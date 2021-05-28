Ken Is Taking Small Steps Toward a Less Stressful, More Fulfilling Life

I was stressed and didn’t take time for myself. I never felt rested and I wasn’t paying enough attention to my loved ones. I felt like no one was getting the right amount of time and attention they deserved from me. I first heard about the Challenge on a Zoom call with our Home Office and Arianna Huffington. When I listened to others talk about how they were feeling, I realized I could relate to them and thought the Challenge might help me.

I started stretching every morning.

I can feel the difference in my body — I feel more limber. I also decided to start drinking water right after I get out of bed, instead of reaching for coffee first. And by making more meals at home instead of eating out or picking up food, my family is saving about $500 each month.

I’ve become more mindful of what I’m consuming.

I put lemon in my water and aim to drink at least one-and-a-half litres of water each day. And although exercise is not yet a part of my routine, my goal is to start walking outside during my lunch break three times a week. I’m not going to aim to get a certain number of steps, but will simply focus on getting fresh air. I’ve lost three pounds so far and feel more energized.

As a family, we’re having more conversations and spending more time together.

I feel I am more present and focused when I am with them. I have less of a short fuse and I’m not as tired because I’m sleeping better. I now have a bedtime routine that is allowing me to get one to three more hours of sleep each night. I wake up feeling recharged, and every day when I leave my home, I reflect on what I’m grateful for: my family, a great night’s sleep, the day ahead of me. I’m starting each day off in the right frame of mind.

When I’m faced with challenges in the day, I think, “this too shall pass.”

I remember I have so many great things going on in my life. The 60-second Reset guides in the app help me when I get a call, text, or email that stresses me out. I use Reset to re-center, re-focus, and get back in a better frame of mind to make good decisions.

If you miss a day, don’t be too hard on yourself.

Just refocus and recommit to your goals. It’s also helpful to share the Challenge with someone who could benefit from it too — or find a buddy so you can hold each other accountable. It will change your life.

—Ken Kimmes, Supercenter #3113; Whitby, ON; $2K Winner

