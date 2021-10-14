Kenty Lichtenberg of Kerai Kreative Style: “A strong and reliable network”

A strong and reliable network — this is not built overnight. Your network is a reflection of your work ethics and how you have conducted business with different individuals. Knowing that you have people that will go the extra mile to see you be successful, means that they can rely on you to do the same. When a woman wins, WE all WIN!

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kenty Lichtenberg, Founder of Be Your Own Brand & Kerai Kreative Style .

Kenty believes that the stigma of the 9–5 no longer applies. An internationally awarded blogger and brand manager, Kenty has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world (Bacardi, Neutrogena, Barefoot Wines, Mobil just to name a few). Her ability to profile brands, connect them to local markets, and create opportunities for growth are some of her qualities. A recognized influencer, mom-preneur and advocate for women in business. Her focus is to empower her clients (mostly start-ups by women) by building a strong and sustainable brand for their business by connecting them with the right sources and network that will increase their sales and place them in a better position as a business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

In addition to my passion for marketing and project development / coordinating and social media management, I am also the proud founder of www.keraikreativestyle.com. In 2016 I launched St. Maarten’s first plus size blogger’s website. An action that has expanded my global network beyond my expectations (e.g.: correspondent for the Huffington Post UK). The blog has been nominated for various awards: I was the proud recipient of the “Islandpreneur Award”, presented by the Power Agency. International Blogger Award by Size Overrated Magazine in 2020, just to mention a few.

Hurricane Irma caused major disaster in 2017(yes, I have the curse and the blessing of being situated on the Caribbean Hurricane’s Belt), but that did not deter me from branching out to the full potential of being an entrepreneur. In January 2018: Be Your Own Brand (Marketing & Beyond Consulting Agency was born). It was a year that taught me so many lessons, but it also showed me how strong my network was, a network that was not only locally, but regionally and internationally.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

This had to be in 2018, when I decided to go in full force and pursue my entrepreneurial skills. I was running a “one woman” show and I asked myself how I was going to get any clients. But that was also a year that start-ups had an increase of 65% due to the hurricane. I managed to acquire 15 clients within the first 3 months that “BYOB” was established. 10 of those clients were start-ups that needed assistance in creating their brand and creating an effective marketing plan within an economy that had suffered a major blow due to this natural disaster, all this while also being pregnant.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake then (but now that I look back it was something serious), was the fact that I underpriced myself. The fear of failing as an entrepreneur and not being able to acquire clients was terrifying to me as of course my family is also dependent on my consistent income. In addition to this I did not identify my niche, and it took me some time to understand that not everyone was going to be my client, but that those that made the decision to be, were going to value my time, energy, effort and my deliverables in treating their business as if it was my own.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The truth is that I have collaborated with many amazing women and men, it would be unfair to just name one person. I believe that the essence of success lies in being able to collaborate and create long term relationships that will be able to benefit not only your business but also enable you to give back to your community. The story where I had no office to meet my clients, so all my meetings would take place in a coffee lounge, is one that is particularly close to my heart. That time where I had so many doubts about how it would all work, but was able to find strength in other women that were determined to see me succeed.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Women are afraid to take risks and also of rejection. One of the primary things that I always tell my clients (most of them happen to be women) is that once you have a plan, and you have created a vision then it is time to execute. Women stay an extended amount of time in the “idea phase”, and that most of the time is the set back from not starting something that you call yours. In addition to this, I would also like to point out that there is not enough commitment from financial institutions / investors that are willing to take a chance with women founders. Statistics have shown that the majority of loans are granted to men, and when granted to women they are still looking for a (male) guarantor.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Financial literacy — the myth that men run better finances and analytics than women has been around since the beginning of time. If we can empower women with tools to enhance their financial knowledge, we can ensure that they understand their business in depth.

the myth that men run better finances and analytics than women has been around since the beginning of time. If we can empower women with tools to enhance their financial knowledge, we can ensure that they understand their business in depth. Diverse & strategic partners — I mentioned before that partnerships are key in order to thrive during these challenging times. Creating a database of potential partners that would support and consider women founders.

