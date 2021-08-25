Kenneth Reaves of Perfect Captain: “Take a proper vacation”

Take a proper vacation. Go somewhere near and do something that’s outside of your comfort zone. Disconnect from work completely for a week or so. Leave the laptop at home, don’t check your email and forward your calls from work.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kenneth Reaves.

Kenneth Reaves is a professional angler who’s been fishing competitively for most of his adult life. He’s also an entrepreneur who runs his own fishing blog and business. Although he spends a lot of time out on the water, he still knows all about business, stress, and burnout!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you so much for having me! I’m happy to be here and appreciate the chance to talk to you and share some of my thoughts with your readers.

I was lucky enough to be born in the beautiful state of Wisconsin. I was always an outdoorsy kid, but my parents were outdoors people too, so I spent more of my childhood muddy and wet in a forest or lake than I did clean and quiet indoors!

Even throughout high school, I was the kid who couldn’t wait for class to finish so I could get out into nature. I didn’t have any siblings, so I spent a lot of time making friends with animals and doing my own thing, really. It was a great time of my life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My dad introduced me to my first love — fishing! He was an excellent angler, but he also had a deep love for the sport that he passed on to me when I was very young. I was 5 years old when he first started taking me out with him on fishing trips.

At that stage I was just really excited to be hanging out with my dad. He started teaching me different fly patterns and challenging me to help him choose the right one. About 6 months after we first started going on these fishing trips together, he bought me my first rod. I was so excited to be able to actually join him in fishing.

He was really patient with me and the more he taught me, the more I picked up on his love for it and the passion he had. Not just for the sport, but for the environment, the feeling, the freedom of it.

I knew from very early on that I wanted to do it forever, and he also encouraged me to do exactly that. He never thought it was unrealistic for me to want to fish as a job. He’s always been my biggest fan, and he’s the reason I ended up going into fishing as a career.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Aside from my dad, I was lucky enough to spend a lot of time with other fishermen when I was growing up. They were all happy to give advice and encouragement, which was amazing.

One particular fellow by the name of Bobby Carvin took an interest in me as a fisherman when I was a teenager. I spent almost as much time fishing with him as I did with my dad, and he taught me some tricks of the trade that I didn’t know yet.

When I graduated from high school, he was the one who entered me into my first amateur competition. He became my fishing coach, for lack of a better term. He found fishing tournaments for me, entered me into them, traveled with me and my dad to these tournaments, and kept me excited about the sport and about always improving my craft.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Wow, there have been a few! One that comes to mind is back in those first days with Bobby. He’d entered me into a tournament in Springfield, and it was quite a routine thing for us by that time. Him, my dad, and myself did the usual packing the gear and setting off to the location.

When we got to Springfield, as we actually got into the town, Bobby turned to my dad with a horrified look and said “We’re in the wrong Springfield.”

Wisconsin has 5 different Springfields, and somehow we’d managed to end up 3 hours away from the one we were meant to be in. We’re still not sure how that happened, to this day.

I ended up missing the tournament, and I was pretty upset about it. It was really nobody’s fault, but I was ready to point fingers. I had to learn that sometimes things are going to go wrong. What defines you is how you react to those things.

Getting upset, throwing a tantrum… It solves nothing. When things don’t go your way, consider what you can learn from the situation and what positives can be taken from it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My quote to live by is “Your best teacher is your last mistake.” I love that it applies to absolutely everything — fishing, blogging, business, and everything else in between.

My dad shared this gem of wisdom with me when I was still a kid and he was teaching me to fish. Obviously as a kid I didn’t quite understand what it meant, but it did help me to learn from my fishing mistakes and become better every time we got out on the water.

The older I got, the more I realized that it applies to everything in life. To progress, we must learn from our own mistakes, our own shortcomings. That means we need to acknowledge those things, first, which can sometimes be the hardest part!

If I have a bad day on the water, I can go home afterwards and think about what I could have done better. If I have a bad day in the office, I come home and think things over. It’s stuck with me since the day my dad mentioned it, and it’s become a habit now to consider my mistakes in every situation and do my best to learn from them.

I don’t always get it right, but it’s something that always sticks in my mind.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My main project right now is my website, Perfect Captain. I don’t get out on the water as much as I used to, but I enjoy having something to focus on that’s still fishing-related.

I love the sport, and I’d like to share that with others. Not everyone has a dad like mine who showed them how to fish and instilled the love for the sport in them. Not everyone had a Bobby to show them new things and helped them take their next steps.

The website is still fairly new, but I hope to share my knowledge and my passion for fishing so that readers who land up there can learn something new or get excited about fishing.

There’s so much stuff online, it can be overwhelming and difficult to find straight answers. I hope to be a place where new anglers can learn all they need to know and experienced anglers can pick up tips and tricks or find out about the latest gear.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Willingness to learn is definitely the first. It’s not something that most people would choose, but it’s a trait that’s served me extremely well since I was very young. I’ve always had a love for learning, but it’s easy to get tired of it when you’re in the thick of things.

