Kemby Ross Jones: “Extra hands”

Extra hands — As a female, time always seems to escape us. Therefore, having additional support especially at the start of the business can be very beneficial.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kemby Ross-Jones.

Kemby Ross-Jones is the Founder of the Caribbean’s first female-owned EDTECH that provides 1-on-1 online tutoring services to primary and secondary school students via STEM education. Kemby is no newcomer to tutoring — in fact, she tutored whilst living and studying in New York with a program developed by the New York State Education Department, that supports at-risk middle and high school students with their academic, social and emotional development. She achieved 100% success rate with her CSEC students as she was also an IT Teacher at a well-known all girls Catholic School.)

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

One of my most memorable times in my life was when I tutored. As an undergraduate student, I pursued my Bachelor’s Degree with a dual area of concentration in Computer Information Systems and Computer Engineering Technology through the well-known CUNY Baccalaureate Program. At that time, I attended classes at Medgar Evers College (a historically black college), and was hired by its Career Management Services Unit to tutor Mathematics to Middle and High School Students at a local High School. That experience made me yearn for yet another tutoring opportunity and I was soon hired as an IT Assistant at the college’s IT Lab, where I assisted the IT Tutor during the summer vacation holidays. Once I graduated, I further pursued my passion for IT having interned and then worked as a Computer Assistant at the Consolidated Edison Company of New York which is one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the United States.

Upon my return to Trinidad, I was soon re-hired by my former employer Republic Bank Limited as an IT Security Analyst within their IT Security Department. Convinced that there was still more to learn in the field of technology, Kemby soon joined Massy Technologies InfoCom (now known as PBS Technologies) as an IT Support Analyst. A position she held for over a decade until deciding it was time to give back to her community by becoming a Teacher. In 2018, she taught at Corpus Christi College of Occupational Education and Training (an all-girl Catholic School) as a High School IT Teacher which she attained 100% success at the regional CSEC Examinations.

Still driven to make a bigger difference in her community and an advocate for ‘MORE GIRLS IN STEM’, Kemby decided to start her very own startup — an educational institution that prioritizes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) that prepares students for the workplace of tomorrow. And what better way to teach technological subjects, as well as many other subjects in the 21st century, than with technology itself? Kemby then developed her own online learning platform, designed to help her company’s Tutors equip students with the (technological and academic) tools they require for success.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting story that has happened to me since I began leading my company is seeing how many other women I have motivated to start their own online tutoring businesses. It is really truly rewarding and amazing to see that I’ve been able to give others that drive they needed to start their own business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I have made was when I was first started, I purchased a very novice website builder and based on my skillset you can see that I’m more experienced than that! When I soon realized my error, I quickly upgraded to a more sophisticated and challenging online platform that allows me to deliver more features to my students.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I first started my business, I was told by (even family members) that I should close-down if the business was not making a profit after my first year in business. On my journey, I’ve also met jealous co-workers, friends and family and just some really mean folks who wanted to make me feel insecure and powerless. Their negativity was my motivation to succeed!

I’m really thankful for my mom, Mrs. Yvonne Ross, for help for her continuous support throughout my journey. She has been the pillar behind my success ever since, always encouraging me on whatever decision or project I found myself engaged in. And trust me, there were endless! Thank you mummy!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

A lack of entrepreneurial programs designed to assist women (especially women with kids) is what I truly believe is currently holding back women from founding companies. Having been chosen to be a participant of the very first cohort of an all-female incubator program (Academy of Women Entrepreneurs), I can truly attest that more programs like these are needed for us female entrepreneurs. This program was truly amazing and has since better prepared me as a female entrepreneur.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As a female entrepreneur, I have seen how hard it is to not only start a business but to also survive and operate in a highly competitive digital market. However I believe that much more can be done by individuals, society and government such as providing more training, mentorship and female incubator programmes that will support women entrepreneurs. It is my intent in the short term, to offer FREE workshops that will provide young girls who are considering becoming business owners, the basic technological training and tools that they need to help start their business.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should become founders because of the flexibility that entrepreneurship brings, the opportunity to advance and be their own ‘boss’ and the legacy that they can leave behind especially for women with kids.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Starting my own company was no way easy. The long days and nights, the endless sacrifices to make your business successful is limitless. However, the rewards of entrepreneurship are truly amazing but one must be patient.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

In my opinion, I’ve noticed that persons whose parents were entrepreneurs become entrepreneurs themselves. I’ve also realized that persons who have a very robust work ethic are usually the ones who become successful business owners. However, persons who do not have proper support may be forced to seek a “regular job” to support themselves and/or their families.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

In my opinion and experience, the five things that I believe female founders need to thrive and succeed include:

1) Strong support system — Whether it is your mother, sister, brother, husband, kids or any other relative. You need help! Entrepreneurship gets harder as you grow, therefore a good support system is necessary in order to achieve.

2) Access to good business management tools and resources — Having access to the correct resources can save you the much needed time and money as a female business owner.

3) Funding — Access to funding or capital is very important to succeed as not having to worry about where you are getting money from

4) Determination — One must be very motivated and determined as in entrepreneurship you will face many setbacks.

5) Extra hands — As a female, time always seems to escape us. Therefore, having additional support especially at the start of the business can be very beneficial.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I decided to not only share my knowledge on a national level and this is why I decided to tailor my business model that will allow students from any part of the world with a digital device have the opportunity to be tutored from a highly-certified and experienced Tutor using STEM education.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ll definitely include a movement that would allow young girls the opportunity to learn to code! We live in a digital society therefore, I’d love to see more young person’s get involved with the use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Most definitely, Daymond John! He’s super amazing and he is what I envision as a true entrepreneur having started off at the very bottom and working his way up to the top.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.