— I mentioned before that partnerships are key in order to thrive during these challenging times. Creating a database of potential partners that would support and consider women founders. An innovative / flexible mindset — innovation means that as an entrepreneur you never stop learning or discovering. It means that your mindset needs to be flexible to receive feedback, constructive criticism and that you will have the ability to incorporate that information into an improved product or service.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

By investing in supporting female founders, we benefit the whole world. Female founders tend to reinvest in their communities, they have more engaged teams and tend to operate holistically. In addition, their full participation in the economy would contribute 12 Trillion dollars. And since the pandemic you have certainly seen an increase in women founders, women are discovering new talents and finding ways to monetize and create multiple streams of income.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

There are quite a few myths about what it is to be “a founder”. The most popular one I think has to be that you are your own boss and therefore you work less hours. The crude reality is that when you are running your own business, you end up working long hours, your clients believe that you should be available 24/7 and most of us have challenges disconnecting fully from running your business. They forget to mention that your mental health is affected by the pressure of wanting to succeed, that most of us do not sleep a full 8 hours and that we battle amnesia. That is simply because people choose to only see the glam and glitz of owning a business, the photo ops, the successful press releases without wanting to admit that we pay a heavy fine for wanting to accomplish all of that: you sacrifice family time, “me” time, and more often than not you place yourself in the back burner to fulfill the needs / demands of your clients.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

While everyone can try to be a founder, not everyone is cut out for everything that comes with it. I think the first one is Vision. A successful startup founder must have a comprehensive vision of the startup and its trajectory. The second thing is passion, if you are not passionate about what you do, it would be difficult to project that into the universe and make others believe in what you are selling or what you are doing. During trying times, persistence and resilience are key to being able to thrive.

The person that gets up every morning with the intention of doing a 9–5 job and feel contented and accomplished, is the person that should not venture into entrepreneurial territories. But if you feel a void during your 9–5 and feel that you are here because you have a bigger purpose to share with the world, then you know what you have to do!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Identify what drives and motivates you — in order for you to become good at something, there must be a certain drive / spark that pushes your actions and turns them into decision making moments that will turn your business around. A strong and reliable network — this is not built overnight. Your network is a reflection of your work ethics and how you have conducted business with different individuals. Knowing that you have people that will go the extra mile to see you be successful, means that they can rely on you to do the same. When a woman wins, WE all WIN! A strong mindset — you need this in order to overcome the daily challenges that gets thrown your way on a daily basis. A strong mindset will help guide you through moments when you need to be assertive but also stand your ground with clients, business partners, family members etc. Education — as a founder you should never stop learning. Make conscious investments in self-development and in tools that will make your business more efficient. This will help you look at the competition with analytic eyes and hereby ensure that you position yourself better. Have a Plan — planning is a big part of achieving your goals. Proper planning prepares you for the unexpected. I like to say that as an entrepreneur you need to have several back up plans. Plan A, is never enough. Life has taught me that being prepared helps you to prevent and helps you with damage control.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

All my platforms share the same message of community involvement and giving back. If we do not invest in our community, we are doing something wrong. Some of the programs that I have been part of: parent reader, creating activities for our seniors, taking part in SXM DOET (the biggest volunteer activation within the Dutch Kingdom and the Dutch Caribbean islands), motivational speakers for primary and secondary education, mentorship to young entrepreneurs. I do this because I truly believe that if we all can contribute to a better community; we can create a better world for the generations to come.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Investing in young entrepreneurs. From experience, the reason why so many people are afraid to take risks, is because we lack backing, institutions and mentorships that will enable our young minds to explore their full potential. Creating grants and options that persons can access without having to feel that they are financially and permanently crippled.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Dr. Carol Parker Walsh — An expert in personal branding, she helps women worldwide up-level their brands for increased visibility so they can come out of the shadows and showcasing their brilliance with the world. I think as a brand strategist myself I know we would have a substantial conversation that will serve as an accelerator for even bigger things.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.