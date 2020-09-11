Kelly Roach: “What goes down will always come up”

If I could start a movement it would be to encourage entrepreneurs to adopt a similar philosophy. As their businesses grow and become more successful, they would leverage that growth to give back in a way that is personally meaningful, and make a huge impact on the world.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelly Roach.

Kelly Roach is a business strategist committed to simplifying the path to financial freedom through entrepreneurship. In her second company she equips young women to grow up with the courage and confidence they need to change the world. Kelly is also a best-selling author, the host of a top 50 podcast, a featured guest on a variety of major news outlets, and a philanthropist through her Human Family Foundation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Growing up my family lived just under the poverty line. I cleaned toilets to pay for dance lessons, and promised myself from an early age that me and my future family would never have to worry about money again. After college, I started an entry level job at a Fortune 500. In 8 years I was promoted 7 times, becoming the youngest VP in the company. The further up the ladder I climbed, the more it became obvious that making it to the top of that particular ladder wasn’t really what I wanted. So, I started a consulting business on the side, and grew it to high 6-figures while still working my 9–5 job. 8 years later that company is now a multimillion dollar, international brand that has helped hundreds and hundreds of people find financial freedom through entrepreneurship. Just over two years ago, I started my second company, with my best friend, out of our desire to empower the next generation of young women to become fierce world-changers who courageously and confidently overcome every obstacle standing in their way. Today I run both companies and a foundation, along with being a wife and a mom.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Think and Grow Rich is a book I go back to over and over again. As an entrepreneur, strategy and tactic is important, but it will only get you so far. You simply can’t find next level success until you adjust your mindset. This book is a must-read for anyone wanting to accomplish great things.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Absolutely.

#1 There’s no doubt that many businesses dealt with a major blow this year. However, many of those businesses were forced to add services, products and offers in order to stay afloat over the last few months. Those will turn into a brand new stream of revenue moving forward, and will help many businesses expand over the coming years. For example, one of my clients owned a 7-figure medical weight-loss brick and mortar business. For years she’s been talking about going online. When shutdowns happened, her entire team was online serving clients in two days. She’s now built out an online version of her services that gives her global reach. She is no longer stuck serving only her geographic area.

#2 People are still buying. Inside my coaching programs I teach a simple launch strategy that allows entrepreneurs to make 6-figure leaps their norm. When the shutdowns hit, I had SEVERAL clients in the middle of a launch. My company launched just a week later, Despite the fear and uncertainty, client after client reported back their 6-figure launch results. My company brought in 7-figures during our March launch. There is still money being transferred every day, which means there is still opportunity.

#3 There are so many people willing to do their part to give back. During the start of the pandemic, we saw essential workers consistently put themselves at risk to serve those suffering from COVID. In one of my company’s we ran a campaign called #courageovercorona where we bought pizzas, donuts, and coffees for frontline workers. The support we got for that was overwhelming, and the goodness in humanity was evident among those serving on the frontlines.

#4 What goes down will always come up. The market is cyclical. The economy is in a rough spot right now, but it will get better. History is clear…what goes up will go down, and what goes down will go up. The market will bounce back. It has every other time a recession has hit.

#5 Innovation is everywhere. When your back is against the wall, you get innovative, which only makes for better performance and service across the board. One of my clients has an education program for those who want to start a short term rental business. He himself has a significant investment portfolio in the short term rental world. When things shut down and travel stopped, he shifted his focus to providing short term housing for front line workers who wanted to keep their families safe, small business owners who needed a quiet, safe place outside of the home, and international college students who could no longer live on campus. He got creative and kept his rentals running when the entire industry was struggling.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

#1 — Be kind. It sounds simple, but everyone is more on edge than normal. They are juggling more than usual. And life is nothing like what it used to be. So, be kind. It will go a long way in helping others feel less anxious.

#2 — Dwell on the positive. You don’t have to ignore the negative, or shove hard feelings aside. But if you dwell on those things, you are feeding your anxiety, and fueling other’s anxiety.

#3 — Focus on what you can control. Obviously there is a ton outside of our control right now. Be the person who is whole-heartedly focused on what you can control (what you do, your attitude) and reminds others to do the same.

#4 — Give back. When the world sees people doing good, it’s like a collective sigh of relief and reminder that not everything is bad. If you are able, give back and help relieve the effects of this for as many people as possible.

#5 — Lead with certainty. If you are a leader of any kind, it’s so incredibly important that you lead with confidence, courage, and conviction. Those following you are looking to you to set the tone. So, set a calm, focused one.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Get lots of exercise. The science is clear… regular movement can relieve anxiety. Sleep. Your body needs rest to function optimally. A gratitude journal. Take 3–5 minutes a day to write down what you’re grateful for.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Be the best you can be, in everything you do.

I don’t have a story but this is something I say to myself every day. It sounds simple, but when you wake up each morning and ask yourself how you can be your absolute best in every single thing you do that day, you show up differently.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Last year I moved my business to a 1:1 giving model. For every new client that joins, we make a donation to charities that are important to us, through the foundation I started. If I could start a movement it would be to encourage entrepreneurs to adopt a similar philosophy. As their businesses grow and become more successful, they would leverage that growth to give back in a way that is personally meaningful, and make a huge impact on the world.

What is the best way for our readers to follow you online?

Instagram Facebook Twitter

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!