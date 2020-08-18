Kelsey Rubio: “Let’s talk about using a hair mask”

When you’re confident in your own skin, you can emulate that outward where you shine, your inner beauty comes out. I realized this when I started to talk about my products. The more confident I felt about the line, the more confident I felt about me.

With three kids under 10 and working full time in the fast-paced world of the restaurant industry, she realized her being gone almost 24/7 was hurting her relationship with kids. When she started an online hair product line that focused on the natural way of getting healthy hair, she jumped in with both feet as this beauty school drop out always wanted to get back into what she was passionate about. Now with both men and women buying her products, she’s now living her dream enjoying her life and children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

While I was in beauty school, we had representatives come in to do product demonstrations showing us the different types of products to use. I enjoyed these demonstrations to the point where I thought it would be something I’d like to do but wasn’t sure how to get involved with that type of work. Even though I loved doing hair and helping people with their different styles and learning about how to cut and color, it was the products that I loved more so having a job that would allow me to play with products and help those with their hair care interested me. I then got married and had 3 children, dropped out of beauty school and entered the restaurant industry — starting out as a server then worked my way up to management. It wasn’t until I realized that my absence in my children’s lives was affecting them that I knew I had to change things. I was looking for something and was given an opportunity to have my own business with a hair product line that resonated with my “natural” and chemical free lifestyle giving me that passion that I had while in beauty school. I took a leap of faith and started my own business and haven’t looked back!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Being an entrepreneur, I’ve found that it is a team effort — the people who are in my tribe are the most amazing people I have encountered as they help me in more ways that I could ever imagine. There isn’t just one story, it’s the whole story of having a supportive and inspiring circle around me, something that I’ve never experienced before and I’m so grateful to have this team in my life.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success?

My tipping point would be me being more comfortable talking and showing my products. At the beginning, I wasn’t sure about my stage presence, talking in front of an audience seemed so foreign to me, I was scared! Once I got over my fear, my success started in as it has been very natural for me to talk about them as I love them so much that just sharing them brings me joy as I’m helping so many men and women with their hair care. Now you can’t shut me up! 😊

Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My take-aways would be not caring what others think because people are watching and seeing what you’re doing — it’s the push versus the pull method. I don’t push — I pull people towards my products as they eventually will see the important part of how they can have amazing hair.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

Generating leads has been through my sharing on social media mostly. After a while, my stories that I’ve been sharing have been received and “liked” by many. I’ve been contacted out of the blue by people who have liked my stories as I’m educating people instead of selling. When you educate people on what they’re putting into their hair and skin, you don’t have to “sell”. The product speaks for itself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, Briana Gallagher — my mentor. She’s inspired me and has been a part of my life for over 10 years. We met in beauty school and bonded over our love for hair, and even though we both had life experiences and went our separate ways for a few years (marriage, kids, moving, etc.) we reunited a few years ago and picked up where we left off. She was a hairstylist and joined this company where she was able to retire herself from the “hair salon” within a few years. So, watching her, I was able to jump out of my own way and start my business with her help.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

One humorous mistake I have made (or one that I can think of) is at the beginning, my math skills were not greatest. After calculating discounts and telling customers what they owed (for what they purchased) versus what they needed to pay didn’t quite add up — so of course I had to recalculate and recalculate over and over again. It was a little embarrassing during these times so what I’ve learned from it is to always make sure you have the grand total ready before you call the customer (after rechecking your math!).

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Yes, if you have the desire, the passion and the purpose for what you want to do, you need to focus on your “why” as the how will come eventually. I found this out early on when I was sharing my story on social media — people watch — I know they watch — eventually they will comment and start to reach out with questions. So don’t give up — even if you don’t get the likes or comments in the beginning, keep going. You will get there!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

The five things anyone can do to have fabulous hair — well, it’s not going to happen overnight. It takes at least 3 months for you to start to notice a difference in your hair when you start to put good products in as your hair goes through changes depending on what you “feed” it.

You need to focus on your scalp — yes you can put products in your hair and on the ends, but the scalp is the most important part of growing healthy hair. Shampooing for example, while you are shampooing, you need to massage your scalp to promote growth — the more blood flow you create to the roots the better it will grow out. Stimulation and nourishment to the hair follicles also play an important role — by giving them the proper vitamins and minerals, you can “grow” healthy hair just as you grow a tree. In order to have new growth come in, old growth needs to fall out (like the leaves in a tree). You need to follow the directions on whatever product you use — most people only wash their hair once — but if you look at the back of most shampoos, it states to wash twice or repeat. Why? The first wash is getting in there and breaking up the build-up that has accumulated in the scalp (hair spray, environmental junk, debris, etc.). The second wash does whatever the bottle says it is supposed do to i.e., volumize, restore, hydrate, repair (or whatever your hair needs are). The second wash is most important as that is where the shampoo is doing all the work on your hair. When picking shampoo, you want to pick for your scalp only. What do you have? Oily, dry, dandruff, etc. as you want to focus on those issues for your shampoo. For conditioner, you focus on the middle to the ends of your hair. Do you have damage? Split ends? Dryness? Breakage? You want to pick a conditioner that focuses on that part of your hair. Let’s talk about using a hair mask. We all know about using masks for your face, but your hair is just as important. The most common reason for dullness of your hair is dehydration which is a lack of moisture. Using a hair mask regularly (one to two times per week) can prevent most issues.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Confidence — when you’re confident in your own skin, you can emulate that outward where you shine, your inner beauty comes out. I realized this when I started to talk about my products. The more confident I felt about the line, the more confident I felt about me. Regular beauty routines — just starting with a night-time skin care routine to wash the day away makes me feel better. Then when I wake up, my skin feels refreshed and ready to start my day Eating properly and drinking lots of water. Just those changes will show through your hair and your skin AND you’ll feel so much better without processed foods in your system. Also, sugar is the enemy — if you could eliminate sugar, you have taken the first step in eliminating inflammation in your body.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire people to be just be themselves and not compare themselves to “influencers” especially on social media. Real people with real life is more intimate, showing your vulnerability gives you more credibility than staging your entire life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never give up, give in or give out” that’s from my grandmother who passed away last year at the age of 97 1/2. She was one of the first female Marines station at our local Marine base in the 1940’s and was one tough lady. She loved all people but was a fighter all the way — she lived a vibrant and wonderful life and taught me to never give up, no matter what!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to have a conversation over lunch with Christi and Jason Stone as I’d like to learn from. They’ve built their brand from the ground up and now are one of the most successful and influential couples.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: xokelseyrubio

Website: https://kelseyrubio.mymonat.com

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!