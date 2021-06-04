Ken Mok: “Don’t be afraid of failure”

You have to be entrepreneurial in this business.

No one is going to give you anything. You need to go after your goals.

Take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way.

Don’t be afraid of failure.

Be bold — and when you do, you’ll find mighty forces will come your way to help you.

Ihad the distinct pleasure of interviewing Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated Producer, Director, and Writer Ken Mok. He has been a staple in the entertainment industry for over two decades, bringing innovative, inclusive, and ground-breaking projects to life from the page to the screen. In 2021 Mok will make his theatrical writing and directorial debut in Lionsgate’s heartfelt dramedy “The Right One.” The film follows Sara (Cleopatra Coleman), a novelist suffering from writer’s block who meets Godfrey (Nick Thune), a down-on-his-luck oddball who constantly changes personas to cope with his past and avoid reality. As the pair gets closer, Godfrey eventually realizes that Sara is using him as inspiration for her next novel and vanishes from her life. Sara is left to decide whether her career or true friendship is more important. Set in Seattle, the film also stars Iliza Shlesinger (“Spenser Confidential”) and David Koechner (“The Office”). “The Right One” is slated for release On Demand and Digital on February 5, 2021, and on Blu-ray/DVD on February 9, 2021.

Born and raised in New York, Mok began his career as a news producer for CNN, before transitioning his career into entertainment. Mok launched his own production company, 10×10 Entertainment over 20 years ago. His first project, “Making The Band” (ABC/MTV) was a smash success, running 12 seasons and marking the first unscripted series to air on network television. Mok went on to create and Executive Produce “America’s Next Top Model,” the longest-running fashion series of its kind. “ANTM” celebrates diversity, and beauty that comes in all shapes, sizes, and from all walks of life. Audiences from around the globe have been captivated by the show, and over thirty versions of “ANTM” were and continue to be produced internationally, further solidifying Mok as one of the first innovators in the unscripted genre of television.

In 2006 Mok shifted from television to film, producing Walt Disney Pictures’ “Invincible” starring Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear, and Elizabeth Banks. He went on to produce the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominated biopic “Joy” (20th Century Fox) starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, and Bradley Cooper. While working on “Joy,” Mok made the decision to hone his craft in directing and writing feature films, and began work on his passion project and directorial debut, “The Right One.”

Mok is married to noted author Helie Lee and is the father of three children.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in New York loving television and film. I always wanted to work in the industry as a producer, writer and director. And so after college I started pursuing this goal.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was a freshman in high school, I remember seeing an art film in which I really understood the storytelling and visual subtext in a way others didn’t. And that really set me on the path to understanding this career is something that I was really suited for.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

There are too many stories to tell. But overall, working in this industry is one in which you really have to deal with the unexpected. It happens all the time and you have to find a way to navigate the obstacles along the way.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’d have to say that Tyra Banks is someone who has had a major impact on my life. I partnered with her on America’s Next Top Model and that show really helped propel my career. She is a great partner and friend and I’m lucky to have met her. She’s super smart, very hard working and talented.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

No one is going to ever give you anything in life. You’ve got to be your own strongest advocate. I think that saying applies to anyone who works in the entertainment industry as a creative. Actually, I think that applies to anyone in any industry.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

The fastest way to impact a person is through the media. It has an immediate, visceral impact on people. So, diversity is so important. I try to make sure all my projects have true diversity in front and behind the camera. I think it’s the best and most effective way to impact a culture for the better.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a new film that I wrote and am wanting to direct. We are in the middle of getting that project set up now. Hopefully, we will be shooting that by the end of the year. I also have a fantastic start-up that I’m working on right now that deals with the entertainment industry and I’m really excited about that project.

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

I think I’ve really shown that I have a really diverse set of skills — from producing, writing and directing both scripted and unscripted content.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. You have to be entrepreneurial in this business.

2. No one is going to give you anything. You need to go after your goals.

3. Take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way.

4. Don’t be afraid of failure.

5. Be bold — and when you do, you’ll find mighty forces will come your way to help you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As I mentioned, there is a new start-up that I’m involved with that’s going to achieve what your question is addressing. I think it’s going to have a huge impact on the entertainment industry. I’ll be able to talk about that in a few months!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Certainly, anyone who is a VC interested in the entertainment industry is someone I’d be happy to talk about in regards to the new venture I’m involved in!

How can our readers further follow you online?

I am online @kenmok on Twitter, Tnstagram and TikTok.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!