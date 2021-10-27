Kelson Hayes: “Genuine and loyal friends and the charisma to meet them”

Genuine and loyal friends and the charisma to meet them, hope/faith/trust in yourself and in life, appreciation for your life and the things you were blessed with- both material and nonphysical, a positive outlook and the resilience not to give up, and the drive to sustain yourself.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelson Hayes.

Kelson Hayes is a British-American author and philosopher, born in Bedford, England on 19 October 1994. Kelson currently lives on the streets of Virginia Beach, Virginia to promote and prove his self-help philosophy guide, The Art of Not Thinking. He has sold over 500 copies so far in the year following its publication on 11 September 2020.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

In the year 2000, I moved to America from England leading up to my parents’ divorce as a kid. Growing up, I had issues with authority and faced discrimination as a “problem child”. For the most part, it was tolerated at school solely due to my grades- I’d even won the President’s Award for Academic Excellence at one point back in 2005 and I always performed well on the standardized tests. As a result of my behavior, however, I was frequently grounded at home so I spent most of my time reading and when the opportunity arose I would write stories of my own creation on my grandparents computer. By the time I was a teenager I started to get into drugs, but after overdosing on the synthetic research chemical, 25i-nBOME, I was diagnosed with drug-induced psychosis and Hallucinogenic Persisting Perception Disorder. Where I had spent most of my free time reading and drawing, I started drafting and perfecting maps and concepts for the fantasy world that I had created around the age of 10. I ended up homeless working part-time at a Ruby Tuesday at 17, leading me to drop out of high school before moving back to England shortly after I turned 18. In England I worked my way up at the charity, Emmaus International, from a role as a warehouse laborer to a shop manager — thanks to the help of all the friends I consider family there. I gave up the job for love and moved to South Carolina in 2014, but after breaking up I moved back to Virginia Beach where I took up work as a window washer for a few years before making the decision to become a fulltime author.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My main inspirations came from the books I grew up reading; leading up to the authors I aspired to be like: JRR Tolkien, Fyodor Dostoevsky, James Clavell, Phillip K Dick, Howard Pyle, and Hunter S. Thompson. Initially, I had to be my own inspiration as I had to earn the love and support of my family over the course of my life. In the beginning, I faced countless criticisms for the life I lived and the way I chose to live it. My goals and the pursuit of them were oftentimes questionable at best, but I never gave up and eventually finished my first fantasy book, The Gorgon Desolation in 2014.

After that, I started earning the respect I believe I deserve as I continued to work towards my goals and gradually publish more books in my series. The family I’ve found and made for myself inspired me in everything I do. My cousin, Austin, inspires me with his music production as Secc8Sepp. My friend, Vladyslav Mairko, inspires me with his dedication and devotion to his art. My friend, Mitch is my biggest hype-man and he inspires me in his business. There are so many artistic friends and musicians I love that continue to inspire me in my works as well. In regards to what initially inspired me to pursue my career though — it was honestly all the stories I read. History is written by the victor and it’s oftentimes a black and white one-sided perspective of good vs evil with a definitive beginning and end. I wanted to write a book series that delves into the grey nature of multiple perspectives shown across the history of a universe not unlike our own, spanning several ages of life from fantasy to sci-fi and the whole time between. The stories I write will be like windows into another world that combine to create a living breathing universe with no beginning or end, but rather a timeless existence like fractal infinity.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are a lot of people who have helped me through my journey. They are equally important to me and I believe they are a big part of who am I today and the man I aspire to be. Their support is beyond my own comprehension like offering me food and shelter or giving me opportunities to acquire and manage my own finances or learn more on bettering myself. I can say they and their good deeds have positively impacted my physical and mental state to get by and push me constantly in improving my way of life and art. In regards to a particular person who helped me become who I am today, there are so many that I could never list them all, but I can name a particular few offhand.

