Kemistri Blake of The Pure Kemistri Method: “Relax, there’s no rush”

Kemistri is a one-woman show with a path that’s been anything but linear. After putting in years of strength and flexibility training to prepare her body for live performances, Kemistri developed the Pure Kemistri Method — an online training program — to inspire people of all ages and walks of life to tap into the power of flexibility for themselves. Knowing that the mastery of any skill is a lifelong journey, Kemistri continues her own training, sharing inspiring and jaw-dropping performances along the way as she guides others to reach their desired flexibility goals.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Harlem with my mother, father and younger sister. I always loved the arts and dancing, but because I didn’t grow up in a family with money, I made it my mission to make as much money as possible. I never wanted to be “poor” and as far as I knew, artists were poor. I never wanted to be a “starving artist” so I never pursued art as a career.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I remember a college professor once told me that the only barriers that exist in the world are the ones in my own mind. It was certainly a light bulb moment for me! If I could remove my mental barriers, then I could experience the reality of my dreams. It was such an empowering paradigm shift because it made success accessible. I couldn’t control what others did, but I could certainly control my own actions and choose (and keep choosing because it’s a daily practice) to get out of my own way.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I am bold, resourceful and disciplined.

Bold: Contortionists are either born that way or begin training at 4 years old and I was neither young nor naturally flexible. So it was “crazy” of me to think that I could achieve such flexibility at my age. Not only did I have enough faith in myself, but it took some type of boldness and courage to pack myself and my daughter’s life up at 36-years-old to move 3,000 miles from home to “run away with the circus.”

Resourceful: Although my parents provided the best life that they could for me with what they had, I was not born into a wealthy family. When that happens, many people become comfortable with having less. And with that, I always wanted more for my life and learned that being resourceful could always help achieve my goals. When I couldn’t afford to take classes in my craft, I researched work study options that allowed me to work in exchange for free or reduced cost classes.

Discipline: Retraining a body after holding on to certain patterns for more than three decades is no easy feat! It takes tons of discipline to focus on one’s transformation. Especially as a single mother. I love my daughter and try my very best to balance my daughter’s robust schedule (dance and gymnastics) while also finding the energy, money, and time to invest in my own personal practice. The only way to balance everything is by eliminating distractions (unhealthy relationships, bad habits like alcohol and unhealthy food, etc.) to focus only on my goals.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Before my second chapter, I attended Georgetown University and studied business. After college, I had a brief stint in Investment Banking. Although the money was great at the time, it was not a good career match at all. I wasn’t inspired or fulfilled by the work I did and so, it felt like a grave misuse of my life and time.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

When I decided that I was going to pursue a career as a performing artist (with no prior professional training), I called around to different professional dance training programs thinking that I’d just sign up and train. It would’ve been that simple except for the fact that my age always posed a problem. Professional dance training programs were for high schoolers and not women in their late twenties or thirties. As a result, I actually pretended to be a teenager for a few years in order to get access to training. I was willing to do whatever it took to reinvent myself!

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

There were two “plunges.” The first was when I found out that my friend had been murdered. This made me very cognizant of my own mortality. If I could be here in the flesh one moment and literally gone the next, I asked myself: Was the life I was living how I wanted to be remembered?

The second “plunge” was after becoming a single mom and putting my dream of being a performer on hold for several more years. Being a single mom with a fire in my belly to be on stage was not easy! It eventually caused me to fall into depression. Finding myself living a less than empowered life, I enrolled in a transformational education course which inspired me to pursue my goals once again. That’s when I picked up and moved my daughter and I across the country.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I didn’t “discover’’ that I had a new skill set inside me. Quite the contrary! I had to develop a new skill set. I was never flexible even when taking dance classes. I was actually always one of the least flexible and it was extremely frustrating for me. I had resigned to the thoughts that some people were born flexible and others simply weren’t. That is until I discovered Rhythmic Gymnastics and Contortion. That’s when I learned that you could train for flexibility. All I had to do was find a coach that was patient enough to train me at my age.

How are things going with this new initiative?

