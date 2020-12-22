Kendow: ” Hire a professional session singer not a temperamental “local” singer”

I wish someone told me that the music business is not suitable for anyone with a short-term cat-like burst of enthusiasm but in fact, it only caters to those with a dogged in the long-run mentality because only those who enjoy the thrill of the chase will have a chance to eventually get “THERE” in the end.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kendow.

Kendow is definitely one to look out for in 2021. A London born UK based songwriter who — in 2018 — came onto the radar of US-based radio stations Radio EZ, Indie Radio FM, WDYN Radio and in particular IMC Radio of Ridgeland, Mississipi who immediately — c/o Duane Lamb — signed him to their Publishing arm Tonearm Entertainment. In March 2019 together both Kendow and Tonearm set about promoting the US Women’s Soccer Team with the release of two tracks i.e. “Team USA Soccer Warriors” and “USA Come Together” and months later in July 2019, the aforementioned US Womens Soccer Team would win the 2019 FIFA Womens World Cup in France beating The Netherlands 2–0. At this moment in time, Tonearm Entertainment are in the process of promoting Kendows latest release “We Will Survive The Coronavirus”. Nathaniel Moore AKA Omari MC — World No1 music promoter rushed to acquire the very single himself stating “Was well done overall. Good production, engineering and delivery”. Kendows aforementioned track — along with another one of his releases i.e. “Let’s Have A Party” — has been acquire by another well-reputed American music promoter MusicSubmit for releasing to 400 US radio stations in time for Christmas and Thanksgiving. With regards to Kendow everyone, please keep your ears to the ground.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Highbury, Islington, North London and my family eventually moved some 20 miles west to Slough Town in the county of Berkshire. I would live in Woking, Surrey for a number of years prior to moving back to Slough where I still live.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As with many across the face of this planet, I loved to listen to music and like many I would have loved to play an instrument but never bothered to show any interest. One day I was conversing with a work colleague and I just happened to mention that I liked Rock guitar and I also happened to like music with a lot of percussions and he immediately stated that I might like “Santana”. I would later acquire my first — of many — Santana album “Caravanserai” and not only have I not looked back but his music with a combination of overdriven guitar and African/Latin percussion would finally inspire me to want to learn how to play the guitar. Though I may not be anywhere near the best, my enthusiasm to learn how to play this instrument has never wained Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career? The most interesting thing that has happened to me since my foray into the music world was when after learning that the aforementioned radio stations from the US of A had shown some interest in my material, it was being offered a Publishing deal from a US-based company i.e. Tonearm Entertainment.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When for the very first time I actually strapped on a guitar, I tried to put my left hand onto the fretboard and attempted to finger a chord and I simply could not do so at all. Not so much in a moment but more in a millionth of a second, I literally ended up having nothing but the utmost respect for all musicians due too the fact that they made something extremely difficult appear so easy and I also learnt at that very same moment to never again criticize an artist. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Having worked on, recorded and released “We Will Survive The Coronavirus” this Summer, I was excited by the fact that London based PR company Global Sound Group Media immediately picked up the track and with enthusiasm for the track being shown by Tonearm Entertainment, Omari MC Music Promotions and MusicSubmit.com.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I would like to see an Italian playing a role that did not have that person as always being “Connected” .I would like to see more Asian/Orientals playing roles akin to BD Wong’s “Law & Order Special Victims Unit criminal psychologist instead of violent martial arts killers. Can being Black mean something positive instead of being either a BadA — convict, Punk A — Mother — — — , Single Mother Hood Rat, Dope Fiend/Dealer. At least Will Smith’s heroic F-18 fighter pilot/ responsible father character in Independence Day helped to break the negative mould. All the aforementioned stereotypes will automatically generate suspicion, fear and hostility from all who have never been shown many positive images of the aforementioned.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. I wish someone told me that as well as the basic Major and Minor chords, I must learn also learn about the Major7’s, the Minor6/7/9’s, the 7b9’s, the Minor7b5’s, the Augmented’s, the C7#9’s etc

2. I wish someone told me to avoid joining a group because all that arguing could easily cause you to become disillusioned with the music business.

3. I wish someone told me to only hire a professional session singer not a temperamental “local” singer.

4. I wish someone told me get a job in a radio station that would help me promote my material once I had recorded it.

5. I wish someone told me that the music business is not suitable for anyone with a short-term cat-like burst of enthusiasm but in fact, it only caters to those with a dogged in the long-run mentality because only those who enjoy the thrill of the chase will have a chance to eventually get “THERE” in the end.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

1. First and foremost, be sure too be in love with whatever aspect of the music business you are involved in i.e. musician, recording engineer, vocalist etc.

2. Make sure to listen to all genres of music.

3. If the opportunity ever comes your way, try and acquire a home studio set-up. 4, Do your absolute best to stay away from people who have a drug habit because they are bad tempered and also make sure that you do not come into contact with any type of illicit substances, it’s all bad news.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Unfortunately, the very end of your question often sums up what you will eventually attract when you inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, i.e. A “trigger”.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The only person I can honestly say who has got me this far is the inspiration that I received from the music of Carlos Santana.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My very own Kendow “Life Lesson Quote” is self-explanatory

“ Let Not Your Destiny Be Set In Others Stone, Treat Your Precious Limited Existence As A Voyage Of Discovery”. My “Life Quote” is the result of the fact that in this world, to often if you follow the herd, you may wind up going over a cliff because in a herd you cannot see what is ahead of you and too often unscrupulous people are only happy when they can keep you blinkered at best or deaf, dumb and blind to all that is going on around you, thereby making you extremely vulnerable to all manner of abuse, Enough Said.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Though I am not really a socialite and always a respecter of other peoples space, I would just like for Carlos Santana to let me know how he gets that “Samba Pa Ti” / “Let The Children Play” tone on his guitar.

How can our readers follow you online?

Anyone who wishes to follow me online , please log onto www.theexoticcosmicsungod.com