Valdyslav Mairko was the illustrator of the Art of Not Thinking and his art plays a significant role in my book’s sales. This is one of many examples why I am thankful for my friends, such as Kevin Diestra and Dragos Matei. If it weren’t for them, Vlad and I wouldn’t have met in the first place or be the people we are today. When I split up with my ex in South Carolina, I randomly bumped into Kevin at a Goth Night where we befriended each other. I was freshly broken up and working a part-time job at Subway for minimum wage; he asked me where I was from so I ended up telling him my story and he told me how he was the boss of a company, his roommate was moving out, and that he’d need someone to replace him. He’d offered me work as a window washer and that’s how I met my friend and mentor, Dragos, who I ended up meeting Vlad through when they were roommates. When we all worked together at one point the four of us were even roommates. We would all spend the day washing windows and when we’d finish Vlad would spend the evening honing his art while I’d write or have inspiring conversations with Dragos into the night- jamming out with Kevin on the balcony back when we weren’t going to Goth Nights or attending concerts and shows. Vlad inspires and encourages me as an artist and I’ve seen him not only teach himself to draw but accomplish so many of his goals in his life, putting in the work to make all of his dreams come true. Kevin inspires me in his art too; I loved watching him perform shows when he was with the bands Heretics in the Lab and Autopsy Affairs. He introduced me to so many bands and so many influential people over the course of our friendship. Dragos is like an older brother to me, always imparting his wisdom and perspective upon me and helping to guide and direct me, and he offers me insight into my endeavours and pushes me not to ever give up and always put all my effort into what I do, but think smarter rather than work harder. I’m thankful to my fam for giving me friends to look up to, rely on, and expand my perspective and mentality. They’re just a few of the many who have shaped me into who I am today.

My wife, Dianne, also inspires me in my life work and constantly encourages me to be myself. She fell in love with me for my personality and how beautifully my mind works, as she says. She’s supported me and pushed me to always put extra effort into doing better than my best and never settling for any less than I deserve. She followed me for years on Facebook and liked my content, ideals, and principles based on my posts — one day she reached out to congratulate me for my book, The Art of Not Thinking, and that was when we began talking together heavily. We’d had a few interactions before that, but in that moment I’d sent her the file to my trilogy, The Aerbon Saga, and then she started falling in love with my books. She started giving me full in-depth reviews of her opinion and perspective on the characters, plot, and events, and she’s been helping me edit and revise the series, motivating me and even reminding me of the teaching of my own book in the moments that life gets to me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Once when I was just starting out as a window washer, I’d asked my boss, “Hey, I’m getting better- right?”. And as he was telling me to focus on the windows, I tripped over the bannister for the handicap ramp on the entrance of the factory we were working at. I fell over, dropping the water fed pole I had been using because I hadn’t been paying attention where I was going. My boss and other coworker were initially concerned for me, but our biggest regret was not recording it because it would have been hilarious to watch over again. To me, moments like that are a reminder that everything is subjective; pain, suffering, and agony are just a state of mind.

Another time back when I was working at Emmaus International in England as one of the three shop managers, I was talking to a customer and she’d asked me “How much for the chest of drawers?” in reference to a small dingy one that hadn’t yet been priced. The charity was founded for the homeless and operated like a communal Goodwill where volunteers lived on site and worked for a weekly allowance in exchange for free food, housing, and utilities. I sold the woman the aforementioned dresser for £10 after agreeing with her that it was rather old and worn. A few moments after ringing her up and sending her on her way, one of my fellow shop managers was walking alongside the community supervisor looking for an antique chest of drawers that was meant to be going to the auction. They were not pleased to find out that I’d sold an old antique cabinet several hundreds of years old for a tenner, but I didn’t get too severe a reprimanding either. They told me that was my one “get away free” in regards to that and I never made the mistake again, but my entire time there was really a lesson in how to manage and interact with a crew, how to run and operate a business, and just how to be a better person in general. You can’t always hold everything against everyone; you’ve got to put yourself in other people’s shoes and remember that accidents happen. Placing blame and hashing out punishments doesn’t change or solve anything- education and understanding are what prevent accidents from happening and reoccurring.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I am working with Eduland as a ghost writer creating children’s books for ESL learners grades 5–12. Also, I recently finished revising the second edition of The Art of Not Thinking to be published on 11th of September 2021 in commemoration of its first year anniversary. I’ve also been rewriting my fantasy book series, The Aerbon Saga, with my wife as my co-author. We’re roughly halfway through the third edition of The Northern Wars, part of the trilogy currently comprising The Aerbon Saga. I believe that books are a window into another perspective so I try to offer my own insight, experience, and perspective of life into my readers.

My work with Eduland is helping children abroad to learn English as a second language and is helping them to unlock all the opportunities that it can bring them. In addition to English comprehension it also teaches them valuable life lessons about racism, religion, poverty, and other real-life social issues. I personally believe The Art of Not Thinking is helpful to people because it serves not only as insight into how I strive to live my life, but also as a guide to let go of unnecessary thoughts. I believe it helps to remind people to live in the moment and offers them guided introspection to let go. The Aerbon Saga is helpful to people in the sense that it is a fantasy book series that not only offers people an interesting and entertaining story, but also insight into history and social issues from an outside and detached perspective, similar to my work with Eduland.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Honesty. The more genuine you are, the more like-minded the people in your circle will be. You should be able to protect yourself from those who seek to take advantage of you. If you’re being true to yourself then people who gravitate towards you will know, trust, and support your goals and intentions.

