Kendra Henderson & Rae Friis of Oilyay: “Set small, attainable goals instead of one large goal”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kendra Henderson & Rae Friis. Kendra Henderson & Rae Friis are longtime friends and now business partners. They each have 5 kids (the nickel club!), ages 2–18 and their husbands were best friends in college. After years of working design and marketing jobs, and sharing online in different spaces, they combined their experience and styles to create Oilyay — a beautiful, curated twist on DIY. They’re passionate about clean, simple products that look beautiful enough to gift to a friend or keep out on your kitchen counter.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have a Bachelor of Fine Arts and spent the early part of my career working at Amazon, most notably helping launch Amazon Fashion. I left the corporate space after having my first baby and subsequently started sharing online, taking freelance work, blogging, and launching a small apparel & print shop online. I started using essential oils after having kids and fell in love with how easy it was to make clean products for our home. But being driven by visuals, I missed the beautiful packaging that you could get at the store. And so, Oilyay was born!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We didn’t know what the response was going to be, but it’s been so encouraging and exciting to see such huge support from our online community. Oh, and people love to ask for free stuff.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we first started Oilyay, we were printing labels & products AT HOME and the margin for error was massive. We were struggling to find a manufacturer and spent a lot of money trying to make things work. I’m so glad we started regardless of that though — we learned that while we may not have everything figured out, we’re committed to the process.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our husbands have been SO encouraging and supportive — which goes farther than they know.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think women are afraid to step out & take risks. So many women feel that their focus needs to be at home — as a mom or spouse. I believe so many women have a purpose within our home AND outside of our home. It takes a LOT of sacrifices to be a woman founder and when we can release ourselves from having to “do it all”, there’s a sense of freedom to pursue a greater purpose and take more risks.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

More support! Childcare is outrageously expensive so the incentive to go work for something that doesn’t come with a paycheck out of the gate is very low. If you know a friend who is trying to start a business, offer to take her kids for a few hours, bring dinner, or just sit and brainstorm with her. These things can be life changing! Furthermore, if you’re a spouse to a female founder, taking over basic tasks like laundry or carpool is so helpful. Team work makes the dream work.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are instinctual — what a powerful skill to use in the marketplace. I also think women bring an energy to their work that is unmistakable. When we can tap into our greater purpose and find things that we’re passionate about, we become more confident and unapologetic. Who doesn’t want that? Furthermore, we have to break the cycle. I want to set a precedent for my 4 daughters — that they can build whatever it is they want!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

That people just “make it”. Most of the time, their overnight success took 10+ years. Also, it’s never easy.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe you need to have an intrinsic motivation to be a founder. You have to be a dreamer. If you want to show up, work, and go home, this isn’t for you. It’s 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It’s an obsession and you will stop at nothing to see it come to life.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Outsourcing will be your best friend.

2. Set small, attainable goals instead of one large goal.

3. Take regular assessments of what is and isn’t working. We make a start/stop/continue list regularly and adjust business practices.

4. You don’t have to start everything at once. We were a full year in before we started any marketing.

5. You have to spend money to make money!

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Through Oilyay, we’ve been able to employ other women and put them in positions to spend more time with their family. One of our core goals as a company is to make cleaner living easier for busy people — and by sharing simple recipes, tips, and DIYS — we’re making that more accessible.

You are both people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

More women showing up outside their homes — sharing their passions, talking about the things they want to change, and then taking the necessary steps to change it!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Diane Keaton! She’s the epitome of class, with a touch of spice! LOVE LOVE LOVE her.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.