most interesting moment year to date.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

In 2018, after Hurricane Irma devastated the island of St. Maarten and the beautiful paradise that I call home, I dived full time into building the blog and the branding consulting agency. I changed my strategies when it came to creating content, I closed my niche and I made a strategic approach to collaborate with partners that would help me expand my business. If there were 3 things that I learned during this process were:

Becoming aggressive in building my digital footprint

Collaborations are necessary in order to thrive

Invest in the quality of your business, this is what will land you long term commitments

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The reality is that I have met so many amazing men and women along this journey, that it would be impossible to point out just one person. But looking back at what I have been able to accomplish, it would have been quite challenging if I did not have my family’s support. My partner has ensured that he takes the reign of our household while I am out there soaring my dreams and goals. In 2019 I took the job of managing the Bacardi portfolio for the island of St. Maarten, I remember that when I went to that interview, my baby was in the incubator (he was born a preemie), but his dad knew that this presented an opportunity for me and so I went for it. The manager that interviewed me had no CLUE, of everything that was happening in the background of my life. That really showed me the level of strength that women possess.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

What I have always tried to incorporate to my audience is the fact that there is no beauty without self- love. The Beauty industry has indeed become one of the most dominant industries in the world, however I think that beauty is so much more than what you can see in the mirror. Inner beauty, preparing a foundation where young women can feel and speak freely about their bodies, minds and souls regardless of how they look, their cultural or ethnic background or their size is the meaning of TRUE beauty for me.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The internet has made everything and everyone accessible, even more so since this pandemic.

Self-taught Beauty experts. These are the revolutionaries in beauty that have challenged the standards. Story telling. If your beauty brand or platform can tell a story interesting enough to capture your audience, then you have discovered a golden formula. The fact that you cannot longer spoon feed information to your customers and think they will not challenge you. People will research you and your stories to confirm its alignment when it comes to Beauty services or Beauty products.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Consumers have become more demanding, everything needs to happen at a fast pace. Mass production of products and depending on their active ingredients add to our lack of protection for our environment. I would certainly like to see measures taken to reduce the impact of this (eco packaging, zero plastic e;g In Curacao there is an organic skin care store where the customers get a discount when they bring their empty containers to refill their favorite products).

I would also like to see a balance between aesthetic and healthy lifestyle. I think the line is so thin between the two that it gets lost in translation: Beauty aesthetic enhancements are usually short term lived, while a balanced lifestyle is more of a permanent goal.

Lastly: normalizing that men also form part of the beauty industry, especially in the Caribbean, where men are criticized if they show interest in beauty or pampering moments. Beauty is a wide umbrella, with so many different components, but we need to be able to continue to live in a society where we respect each other’s choices.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Well expert, I do not know if I am an expert but I have had the pleasure of working with great Beauty brands that have enabled me to gain knowledge and understanding in this diverse industry.

I would suggest a few tips that can certainly help you maintain your inner beauty connected to what people see on the exterior:

Have a clear and consistent skin regime (I usually do mines at night, your cells need the hours that you are asleep to rejuvenate and work their magic).

Understand your skin –type and what does that mean when it comes to creating the beauty regime that works for you

Do not become a beauty product hoarder, so many of us spend thousands of dollars trying to find that perfect serum of youth without seeing any return on those investments.

Have a skin care specialist / advisor that can answer your questions accordingly. The university of “Youtube” is not seeing your skin when you are following tutorials and trying to find out the best approach to your skin.

Lastly, and repeat it after me: “there is no beauty makeup without healthy skin”. Your skin is the biggest organ on your body, and you should treat it as such.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five Things You Need to Know to Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Tell YOUR story. This is when you become relatable and people are willing to give your product / brand or service a chance. Under promise and over deliver. This is a strategy where you do not say “yes to all the requests” from your client or audience. But you give them an element of surprise. It shows good faith and that you are reliable to get things done when they least expect it. Invest in your business, do homework, stay learning. Customers will follow you to the end of the world, if it makes sense for them to spend their money on your products or services. Continue to work with strategic partners that will elevate and place your business in a better position. Think long term and not overnight return on investment. DO not focus on popularity, focus on ensuring that your business is sustainable.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think the movement of understanding that the beauty industry should use their platform to promote that beauty products are there to enhance your beauty, not to change who you are. Is 2021 and so many persons are still looking for the overnight potion that will give them, a perfect skin, a perfect figure, the perfect style etc. I will continue to say that beauty is a projected of self-love, confidence and self –esteem. If you can have clarity that this is true beauty, then you can conquer the world!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Work ethics takes you where money won’t”. Throughout my entire career I have always ensure to remain ethical. Partners, clients will appreciate when you do the right thing, even in the most difficult of times. Ethics builds trust and a sense of belonging in a partnership that is always looking for your best interest!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can me on my website http://keraikreativestyle.com/

Or on social media:

FB: Kerai Kreative Style / https://www.facebook.com/keraikreativestyle/

IG: KeraiKreativeStyle2016 / https://www.instagram.com/keraikreativestyle2016/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.