Kent Probst: “Minimize sleep during the day”

Kent Probst is a health and fitness blogger at Long Healthy Life Blog. He is a lifelong health and fitness enthusiast with special interest in nutrition and natural remedies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in exercise science.

As a personal trainer, kinesiotherapist and bodybuilder, I’ve dedicated my life to optimal nutrition, fitness and natural remedies. I help health-conscious people live longer, healthier lives with great nutrition, fitness and natural remedies at Long Healthy Life Blog.

I saw friends and family suffering from health problems and a low quality of life that I felt could be prevented. I didn’t want to go through what they were experiencing. I was convinced that a high quality of life can be maintained and most health problems prevented with great nutrition, fitness and natural approaches to wellness. At that point, I embarked on a mission to learn as much as I could, stay as healthy and fit as possible and help others achieve optimal health throughout their lives.

I once suffered from chronic insomnia. In the process of understanding why I was experiencing insomnia and how to treat it, I learned as much as I could about the importance of sleep. As a result I became very knowledgeable about insomnia and how to successfully treat it with a natural approach. I have written the blog post, Natural Remedies for Insomnia: The Ultimate Guide.

The Natural Physician’s Healing Therapies: Proven Remedies Medical Doctors Don’t Know by Mark Stengler, ND was a major game changer for me in how I approached my health. I’d been having side effects from prescription drugs and problems of efficacy with traditional treatments. This motivated me to look at alternative medicine. In my experience, natural medicine has been more effective and safer.

“The doctor of the future will give no medication but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” — Thomas A. Edison

This quote from Thomas Edison resonated with me a long time ago. As I became more educated about health, fitness, nutrition and natural remedies, I came to understand how true it is.

Adults should shoot for 7–9 hours of sleep per night. Young children who are growing need more sleep. As we age, we tend to need less sleep.

Our bodies crave consistency, and we should go to bed at the same time every day. 8 hours of sleep is almost always better than 6. If your work schedule requires that you go to bed at 2AM, then you should stay consistent with that. The bottom line is that you should consistently get 7–9 hours of sleep daily.

When you’re getting enough sleep, you’ll be happier, have more energy and be more productive during the day. Long term, you should see less disease in your life.

Insomnia can lead to heart disease, poor learning and memory, diabetes, depression, weight gain, and premature skin aging. Insomnia is also linked to the following health problems:

Asthma

Arthritis

Endocrine abnormalities

Neurological illness

Urinary problems

Sinus problems

Gastrointestinal issues

Consistently getting enough sleep should be a major priority.

Insomnia weakens your immune system by increasing levels of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), which promote inflammation. A weakened immune system also increases the risk of bacterial, parasitic and viral infections.

Your endocrine system is also affected by insomnia, which elevates the hormones epinephrine and cortisol. The result can be osteoporosis, weight gain and diabetes. Published studies also show that long term insomnia is also associated with heart failure and atherosclerosis.

Getting a good night’s sleep (7 to 9 hours) helps you detox your brain of beta amyloid plaque, the substance found concentrated in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

Additionally, insomnia can make you age faster by increasing levels of T cells, immune cells associated with increased inflammation.

First, while modern technology has made our lives easier, it also has led people to believe they can continually cram more things into their schedules. This tends to make sleep less of a priority. Second, poor sleep hygiene, or habits related to sleeping, is a major obstacle to consistently getting enough sleep. Changes to lifestyle and sleep hygiene can greatly improve sleep quality. Third, poor stress management causes insomnia for many people. Incorporating relaxation techniques into your routine can go a long way toward improving sleep quality.

We’re busier than ever, as I mentioned earlier, making life more complex and stressful. Hence, this makes “good sleep” more difficult and a lower priority.

It’s difficult to boil it down to 5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need. Here 5 important items:

Practice good sleep hygiene Incorporate relaxation techniques into your life Try melatonin or an herbal supplement for sleep Go to bed early and consistently to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep Keep your bedroom cool, quiet and as dark as possible

If you’re sleeping five hours, but staying in bed eight, restrict the time in bed to five hours. You may feel sleep deprived initially, but you’ll condition yourself to go to sleep faster. Gradually increase the time in bed in increments of 15 minutes until you’re sleeping the whole night.

This is just anecdotal, but you may want to get up, drink some warm milk or chamomile tea and meditate for 15–30 minutes to relax before going back to bed.

Minimize sleep during the day. A brief nap, 10–20 minutes, early to mid afternoon can be restorative if you’re sleep deprived. Longer naps late in the day can adversely affect sleep quality at night.

William Faloon at the Life Extension Foundation. I’ve been a member of the Life Extension Foundation for 20 years, and I’m always impressed with what they are doing.

You can follow my work at Long Healthy Life Blog: https://www.longhealthylife.co/

