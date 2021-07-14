Kenneth Mackay of Initiative2: “Listen to your client”

Listen to your client. They know more about their business and their market than you will ever do. Prompt for more information, but until you truly understand them, success will never be what it could have been.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kenneth Mackay.

Kenneth began his career in IT project management; an arena in which things are seldom delivered on time, within budget, or working as intended. Excellent experience for working in online marketing. He moved into the commercial web space at the turn of the millennium, giving him more experience than the entire lifespan of many people working in it today. His project management background proved invaluable in what was, and remains, a wild west environment. He focusses on outcomes, and today specializes in Google Ads. In particular, turning around projects that have failed to deliver. He has clients across the English-speaking world, with his home being in Scotland in the UK. He firmly believes that every well-run business should maximize the returns possible from Google Ads

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I always seem to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Or perhaps I’m one of the few people who will step up to the plate when things start to go wrong. Either way, I seem to come across car crashes of projects, sort them out, and leave them in capable hands as I move on.

I graduated with an Economics degree in 1985, and got my first job by accident. The recruitment company I visited had moved out, and the business then occupying the suite gave me an interview and offered me a job.

A successful career culminated in a major Y2K bug-busting project. At the tail end of that my team and I became involved in developing a replacement, technically advanced website for our client.

Once that came to an end, the time seemed opportune to specialize in that field, and I set up Initiative2.

Originally a full-service web agency, we quickly discovered we were good at getting people to visit websites: SEO. Over time we niched on that.

A European Court ruling coincided with the upsurge in the use of mobile devices, making Google AdWords even more relevant to our clients, and we have concentrated on that ever since.

While we were all making it up as we went along in the early days, today I am ultra-focused on Google Ads. The more I know, the more I know I need to know.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I never find business mistakes made by me, my team, or our clients, funny. Indeed, I strive to avoid them happening, and if they do, redress the balance before it gets out of hand.

However, to answer your question, when it comes to online marketing, I’ve found that there is nothing quite so funny as some of the people working in it. Unfortunately, I’m not talking hilarious; more ludicrous.

One example was when a client decided to stop using us and employ a full-time member of staff instead. They were seemingly a Google Ads expert, and we engaged in a handover. The very first thing they said to us during the formal meeting was “We’ve been looking at what you’ve been doing. I didn’t know you could do that.”. The client learned a lot from that mistake.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My very first boss was a great role model. This was before the internet, and in a different industry, but the key traits have proved invaluable. There are lots of stories, but the main point was that when you are the only one who knows what has to be done to deliver, stick to your guns. It might not make you popular, but everyone ultimately shares the success.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Consistency. Consistency in what we say. Consistency in what we do. Consistency in what we deliver.

A potential client turned us down and went with someone who had persuaded them to do something we had categorically told them not to do.

One day the phone rang, and they re-introduced themselves by saying, “there is no need to say, I told you so.”.

This was 12 years later.

They had gone through at least five different agencies, trying all the options we had rejected. None had worked, so in desperation they came back to us.

We went through the same qualifying process with them and came up with the same strategy as before. And it worked.

Unfortunately, they had wasted so much time, and frittered away a 6-figure sum in the intervening period, but consistency came through in the end.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination, integrity, and focus.

Most business owners can relate to it not being easy. Many businesses don’t last 2 years, and even once you have, there are ongoing challenges. You need some inner steel to see you through.

Early in the business, we were awarded a substantial follow-on project by a client. It required us to dedicate ourselves exclusively to it for a length of time, but it went extremely well. Then the client’s parent company collapsed, our client closed down, and we never received any payment. It would have been easier to shut, but I was determined to continue. (Spoiler alert; we are still here, better than ever.)

I try to treat others as I’d like to be treated myself. That means not hiding behind small print and red tape. Say what you do, and do what you say.

At the onset of Covid I contacted all our clients to remind them that they weren’t tied into a contract, and that they could stop at any time. Most had forgotten this, but it was the right thing to do. I was so relieved when every single one of them stayed. Some actually increased their use of us.

Online marketing covers so many things that it is easy to be distracted. I’ve been as guilty as many, but have learned to maintain focus.

We now deal primarily with turning around failed Google Ads projects. So many businesses use Google Ads but don’t get the results they expected or were promised. However, they still believe that it should work, and have a desire to make it happen.

