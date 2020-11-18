Kelsey Kennedy: “Don’t be too hard on yourself”

Honoring your mind, body & soul everyday is very powerful. They are all connected so they all need to be in sync to create harmony and balance. I usually incorporate mediation, stretching and journaling into my morning routine.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelsey Kennedy of Blossom & Stone.

Kelsey Kennedy has been in the world of fitness and wellness for more than 10 years, helping transform thousands of women into stronger and more resilient versions of themselves. After opening her barre studio in 2012, Kelsey started to develop anxiety and began searching for a holistic remedy. Finding CBD was life changing, and through her own healing, she felt called to share her discovery with others. An astrology addict with a strong belief in the power of plants, Kelsey found a way to harness all the magic of each moon cycle with the amazing therapeutic effects of CBD into one little bottle, created in her home sanctuary. Enter Blossom & Stone, our new ritual for the everyday.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m born and raised a socal girl and after graduating college I did the most practical thing I could think of — I moved to LA to be an actress. While I was waiting to be discovered, I fell into a job at a barre studio called The Bar Method and absolutely fell in with helping women feel their best. In 2012 my best friend and I opened our own studio, which we still run today. A few years back I started to battle anxiety. Running a brick n mortar business is hard! A friend of mine introduced me to CBD and I started incorporating it into my daily routine. I saw such a positive change in myself that I felt called to share it with my community and that is how Blossom & Stone came to be.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Well I just launched in April of this year so I think the most interesting thing would be COVID. It’s been a real curve ball. Nothing has gone to plan this year but it has made me release some of my expectations and control and just go with the flow. More importantly, the pandemic has revealed that now more than ever women need support and community which is why I created Blossom & Stone in the first place.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I would say that the 2 biggest things I’ve been struggling with since our launch is comparing Blossom & Stone to others and trying to do too much. I think with social media it’s so easy to get wrapped up in what everyone else is doing and then try to “out do them”. I was fixated on other brands’ successes and thought I needed to add 100 products all at once. I took a breath(or a few), and realized it’s all about authenticity. Focus on staying true to our mission and everything else will fall in place.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m very fortunate to have an amazing support system of friends and family. But I have to give a special shout out to my husband. When we started dating I was at a bit of a loss. He really supported and held space for me to figure out who I wanted to be. Patience is a virtue I don’t have, but he makes up for it :).

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Well I firmly believe that to do good for the world, we must do good for ourselves first. My hope is that Blossom & Stone can help women find time to take care of themselves, even just for a moment. Daily ritual is such a powerful tool to help relieve anxiety and help us be at our best.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

5–4–3–2–1-GO: anytime I am resistant towards something (getting out of bed, a phone call, meeting, anything) I literally say “54321 GO!” out loud and just do it Every morning before I look at emails or the gram, I do my morning rituals. Putting myself first allows me to set the tone for the rest of the day. Get outside EVERYDAY, even just for 10 minutes. Coming back to nature is essential to standing grounded. Honoring your mind, body & soul everyday is very powerful. They are all connected so they all need to be in sync to create harmony and balance. I usually incorporate mediation, stretching and journaling into my morning routine. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Don’t be too hard on yourself. There is always room to grow and improve. Give yourself some space and grace to get there :).

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to start a wellness summit membership for women. A mix of virtual classes, lectures, meetup groups, and retreats. Once we can be together again irl, I’d love to do these live all over the world. I’d also like it to be a sliding scale membership so that anyone could join and improve their understanding of wellness, regardless of their financial situation.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Don’t overthink it, just go for it! You will hit bumps in the road but they are all learning lessons. Staying authentic is the key to success. Don’t try to copy anyone else, just be you and your people will find you. Lead from the heart. If you ask the question “Is this serving my community in the best possible way?”, and the answer is YES, then you are on the right path. Create healthy boundaries for yourself. No one will be as passionate as you about your business but you need to create some space to take care of yourself so you don’t burn out.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I was diagnosed with ADD when I was in 1st grade and ever since it has really taken a toll on my self esteem and self worth. Being put on numbing medication with no real understanding of why can make you believe you are not intelligent. Even after owning 2 businesses, I still have moments where I feel this way and I know it was a major contributor to my anxiety. I think it’s so important that mental health and learning disabilities be discussed and normalized at a young age. That there are no right or wrong ways of learning, just different. And they should all be championed. I firmly believe we all have such unique and magical gifts and they should be nurtured as much as possible.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

