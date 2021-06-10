Kelly Roach of Unstoppable Entrepreneur: “Be obsessed with being best in class”

Be obsessed with being best in class. Focus your energy on being the absolute best at what you do, on serving, and on delivering on your promise. Not only is this going to help you retain clients and customers because they can’t imagine not working with you, but it will generate you more referrals in the process. The center of the circle in your business should be your own customers.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kelly Roach.

Business strategist Kelly Roach transforms overworked entrepreneurs into seven-figure CEOs, by teaching them how to leverage timeless business principles, employed by billion-dollar corporations, with the speed and agility of the most powerful online marketing strategies of today.

Prior to starting her own company, Kelly spent years in corporate America, rising through the ranks of a Fortune 500 to become the youngest Sales VP in the company. During her time in corporate, Kelly led a team of over 100 to record-breaking sales, even during the economic downturn of 2008–2010.

Kelly’s multi-million dollar company, Unstoppable Entrepreneur, is the fastest growing coaching program on the market, and the first of its kind. Her accountability driven approach has been responsible for hundreds of clients finding financial freedom through entrepreneurship. Kelly is also the creator of the Live Launch Method, a simplicity meets strategy approach to making millions online through launches that consistently generate 6-figure results.



Kelly is not only a best-selling author but is also an ongoing expert on ABC, NBC, Fox, and The CW. She has been featured in some of the world’s leading publications including Inc. and Forbes and is the host of the Top 50 Marketing podcast, The Unstoppable Entrepreneur Show.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Of course. I began my career working at a Fortune 500 firm, where I was hiring, training, managing and coaching individuals across 17 different locations. I came to realize that if I was able to help people see that kind of exponential growth in a corporate setting, imagine the lives I could change for individuals and their families by starting my own business and bringing those timeless corporate business strategies to the online entrepreneurial space. I wasn’t entirely fulfilled with my career and I wanted to be able to create even more financial abundance and lifestyle freedom for myself and my family. So, I kept my executive position while building my business on the side before and after work, and now The Unstoppable Entrepreneur is an 8-figure business coaching company with over 50 full-time employees and clients from across the globe.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Number one is gratitude above all else. You have to appreciate where you are and be grateful for the little things if you want to experience even more of that as you reach new levels of success. I practice daily, intentional gratitude every single day and encourage others to do so as well. It’s truly been life changing.

The second is resilience. The faster you can use failure as a learning tool and keep moving forward instead of giving up, the faster you will begin to see success. Resilience is all about shortening that recovery time and not letting setbacks hold you back or cause you to lower your goals because they are “too hard” to reach.

Last but not least, discipline has been a key factor to my success for sure. It’s so important to commit to the long game and keep taking actions that are aligned with the outcome you want to create for yourself, even on the days where you don’t necessarily feel like it. In a world of instant gratification, it is more important than ever to stay disciplined and not give up when you don’t see results right away.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

If you want to experience the feelings that come with success you must start cultivating good habits now, and habits are more than just actions, habits can also be how you think and what you feel. Some habits that have helped me along the way are again going back to gratitude, a daily gratitude practice has been life changing for me. Prioritizing my health and wellbeing has been crucial as well. So many entrepreneurs get burnt out and bogged down while building their business and fail to prioritize time for mental and physical self-care. I’ve always looked at food as fuel and make it a point to move my body every single day (and tip: it doesn’t have to be a vigorous exercise that you hate!) You can’t pour from an empty cup, so it’s important to refill yours if you want to see sustainable success in business. Believe it or not, the two things are definitely related. As I began seeing even higher levels of success, I realized if I didn’t see self-care as the most important element of growing my business, that my business was not going to keep growing.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Your outcomes are dependent on building good habits now. If you are miserable, overwhelmed, stressed or panicked you are only going to bring on more of that as you reach the next milestone. But if you create habits of joy, gratitude and discipline now that will multiply as you grow. Which is why you can’t have the mindset of “I’ll do that when,” or “If I just get to this, I will do that.” If you want to reach your goals, you have to act like the CEO of your life now to earn like one later. Another element of it is that taking the easy way out for temporary satisfaction is never a good idea. Staying committed to the long game will ensure you don’t get stuck in a repeated cycle or habit that is much harder to break down the line.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The key in developing good habits is just to stay committed. It takes 1,000 hours to master anything, so even just by focusing one hour a day on something that will move the needle for you, imagine how much improvement you will see in a few weeks or months from now. Stay committed even when you aren’t seeing immediate results or reward, stay committed when you don’t feel like it, and trust that that time spent developing good habits is building up underneath the surface and will shine through eventually.

