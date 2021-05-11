Kelsey C. Bennett of The Golden Mend Psychotherapy Services: “Be kind to yourself ”

…Yes! Destigmatizing mental health and increasing parity for mental and physical health would go a long way. There are laws in place to ensure parity but, from my experience, things remain very unequitable. Helping society see mental and physical health as one in the same and impacting one another is another important step. Resources being allocated to reducing childhood trauma and supporting research efforts for the treatment of CPTSD and innovative solutions around mitigating its impact would also be helpful.

Kelsey C. Bennett is a mental health therapist and owner of The Golden Mend Psychotherapy Services. Her practice is focused on the treatment of complex trauma and related disorders. She received her Masters in Social work through the University at Buffalo and has recently returned for her Doctor of Social Work where she is assessing the use of integrated approaches in treating complex trauma.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I grew up with my sister in Buffalo, NY in a single parent household. I was very close to my grandmother and aunt growing up. My aunt in particular was an incredible person who traveled with us and showed my sister and I the importance of helping others.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I grew up reading a lot, my mother used to read us Shakespeare and both my sister and I grew up with a love for language and poetry. When I was about 10 years old, I discovered Brian Green’s book The Elegant Universe and it changed my perspective a lot. I struggled to understand most of it, but the ideas about the way the universe worked and realizing there was so much to know was lifechanging to me. From then on I had a desire to learn why things happen the way they do and how we can affect change.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I define “making a difference” as having some sort of positive impact, be it big or small. Every action elicits some sort of reaction. Being intentional with your thoughts and actions to elicit change in a positive direction for other individuals or the universe at large is “making a difference” to me. My aunt showed me many good examples of this growing up. She was a physical therapist who helped so many people. She taught students and helped them to learn, grow, and help others in turn. She sparked change in a positive direction wherever she went, leaving a ripple effect of positive change along the way.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

The Golden Mend is trying to heal trauma, especially complex trauma (CPTSD). When untreated, CPTSD can lead to poor self-image, tumultuous relationships, and limited emotional regulation capabilities, among other symptoms. These traits can be passed down from generation to generation, creating a society that is more emotionally disconnected, depressed, stressed, and lonely. By working with one individual, we can help to mitigate the impact of transgenerational trauma on the next generation and create healing at a larger scale. Additionally, some personal beliefs that individuals develop as a result of complex trauma have been linked with negative physical health outcomes as well. We hope to do more research and mitigate these impacts as well.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

There were some things I went through that led me to try and figure out why I was the way that I was. I had an amazing therapist that helped me learn and grow in a way I could not have done for myself. The more I learned, the more I saw how many other people were going through similar things and its broad impact. I also saw how my entire family had been impacted by trauma and how it had spread down the generations. As I continued through school, I was fortunate enough to intern at a cancer institution. When I was talking with patients there, I learned that many patients had similar beliefs about themselves and the world. This led me to learn more about the roots of trauma and their mental and physical impact. I figured that these beliefs were something that could be changed and, therefore, allow healing to occur for these individuals. I then was, again, fortunate to meet mentors and learn trauma specific interventions that led me to where I am today.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I was fortunate enough to meet some amazing teachers and mentors who helped me to learn skills I needed to pursue this dream of mine. My aha moment was at the cancer institute that I was interning at when numerous patients said the same thing to me, stating “I was always there for everybody else, now no one is there for me.” This really made me think there was a pattern here and something potentially underlying the disease and I wanted to figure it out.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

I relied on my mentors and asked a lot of questions! There are also resources on your state’s websites about starting businesses and organizations. I recommend finding good podcasts and facebook groups to join as well and ASK QUESTIONS!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Perhaps not interesting in a positive way, but I was shocked to learn that most people with CPTSD do not see this as a curable, but a chronic condition. A lot of patients don’t even know what CPTSD is before we start talking about it. Not through one story, but through the collective stories on my clients, I learned that this condition is misunderstood and research and education needs to be a goal of the organization.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

It’s not glamorous, but I didn’t realize the importance of having various ways to communicate with stakeholders. My best friend had to teach me how to use other methods of media and communication to make my efforts more effective. I still struggle with it and it’s pretty funny if someone tried to see me use certainly technologies, but I learned that you need to learn how people can hear you best before you start communicating.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

So many!! My sister and aunt were huge cheerleaders. I also had amazing teachers who helped me to learn skills that I needed to be successful, both personally and professionally. My one teacher who taught me the trauma-specific intervention really nurtured my curiosity about trauma. He taught me the skills and exposed me to research and resources to continue to grow my skillset. One day, I asked what else I could do and he told me to work on my unrelenting standard schema. It wasn’t the type of advice that I was looking for, but doing that work was well worth it as it helped me to grow and learn what I needed to in order to be a better clinician.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Everybody who has listened and given me a chance to share has helped my cause. I’m currently working on a research project with a cancer institution and I am so grateful that one of the directors is so open to learning more about CPTSD and implementing innovative interventions to help patients. This will open so many doors for continued research and implementation efforts for the cause.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Yes! Destigmatizing mental health and increasing parity for mental and physical health would go a long way. There are laws in place to ensure parity but, from my experience, things remain very unequitable. Helping society see mental and physical health as one in the same and impacting one another is another important step. Resources being allocated to reducing childhood trauma and supporting research efforts for the treatment of CPTSD and innovative solutions around mitigating its impact would also be helpful.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

Be patient — things take time to create and every phase in the process has a purpose Be kind to yourself — there will be so many times you feel like a failure. You are not. Keep going. Mistakes are going to happen. No matter how many resources you consult, you’re going to make mistakes. You’ll learn to see even missteps as lessons. But don’t expect yourself to be perfect. Your cause will get you through — if you truly are passionate about what you’re working for and know that it will help others, keep moving forward. Lean on your purpose when you feel lost. Don’t hold on too tight — adaptability is a must and coming from a risk-averse mindset will do more to hurt you than help you most of the time.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I believe in the principle of tat tvam asi — thou art that. When you help another person, you are helping yourself and vice versa. We can grow from the inside out, and outside in. Any small change you make in a positive direction WILL have an impact, even if you can’t see it. It brings purpose and direction in your life when you know this to be true.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would want to talk to the director of psychosocial oncology at MD Anderson. I do believe that it is important to work on mitigating the psychosocial contributing factors of certain types of cancer. MD Anderson, being the top cancer center in the United States, would have access to resources to engage in innovative research and potentially help patients with CPTSD.

How can our readers follow you online?

For sure –

Website: www.thegoldenmend.com

Facebook: @TheGoldenMend

Instagram: @the_golden_mend

Twitter: @KelseyCBennett