Our focus on this niche means that we are recommended by those who could otherwise be considered our competitors.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Most of our projects are exciting to our clients. This is because we are often helping them turn around a failed project. That might save someone’s job in the short-term, but over time could result in job creation as it drives sales.

As for us, we are largely riding on the coattails of the likes of Google. If they make a change, then we have to react, often at very short notice.

The increased emphasis on machine learning, big data and AI is dramatically changing what they are offering. There is a big push towards Smart campaigns. They sound great, and seem to offer a great deal for very little effort from the business.

However, we are not fans, and not just because we are concerned that we might be out of a job.

I don’t recommend that businesses use it (yet) because of what we’ve seen in the campaigns of those who already use them. Too often adverts are displayed for similar-sounding terms, but which have no buying intent or even commercial association with what the business does. Unfortunately, the more of such clicks you get, the more of such clicks will be served up, because Google Ads rewards success with success. Or in this case, gives you even more of what you don’t want.

Thankfully, the machines haven’t taken over quite yet.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Unrealistic expectations in terms of results, and how much time, budget and skill might be required.

Anybody who has tried Google Ads can probably identify with this.

Lack of focus; trying to do too many things on too many platforms.

Most business owners will be aware of how they are constantly being persuaded to try the next must-have digital marketing solution. They should concentrate on those which are most likely to get them the results they require.

Thinking that because someone else is doing / using something, that they should do so too. For example, Facebook might be great for them, but LinkedIn might be better for you.

You should fish where the fish are swimming. Different types of customers (audiences) behave differently and use different online platforms. Where do yours?

Relying on organic activities to promote their website or social platforms. All of these platforms are actually advertising companies, and that is what is usually necessary to achieve results within an acceptable timeframe.

With PPC, concentrating on the cost per click rather than the cost per sale. For example, would you rather spend 1,000 dollars to get 1,000 clicks but no sales, or 1,000 dollars to get 100 clicks and 10 sales? Suddenly 10 dollars a click doesn’t seem so bad.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Step 1 is to determine the client’s ability to service any increase in demand — do you have the staff and product available, what is your supply chain like, and how quickly can you scale up production?

Step 2 is to determine what the client wishes to achieve; what are they selling / promoting, to whom, where, when, and what they want them to do as a result? You will hear this being referred to as creating personas or avatars.

Step 3 is to determine where these avatars hang out online. This may vary between avatars, and each avatar will probably have more than one location online. For example, the people on Instagram are probably different from the people on TikTok.

Step 4 is to determine which online locations (often referred to as “properties”) should be used. This will depend upon the relative numbers from above, as well as skill, resource, time, and budget constraints. For example, “everyone” might be on Facebook, but it might be more cost-effective to use YouTube advertising.

Step 5 is to determine what should be done, what the expected outcome is, and the timeframe within which that should be achieved. Failure to plan is to plan to fail.

Step 6 is implementation and management. I’ve skimmed over this because for the purpose of this list, it makes sense not to get embroiled in detail.

Step 7 should actually be part of step 6, and is measurement and reporting.

Step 8 is an ongoing iterative process in which steps 6 and 7 are repeated. Alongside this, there should be periodic reviews to ensure that steps 2–5 are still relevant and up-to-date.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

If I may, I’d like to question the question, since I feel that any answer would introduce an unintended subconscious bias in the minds of your readers.

I don’t think there is a “best” PPC platform. Indeed, PPC may not be a viable option for every scenario or business.

We make extensive use of Google Ads, but that is because for the majority of clients and businesses, it offers the largest coverage. It also targets those who have self-identified as being in the market by their search activity.

However, it also offers a range of PPC options — display adverts similar in concept to those you would see in a newspaper, shopping ads for those in eCommerce, video ads that can be particularly productive on YouTube, as well as remarketing features to provide a series of reminders to those who got away. But the main focus is still on bidding for search terms — what people are actively searching for.

Someone considering using that form of PPC should ask themselves one question. Do they believe that a sufficient number of people are actively searching, on a regular and consistent basis, with buying intent, for the thing for which they wish to be found? The answer to that tells them whether they should try PPC. They must then decide which platform is most likely to be where their target market hangs out.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

In relation to search PPC, where we are attracting the attention of people searching for stuff, we need to know the following three things.