If you want to stop bad habits I think it’s important to evaluate where you can cut things out of your life that will create more space for things that will move you toward your goals. Whether that’s saying “no” to situations, activities or people that don’t serve you, creating healthy boundaries in your career or business or cutting out TV and other habits that keep you stuck where you are. So ask yourself if it serves you, and if not you need to proactively eliminate it from your life.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite quotes to live by is “be the best you can be at everything you do.” It’s a mantra I live by and it means so much because no matter how challenging life gets, every day is a gift and a new opportunity to do so. And with the right mindset, strategy and actions, you can achieve anything that you want and live the life that may only seem possible in your dreams — no matter where you’re starting from, or how old you are.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now I am working on my latest book, Conviction Marketing, which is set to release Fall of 2021. It’s all about really helping readers identify their core convictions and learn how to build a category of one brand that has a massive global impact.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I think the biggest distinguishing factor is that unsuccessful entrepreneurs are focused on the short-term, or band-aid solutions to problems while successful entrepreneurs are those who are dedicated to playing the long game and making short-term decisions that align with that big goal. You need to have discipline to stay in it for the long haul, you need courage — to invest in yourself, your business and your team, to stay true to yourself and be bold, you need to deliver value to your market and paint a clear picture of the ROI your clients will get and really help them envision what their future could look like after working with you, you need to be patient and make informed decisions (not out of panic or desperation) knowing that it takes TIME to monetize and scale your business, and you need to have a clear target market. Who you serve is just as important as what you deliver.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Waiting until they feel the absolute need to hire help or invest is a big one (you need to make investments in yourself and business before you get to that point), I think another big one is taking advice or opinions of people who aren’t where they want to be. Shiny object syndrome is also a big one. A lot of new coaches see the success of others and get discouraged when they aren’t seeing that for themselves immediately. Truth is, nothing is ever as it seems and you’re not seeing the sacrifice, hard work and investments that have gone into the back end of that success. It’s important to remember that the “sacrifices” you make now aren’t actually sacrifices, you’re just delaying the reward until the future so you can enjoy it times 10. That can be true for investments (think in terms of ROI vs. cost) and time (putting in the extra hours of hard work now so you can create even more lifestyle freedom for yourself).

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Be obsessed with being best in class. Focus your energy on being the absolute best at what you do, on serving, and on delivering on your promise. Not only is this going to help you retain clients and customers because they can’t imagine not working with you, but it will generate you more referrals in the process. The center of the circle in your business should be your own customers. Client success is our top priority and it’s why we built an accountability-led program where our clients get that support, feedback and follow up from their accountability advisors — we know that what’s missing in the online space is that relationship piece of it, which is why we disrupted the industry and lead with accountability. One of the simplest things you can do is go live in your own FB group or to your own clients and do an info session or have a conversation about how you can best serve them.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Absolutely, I always tell my clients that visibility is JUST as important as creating content. Content is what nurtures your existing audience, but having a visibility strategy in place is so important if you want to get in front of new audiences. You can invest in paid advertising but if you want to generate leads organically there are a ton of ways to do so. Know that it’s a time versus money thing, and paid ads will cost you money but organic lead generation will take time. I always recommend a mix of both if you have a trusted ads person to help you out.

Guesting on other podcasts was hands down the number one strategy that catapulted my podcast to the Top 20 charts for marketing podcasts and is a great way to get in front of new audiences, so if that’s one avenue you’d like to take be sure to do your research, send the host an email and let them know what you like about your show, what you can teach their audience and how it’s going to serve them. Just make sure you’re prepped with a unique angle, dialed in message, a clear plan to add value and a simple CTA (like a text opt-in). You can also focus your efforts on Clubhouse collaborations with other thought leaders, joint Instagram Live exchanges (your messaging could be as simple as “I notice you teach ABC, I teach XYZ. Would you be interested in doing an IG exchange?) and leveraging Facebook groups.

My team still does outreach on social and connects with people every day through DMs (whether it’s welcoming new followers to the page, sending a free resource or just providing value). The biggest thing is to prioritize authentic relationship building and not look at your relationships with your audience as transactional. Focus on serving your heart out and providing value, and the leads will flow.

Ask yourself: how much time are you spending on other people’s platforms getting SEEN so that you can grow your audience and get real results? How can you borrow the trust of others and tap into the platforms they’ve spent years building? Pro tip: if your brand is newer, and you’re just dipping your toes in lead generation, a good rule of thumb is getting visibility across platforms 5 times per week with a killer call to action.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Absolutely, this is so important. First, know that you can’t do it all alone. It’s okay to ask for help. Delegate what you can get off your plate either in your business (things that are not in your zone of genius or that an unpaid intern or team member can do better, faster and more efficiently than you) or around the house (laundry, chores, errands). Eliminate toxic habits, activities, and people that don’t bring you peace. This frees up some space in your life to focus on both acting as the visionary CEO, and for self-care. Carve out time for family, friends and activities that bring you peace and know that you don’t need to be working 80 hours a week to be successful. Sure, you may put some extra hours in on the front end as you build your business — whether it’s waking up an hour early or going to bed an hour later — but that doesn’t mean sacrificing your mental or physical health in the process. Take time to step away from technology, get outside, move, meditate and recharge. Get enough sleep, stay hydrated (sounds simple but is so often overlooked), fuel your body and don’t forget to enjoy the journey. And last but not least, invest in yourself. I’m constantly investing in coaching and working with at least 2–3 coaches at any given time. I’m currently working with both a personal trainer and an energy coach.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Right now, I’m really focused on instilling courage and confidence in the next generation of future leaders through my company, The Courageous Brand. The Unstoppable Entrepreneur has served thousands of entrepreneurs and become one of the most recognized business education brands in the market, and so with that being said I really want to help equip the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders with the right mindset, skills and tools to thrive.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I always say Napoleon Hill, the author of Think and Grow Rich (my favorite book!) would be the person I’d love to have a private lunch with — although I know that’s not possible!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can check out my podcast, The Unstoppable Entrepreneur Show, wherever you listen to your podcasts for free business, marketing, sales and mindset tips in 20 minutes or less! You can also follow me on Instagram @kellyroachofficial, twitter @kellyroachlive or connect on LinkedIn.