Personal Accountability and Adaptability. You have to hold yourself accountable for your life and all decisions you make because only you know your true intentions. Only you have total control over yourself at the end of it all. You can make excuses, place blame or even justify yourself with a crutch, but that’s exactly what is holding some people back from living the life they want to live.

Willpower. You have to be strong in spirit and mind. Some might even call you stupid, ignorant, or stubborn, but you have to be stronger than that too. You have to have an unbreakable willpower. It’s okay to feel down sometimes or react emotionally and have an outburst, it is normal. However, you have to come back from that and never give up on yourself. You have to be your own savior because at the end of the day you only have yourself. You have to be your own support when no one else will and have the willpower to trudge through all the rough moments that life puts us through.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

In my life, I’ve been through several traumatic events and periods, drug and substance abuse, mental health crises, toxic relationships. I could have justified giving up at any point, but instead I pushed through and discovered that the key to happiness is truly within you and not a result of your experience, situation or surroundings. I wrote a whole book about it for anyone who can’t separate themselves from their environment. I met enough people on the streets that have told me themselves they’ve been homeless for 10–40 years.

In all of their stories, they had reasons why things could never get better, why they were stuck, or how they couldn’t make changes or improve their situation whatsoever for whatever reasons. I’ve met plenty of people who spend their lives hating their job, spouse or hometown, or making themselves miserable for people who don’t even care about them or their well-being. Meeting and witnessing those people inspired me to write my book. However, I’ve met more people who have overcome their own struggles, and have seen that there is truly more good in this world than evil. I believe good always prevails because as long as there is injustice someone will always speak out and be heard. It’s up to us to respond to the call and do what we must once when we hear it.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

COVID is a big factor in a lot of people’s depression, but the United States has had an issue maintaining the happiness of its citizens since the days before the Pandemic came to be a thing. The overpriced and taxed cost of living, below sustainable minimum wage, hyper-inflated rent, processed food and artificial additives that negatively impact physical and mental health, foreign wars for profit and resources, overspending on military and police and underspending on education and public works projects in addition to budget cuts, in combination with the drugs and hormones being pumped into the processed foods leads to unhealthy lifestyles and mental health and a systemic society that overlooks and neglects it. With all of this in mind, it’s important to become aware of these facts to take personal accountability. We have to be the ones to raise and educate our children how to take care of themselves, be resourceful and, how to interact and treat others equally and respectfully to collaborate and achieve success together. We have to come together if we hope to ever break the crab-mentality that afflicts our society.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People always say you don’t need money to be happy, but then blame a lot of their problems on poverty. I took up homelessness to prove the truth of my book and find inner peace and contentment within myself wherever I am. You won’t find joy and happiness in a partner, money, or in your luxuries or necessities — you find it within yourself. When you’re happy within yourself your surroundings will improve and you can better see the things you need to cut out, change, and adapt to.

It can be a constant battle to some, but when you’re true to yourself and don’t give up, happiness will sprout wherever you are. Living in the streets, I learned to adapt and with the help of my book, I was able to guide myself to where I want to be without all the stress. I gave everything up when I started promoting The Art Of Not Thinking so that I could prove no matter what your mood determines your life rather than your surroundings. You have full control over whether or not you allow your environment to affect you. I went from homeless destitution at the age of 18 to being an international charity shop manager at 20 and lived just enough. I gave up all of that for a love that would inevitably crumble. Through that heartbreak, I worked my way up as a window washer and got engaged for the second time and of course, failed again. After that, I was back to being homeless and destitute before publishing The Art of Not Thinking.

These heartbreaks, hardships, and some achievements, all led up to the moment I found my wife. During my hardships, I received great help at every point that I needed it that I haven’t had to worry at all. I stayed dedicated to my life path and if I feel like slipping away from my purpose I wholeheartedly open my book and consult it. Eventually, everything always works out as long as you keep pushing forward. The family and friends I’ve made in this life continue to do what they can to support me as I do my best to support them.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People invest too much of themselves in their surroundings — they let their day get ruined because they woke up poorly from the night before, or maybe the traffic jam made them late for work, or they hold onto stress from exterior factors and projects which affect their mood and interactions at their job and social life. People allow a singular moment to shake their entire day and treat present moments like infinite eternities. People are quick to lose faith and trust which pushes them to give up, but stay high in their expectations and demands.