What are the words and phrases that are relevant to the client? Which closely related words and phrases are irrelevant to the client? These are referred to as “negative keywords”. The value of a sale to the client. This allows us to establish the maximum amount it makes sense (under normal circumstances) to pay to acquire such a client. If we know how many enquiries it takes to get a sale, how many clicks it takes to get an enquiry, and how many impressions it takes to get a click, then we can calculate the maximum we should pay per impression.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

With all the anti-spam and privacy rules and regulation around the world, for a time it felt like we had to be lawyers first and marketers second. However, complying with this does help keep your list current. Otherwise, you keep sending stuff into a black hole. That’s the first thing you need to know: email delivery and open rates.

The second thing is what your recipients are interested in? Unless you are a one product business, then not all of your list will be interested in all of your stuff. Therefore, you should segment your lists, and send appropriate emails to each of your segments.

The third thing is (non-) buying history. This a further enhancement of point 2. If you know where someone is on the buying journey, where they are in the funnel, then you can send emails that are most appropriate to them at that moment.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

We have used a variety of tools over the years. These have addressed various aspects of digital marketing. However, some have simply been left behind as things progress. This may be particularly true with SEO, where many site analysis tools arguably provide much less value than they once did.

A common theme of many tools is time saving, usually through automation. Again, this is great, but if too much of what you do occurs within such a black box, and you simply take its output without question, then you could be missing something important and / or introducing problems without realizing it.

Any keyword research tool can be useful, and these include Google’s free offering as well as many other paid services from others. It helps you create your starting list. However, as Google itself claims, perhaps a fifth of all searches each day are ones that it has never seen before, so you might never be able to create a complete list of possibilities.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’ve created an accompanying video that addresses this in more depth, bt here’s a quick summary.

First, listen to your client. They know more about their business and their market than you will ever do. Prompt for more information, but until you truly understand them, success will never be what it could have been. We were recently approached by a potential client to take over their Google Ads. While it was in dire need of improvement, discussions uncovered other opportunities. Some of these would have helped with Google Ads, but most were things that the client could easily do themselves that improved other aspects of their online marketing. One they actually implemented during our conversation. By listening to our client and applying our knowledge and experience, they gained some extra results, we gained credibility, and a more successful client is a better client.

Second, be prepared to turn down opportunities. If you or your services are unlikely to deliver a positive return for your client, then you should decline. Suggest a delay, propose an alternative, or make an introduction to someone more suitable, but don’t do it just for the money. This can be difficult to do, especially in the early days of your business when money may be tight.

Third, keep up-to-date with developments. Many things that worked in 2002 are equally valid today. Some are not. As the market and technology changes, so must your offering. Having said this, many people get this wrong by assuming that anything new is what has to be done. I won’t share any examples because I am certain your readers have experienced this all too often.

Fourth, ensure that your client understands what it is you are doing, why, and what the expected outcomes are. Then reinforce this by advising how this was matched by what actually happened. Rinse and repeat. At the first monthly review meeting of a Google Ads account we had taken over, I was in the boardroom as an observer. The meeting was being run by their in-house marketing team with whom we had been liaising. The CEO was there; the first time we had met. The first slide showed their historic ad spend. It flatlined over a couple of years, and then had a massive spike once we took over. The CEO was not impressed. Although we had explained and had our strategy approved by the marketing team, they hadn’t fed it to their boss. The second slide showed their historic sales. It flatlined over a couple of years, and then spiked even more once we took over. “I told you we should have done this sooner.” said the CEO.

Fifth, act in the best interests of your clients. If you don’t, it will come back to haunt you. If you do, they might say thanks, but you could well have a client for life. And referrals. And recommendations. It’s interesting how we’ve come back to the important person in point one above; the client. To be successful in digital marketing you must help your clients become more successful.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I find myself watching more and more content on video. It is easier than reading something.

“Storytelling” is a subject that I’m delving into at the moment. I wonder what my answers would have been like had I studied it earlier?

Strangely, I find that reviewing content that is and should be basic for me, can be very illuminating. I tend not to learn anything new, but having some dedicated time focused on Google Ads often delivers insights that are not in the training, but come by association. I strongly recommend you try this with your subject matter.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Movement to Stop People Posting Stupid Things on Social Media.

How can our readers further follow your work?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kennethmackay/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!