I am super grateful to have found coaches that believed in me and were willing to train me as well.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Angelique Janov, a Mongolian contortionist and coach, was the first to really believe in and work with me. Angelique normally worked with children or really advanced adults but she admired my character and work ethic. After Angelique, I started training with Olga Pikhienko, former Cirque du Soleil Handbalancer and contortionist. When I found Olga it was as if I’d found “the alchemist” as in Paulo Coelho’s book. I moved my daughter and I into Olga’s home where I trained twice a day for an entire year. I learned so much from Olga and still continue to learn from her today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me after embarking on my contortion journey is the knowledge of self that I’ve gained. Trying to become flexible has led me to evaluate why my muscles were tense in the first place. In the beginning of trying to learn chest stand, I used to pass out. When I passed out, it was as if I experienced a world different to the one we know and experience every day as it was equally “real.” This led me to understanding just how much the mind and body are connected. Although they are connected, the mind is NOT the body. And it is the mind that we have to master before we are able to change the body. That understanding has been eye-opening and transformative for me.

In my personal practice, there were times that I would cry for seemingly no reason. It was then that I learned that trauma and emotions are stored in the muscle tissues of the body. In addition, I even learned about the role the central nervous system has in holding onto trauma.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I wished that I could say that I always believed in myself and never struggled with self doubt, but that would be a complete lie! Being a 40-year-old trying to become a contortionist when most contortionists start training at four-years-old is a very intimidating feat to take on. It can be daunting at times especially when I’m comparing myself to younger, naturally flexible people. But I had an almost inexplicable deep desire to stay on this path. I was also very spiritual and felt the call to stay this course no matter how preposterous it may seem.

One encouraging moment came when I kept questioning my commitment to my dreams of becoming a contortionist. I decided that I would set up an altar for my ancestors and ask them for advice on what I should do. I kept going back and forth on whether I should put my maternal grandmother on the altar. I received confirmation that I should, put her on the altar and said a prayer. Within three days I received a call from a distant relative (whom I’d only met twice in my life) at an odd hour. Alarmed, I asked if everything was ok. My distant cousin said, “Yes everything’s ok, but I have a message to give you about your grandmother.” Surprised but not too shocked, I listened to the message. My cousin said, “I was just talking to my father and he wanted me to tell you that maybe you’re interested in contortion because your grandmother was super flexible and I don’t know if you knew that.” This left me floored as I had never heard that before. He said that my grandmother used to entertain him by bending in crazy positions. That was a huge confirmation for me that I was on the correct path.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

It probably would’ve been a great idea to ask for support before embarking on a new chapter, but I never did. Instead, I threw caution to the wind and went for it by moving cross-country. I figured that if I had asked for advice or support, people would try to talk me out of this crazy vision!

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I started by getting out of my comfort zone and this meant eliminating all of my excuses. Everything that stood in the way of my goals was removed and I did that by moving from New York City to Las Vegas.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Relax, there’s no rush. Everything happens in divine timing as long as every day you take a step in the direction of your dream. Breathe. When we get nervous or scared we take shallow breaths, getting less oxygen and it sends us into further panic. Trust in your vision and surround yourself with people who believe in you. You are always a work in progress. You never reach a point where you simply arrive and don’t have to work on your craft. So adjust your mindset so that you are always willing to perfect your craft. Have fun. It should feel good. Find as many moments to smile and enjoy whatever path you’re on. If it doesn’t feel good, revisit why you began in the first place and try to connect to that. If that no longer speaks to your spirit, be willing to re-evaluate and adjust. Be flexible and make room for joy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire a freedom movement where people felt safe to be fully express themselves. So many people spend their time (myself included) trying to meet their basic needs like making money to buy groceries, pay bills and pay for housing that there’s barely any time, energy or resources left to focus on their passions. I would love to develop a creative society where artists and other creatives could live in a sustainable community so they can dedicate their time and efforts to their respective crafts.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit down with Issa Rae because she started out with a web series called The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl that she produced, wrote and starred in on YouTube. And she was able to take her vision, her conviction and faith in her vision and galvanize a whole movement of people who identified with and supported her. I would love to have the same type of success with my own vision of producing a circus theater show on the Las Vegas Strip. Besides Issa Rae, I would love to sit down with Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Ellen Degeneres or Ava Duvernay as I believe any of them could help my dream come to fruition.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me at purekemistri.com and on Instagram @Kemistri