There have been times I’ve been stopped in my plans or interrupted and I feel the irritation of the moment — that sudden realisation that my plans have been compromised and require adjustment. Sometimes plans even fall apart, but other times I get too caught up in the moment as it unfolds around me that I find myself unable to follow through on plans at other times, leading to other people’s stress which inevitably comes back to me when I’m reprimanded for my negligence. I try to always remember this in other people’s shortcomings so that when they falter I don’t rebuke and reprimand them either, and try not to allow myself to get too disappointed in the moment, but also not project it onto the one who probably feels equally as bad for their fallacy. I also try to remember that whatever is bothering me is temporary and that I’ll inevitably overcome it or find a resolution around whatever is bothering me so long as I don’t give up, and when I realize that I just do my best to ignore the thoughts, doubts, and questions that beleaguer me.

You’ve really got to look within, but not only that — try to take the time to calm down and see from outside perspectives before continuing to allow your thoughts, presumptions, and desires to control you.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?”

The five things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, I believe, would be (1) genuine and loyal friends and the charisma to meet them, (2) hope/faith/trust in yourself and in life, (3) appreciation for your life and the things you were blessed with- both material and nonphysical, (4) a positive outlook and the resilience not to give up, and (5) the drive to sustain yourself. If you have those things, there is nothing in this life that can stop you from achieving your goals and purpose. You can never be held down by any of the obstacles that stand in your way of accomplishing everything you want in this lifetime. If you don’t give up you can make your dreams come true, even though reality is never quite the same as the expectation. You just have to learn to see it for what it is.

My friends have honestly been one of the biggest keys to my success as far as I’ve gotten in life. The people I’ve met and connected with have not only helped and supported me in my life, but also introduced me to so many people, things, and opportunities I never would have otherwise known about. They not only introduce me to influential people, but even spread and support my art and big up my business as well. You’ve got to have hope, faith, and trust in yourself and in life to make those friends and make the most of your life, because the energy you put out is what you attract — people like to deny that, but at the end of the day no one likes being around miserable people and misery loves company. You haven’t died yet so you need to maintain the faith that you can take care of yourself and get through anything — if you second guess yourself it isn’t going to benefit you in anyway whatsoever. Whenever you do get stressed out or down, you can take that time to appreciate all that you do have while it is yours. Sometimes we take people and things for granted to the point that we don’t enjoy them the entire time they’re ours until they’re broken or gone. Even then, you can still appreciate the memories and experience as well as the skills and knowledge you retained from it. When loss does come to pass and we do feel the agonizing pain of suffering, that’s when the positive outlook and resilience not to give up come in handy, because you have to be your own rescue squad — there’s not always going to be someone to come and save you and you can’t just lie around waiting to die. You’ve got to keep going in your darkest hours and trudge through the rough moments as you encounter them and endure until you break through. If you can endure it, you can start focusing on looking outside your own perspective and start trying to find solutions outside the box you trap yourself in when you start to fall into single-minded thinking. Above all else however, you’ve got to have the drive to sustain yourself — that’s basic. You’ll get bored and miserable if you just sit around leeching off everyone around you and it’s a life that will lead to lonely destitution if left unchecked. You’ve got to provide for yourself, but more important than that — you have to want to.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

The best support that you can give someone who is depressed is your time and patience. Sometimes they need someone to talk to, and if you really care about them the best way you can do that is to genuinely listen to them and their issues. Sometimes the plea for help is silent, but the requests for assistance go unheard. The other aspect of depression and feeling down is that it can leave people feeling overwhelmed, leading to anti-social seclusion.

It is good to reach out to a lonely friend, but other times, being understanding is better when a friend hasn’t been responsive lately because they don’t have the capacity to talk or explain themselves. Oftentimes, lack of communication can put a strain on the relationship leading to its disintegration, leading friends to assume the poor communication is a sign of apathy and lacking empathy to the friendship when in reality it is an inability for them to reach out — either from not wanting to be a burden or because too overwhelmed to communicate. If you truly care about the person however, it’s entirely your duty to put the effort in supporting them. Hopeless people have given up on seeking help, but that doesn’t mean they won’t accept it — at the same time if they refuse to put effort into helping themselves then there’s not much of a point in wasting the energy one someone who won’t even use it to make a change.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would establish a self-sufficient communal charity, housing its volunteer employees and hiring from any and all backgrounds. It would essentially be based around growing and producing hemp products and public works. Free food and housing would be available to all charity volunteers in exchange for their labour, whether it was the production and sale of art, music, or other luxuries, or working in the fields or manufacturing goods- even utilities, public services, or maintenance. If that charity spanned every town, city, state, province, and country, it would eradicate the need for national borders, military, government, economics, and the system we know as a whole — all through the solidarity and unity of humanity.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast or lunch with anyone in the world, I would gladly pick my wife, and when we finally do I hope it’s the first of many more.