I truly believe that in order to be successful in business, you can never stop learning. It keeps your mind sharp, but it also means that no matter what you come up against, getting through it is as simple as learning something new. I didn’t know a thing about websites or blogging when I started this venture. But it was something I liked the idea of because it can reach many people. I had to learn a lot and I’m still learning as I go.

Secondly, a willingness to take risks. Nothing is gained by playing it safe! I’m still nervous about the fact that I run a blog. It’s a big responsibility, bringing information to readers. But never taking risks means you’ll never have the chance to do something truly amazing.

The third trait I believe is essential to run a successful business is being a good communicator. This isn’t just sending out weekly emails to your team to check up, it’s about talking to people, communicating deeply. I want to know who I’m working with, why they’re doing what they’re doing, and I want them to know that they can talk to me when they need something.

You can’t run a business without communicating with others. You need to actually put effort into communication. It’s not necessarily something that happens naturally. If you need information, reach out. If you want someone to know something, reach out.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Most people assume that someone who’s spent much of their career out on the water doesn’t get burned out! That’s not true, though. While I loved fishing and the water is the most amazing office anyone could ask for, burnout is real no matter what career you choose to do.

I was traveling a lot, I was taking part in a competitive sport, and I didn’t really do much else. It was busy. I didn’t have time to stay physically fit. I didn’t even have time to eat healthy stuff. Everything was going too fast, too busy.

I ended up having a bit of a meltdown and withdrawing from a tournament at the last moment. When we got home, I just locked myself in my room and slept. I spent a week or so in my room, sleeping, wallowing. I couldn’t pinpoint anything, why I was feeling the way I was.

The next week I dragged myself to the doctor. He diagnosed me with being burned out. I was shocked, but it made sense. As much as I loved fishing, I knew I needed to change a few things if I wanted to continue enjoying it and start feeling normal again.

I’m proof that burnout can happen to anyone! I’ve done the research, I’ve made changes. If even a guy who spends his job out in nature on the water can be burned out, then it’s extremely important for others to understand this and take steps early on to avoid it.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I think it’s different for everyone. What feels like the world ending for one person might be a mild bad day for someone else. But ultimately I think you know you’ve reached the point of burnout when you have no energy left for the things you love.

Speaking from my own personal experience, I loved fishing. But I had reached a point where I couldn’t even bring myself to get excited about it. Something I’d always loved doing was suddenly just not enough to even get me out of bed. I didn’t even care about the repercussions.

All of us wish we had more time to do things we love. Whether that’s fishing, cooking, staying fit, playing music, or taking part in another hobby, if most people had the choice, they’d skip work and do their favorite thing.

I feel that “burnout” is where you reach the point that you don’t even have enthusiasm for those things anymore. You’re just going through the motions, feeling overly emotional and like you’re hanging on by a thread.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

In one word — joy. There’s a whole lot of goodness to be found in life. I knew I was in the right place for me when I was fishing because I was joyful. Not just happy, but joyful. I loved it.

Everyone has something that brings them joy. Maybe it’s your kids, your friends, or a hobby. When you can find that joy in your life, that’s what I consider to be the opposite of burnout. That joy can be the thing that sees us through the bad times.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Science would disagree with those sceptics! It’s been scientifically proven that burnout has detrimental effects on us, mentally and physically. Sure, some people can push through bad times more easily than others. But everybody’s journey is different.

Do a bit of research and you’ll find a lot of information about all the typical factors that are involved in burnout. Lack of sleep (or too much sleep), lack of exercise, thinking in circles, suppressing emotions, unhealthy eating, mood swings, and so on. These are some of the signs of impending burnout, and they’re all absolutely proven to have negative effects on your health.

Pick any one of these and look at the effects. Let’s take lack of sleep. You can be in bed for 8 hours a night, but if you’re not getting good deep sleep because you’re worrying about tomorrow, your immune system is going to be down. You’re susceptible to catching a cold or getting ill.

Not only that, but your cardiovascular health is going to suffer. Higher blood pressure and a higher resting heart rate are normal when your body isn’t getting enough rest. You aren’t going to exercise, which means your general fitness is going to suffer. When you’re tired, it’s proven that you’re more likely to make poor food choices.

You’re also likely to be more prone to anxiety, depression, moodiness, and a short temper. So after a few months of pushing through this with nothing getting better, you’re feeling sleep-deprived, moody, anxious, unhealthy, and chubby. How is that good for us?

Now imagine we’re putting 100 people together in an office and half of them are feeling this way. Is the business at its peak in terms of productivity? Of course not.

Burnout is real and it affects so many more people than we realize. Some are hiding it pretty well, but many are at the end of their rope and just hanging on. Especially in these trying times.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

A lack of rest and time for ourselves. I love the Spanish concept of having a siesta during the day, because it implies that rest is as important as action and activity.

