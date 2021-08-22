Kelyes Delemar Believes That In Order To Be Irreplaceable, One Must Always Be Different

Most successful entertainers will agree to a common assertion- that they get actively criticized for being different and doing what they love. They get bashed for being original. In reality, the very cues that are disregarded are what makes a majority of creatives successful. Kelyes believes that being different feels a lot like being alone but being true to one’s own standards.

Every human being that has ever lived, or ever will live, is unique. You are truly one of a kind.

In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different. If you belong to those people who spend their entire life wishing they were just like somebody else, you must hear what comes next. STOP. Just stop. Stop comparing yourself to others. Stop trying to fit a box that doesn’t fit you. Stop hiding who you are, for the sake of being someone who you are not. Being different is actually a good thing. Being different is natural and you should never be ashamed of following your inner voice says Kelsey.

Kelsey Delemar, known by the stage name Kelyes, is a musician and actor who has been in the entertainment industry for five years. Creativity is her main competency, an attribute that she is using to steadily build her career.

It is hard to swim against the current and pursue something that is extraordinary. You will hit barriers, trying to prevent you from following your dreams, but this is the price that you have to pay in order to be different, to not be like everyone else. The best part is that once you have proved them wrong, got over the hurdles and found your own INDIVIDUAL path you will live a much happier life than the ones that tried to bring you down in the first place.

It follows from all this that you should feel free to live your life in the best manner you can. But in that pursuit, be a true, authentic, and real individual. Don’t hide behind the shadows of fakery and deception. If you wish to dress differently from others, then do so. If you want to climb a mountain, or explore a desert, do it! Don’t worry what others think.

You only have one life. Provided that the way you live it doesn’t harm anyone, you have the opportunity – one might even say the duty – to live it the way you see fit she quoted.