We live in a world where if you take time to rest, you’re behind. If you don’t finish everything on your to-do list, you’re lazy. If you take time to do something you enjoy, you’re selfish.

We do too much work (which is often something we dislike doing, with people we dislike spending time with) and not enough resting. We also don’t spend enough time doing the things that bring us that joy I mentioned earlier.

It’s also important to understand that burnout doesn’t just happen to busy corporate workers. Stay-at-home moms, freelancers, athletes… Everyone can experience it.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Firstly, people need to realize that reaching burnout point is nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed about. Many people try to push through it alone because they’re just too ashamed to admit that they’re struggling.

Once someone realizes that they’re showing signs of experiencing work burnout, they need to make a few choices. It’s not necessarily something that only happens once in life. So to reverse it now and prevent it happening again, one should be making lifestyle changes. Implementing exercise, making healthy dietary changes, getting into better sleep habits, and so on.

But those things take time. So here are 5 things you should do if you’re experiencing work burnout to alleviate some of that stress quickly.

One, take a break. If you’re feeling stressed, annoyed, or overwhelmed, get up and head outside. Nature is an amazing mood restorer. If you can’t get outside, go spend 5 to 10 minutes in another room or doing something you enjoy.

Two, do a social media detox. One of the reasons we never get away from work, drama, and everything else is that we’re always connected on social media. If you’re experiencing burnout, looking at other people’s social media “lives” can inspire anxiety rather than confidence. Everyone looks like they’ve got their life together on social media. In reality, everyone is struggling with their own stuff. Take a break — a proper break for a few days up to a week.

Three, exercise! This is extremely underrated. For those who spend 12+ hours a day working, it may not be so simple. A bit of creativity may be necessary. You can start by taking a walking lunch break instead of sitting down and eating. Instead of calling your colleague across the office, walk over to ask your question. If you work at a desk, consider getting a desk treadmill. Otherwise, find an exercise you love and commit to doing it every day or every second day, for at least 15 minutes. It gets the blood flowing and releases happy hormones into the brain and body.

Four, find a support system. We all need the help of others. The hardest part of this is that you’ll need to let your family and friends in on how you’re feeling. Surround yourself with people who can motivate you and build you up, both at work and outside of work if possible.

Five, take a proper vacation. Go somewhere near and do something that’s outside of your comfort zone. Disconnect from work completely for a week or so. Leave the laptop at home, don’t check your email and forward your calls from work.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Be supportive. It’s not an easy road, and your loved one may be ashamed to speak to you at first. If you notice someone showing signs of burnout, have coffee and ask them about it. Let them know you’re there to support and not judge.

Lifestyle changes are difficult to implement and they’ll need all the support they can get. Patience is going to be key. Be someone they can be accountable to.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers generally aren’t great at recognizing or dealing with burnout. But employees can also be pretty good at hiding it. I believe the first thing employers should do is implement a workplace culture that’s aimed at reducing the chance of employees developing burnout.

It’s not easy, but businesses can make small changes to improve the mental and physical health of their employees. Regular breaks, healthy office snacks, and regular debriefing could be helpful, for example.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Social media is probably the most effective way to start creating awareness about any topic. It may be helpful to create a group where people who have experienced burnout can come together and share ideas about creating awareness.

I think the first thing that needs to be done is to work on removing the stigma that’s associated with being burned out. Once those who have experienced it begin working together to reach out to others and prevent it happening to them, the possibilities are endless. But I believe social media is the right place to start. This is a worldwide issue.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Failing to ask for help. In many cases, simply asking someone for help can make a huge difference. Trying to push through it alone can be exhausting and motivation can run low very quickly. Ask for help! Whether it’s asking a colleague to help you with a project or asking a friend to babysit your twins so you can have a nap, ask for help.

Another common mistake I see is getting on medication and expecting to see changes. I’ve seen people who develop medical conditions from this stress, and get on meds for it. Then they struggle to sleep, so they’re taking sleep tablets on top of it. Then they’re drinking energy drinks to stay awake during the day. It’s just chemicals on top of chemicals.

Exercise and healthy eating are the only ways to get the good hormones and chemicals flowing. Routine, good sleep hygiene and preparation can go a long way towards helping people avoid these mistakes. Patience is key!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Education. I believe learning is one of the most amazing gifts we’ve been given and knowledge is extremely valuable. I also believe that knowledge is at the root of every solution.

If we want to develop solutions for burnout (or other issues), learning and teaching others is invaluable.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

As much as I love fishing, my other secret passion is motorcycling. I would love to sit down to breakfast with Valentino Rossi! Other than the Doctor, I appreciate and admire Simon Sinek for his views on ethical leadership and gratitude and would enjoy sharing a meal and a conversation with him.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can check out my fishing tips, techniques, and gear advice on my website, Perfect Captain. They can also follow me on Facebook and Instagram for updates on what’s new on the website.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!