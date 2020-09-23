Kelly Roach: “Comprehensive business education system”

We have built out a comprehensive business education system, unlike traditional models. As we elevate that system the goal is to truly change the way business education is done. Instead of going to college, getting hundreds of thousands of dollars into debt to start out at some company making $30k a year, I want to help the next generation of entrepreneurs get a business education by actually building a profitable business. We have got lots in the works around that.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelly Roach.

Business strategist Kelly Roach transforms overworked entrepreneurs into seven-figure CEOs, by teaching them how to leverage timeless business principles, employed by billion-dollar corporations, with the speed and agility of the most powerful online marketing strategies of today. Prior to starting her own company, Kelly spent years in corporate America, rising through the ranks of a Fortune 500 to become the youngest VP in the company. Kelly is not only a best-selling author but is also an ongoing television business expert.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up just above the poverty line, in a family of 5, I decided early on that things would be different for me and my children. I worked hard growing up, scrubbing toilets to pay for dance lessons, and working multiple jobs in college. After graduation, I got an entry-level job in sales, for a Fortune 500 company. In eight years, I was promoted seven times to become the youngest VP in the company. I led my team through the recession of 08’-10’, without letting a single person go. In fact, we had record-breaking sales that year. As I was climbing the corporate ladder, I realized that I was making millions of dollars, working 60+ hours a week, for OTHER people. When I thought about what I wanted in terms of lifestyle, that was not it. So, I started my business on the side, while continuing to work my corporate job, and built that company for two years before quitting. I relied on lots of hard work, my sales skills, and an unstoppable mindset to help me build what is now a multimillion-dollar business coaching company with over 500 clients, across the globe.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Most people in my industry are teaching a get rich quick model of building a business. They sell courses and want to automate everything possible so that their lives are easier. I am asking entrepreneurs operating online to think differently about how they serve their clients and how they view their own entrepreneurial journey. I teach entrepreneurs how to find the gap and fill it, which usually means going the extra mile. It requires a significant amount of work and will require you to train for your business like an athlete trains for their sport. It means building a real team, not just hiring a bunch of contractors. It means treating your business like it is your legacy…because it is. That is not something most people in the online space will even begin to talk about.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My first mentor in the Fortune 500 world challenged me beyond belief. He was the toughest coach and hardest “boss” you could ever imagine. He saw the potential in me before I saw it in myself and pushed me to be my absolute best. He was the first person to encourage me to think big and begin to chart my own path to greatness. Many others who had the same opportunity to coach with him mistook the high bar he set for them as “unreasonable” and “too tough”, For me, he was a catalyst for achieving my highest potential and for that I will forever be grateful.

Also, Jay Abraham. He can synthesize timeless business principles and strategies across industries, platforms, and time. He consistently uses real-world case studies and examples to demonstrate the how in meaningful ways, allowing everyday people to grasp otherwise complex concepts.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

My dad always used to tell me to leave white space on the canvas. When I was younger, I was such a busy bee, always running from one thing to the next with sports and cheer and dance and school and work. He would remind me to slow down and that if every moment was scheduled and filled, then there is no room for the miracles and the magic. That has been compelling advice for me even to this day. Always carried that lesson with me. My biggest breakthrough as a CEO has been having a day each week really dedicated to creative innovation and strategic breakthroughs in the business. That is made a difference for me. Now I am looking to add another day that is open for me and my personal life and explore the other avenues besides the business.

How are you going to shake things up next?

We have built out a comprehensive business education system, unlike traditional models. As we elevate that system the goal is to truly change the way business education is done. Instead of going to college, getting hundreds of thousands of dollars into debt to start out at some company making $30k a year, I want to help the next generation of entrepreneurs get a business education by actually building a profitable business. We have got lots in the works around that.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

The book Think and Grow Rich, by Napoleon Hill, taught me that I have absolute control over my own destiny. It showed me that I can make changes to my thoughts, every single day, that will impact the way I live my life and the outcomes I achieve. I learned how to focus on listening and to ask effective questions to win the sale. I still use these principles over 20 years later.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see more entrepreneurs leveraging their earnings to give back. Last year I moved my coaching company to a 1:1 giving model. For every new client we add to one of our coaching programs, we donate to the foundation I started, that has three core focuses for philanthropy. I believe that if people are equipped to find financial freedom for themselves, that they can leverage that freedom to make a huge impact on the world. So, as I coach entrepreneurs, my hope is that more of them will adopt this model and leave a legacy that goes far beyond making lots of money.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be the best that you can be in everything that you do.” It is a quote I have lived by my whole life, and it has served me very, very well. It has helped me, and it has allowed me to help many, many other people. It sounds simple, but if you wake up every day and live this quote out, you become absolutely unstoppable!

You can connect with me inside my free Facebook group: The Tribe of Unstoppables where my team and I go live with highly valuable weekly trainings on everything from social selling to messaging, to packaging and pricing you online offers. You can also check out my podcast, The Unstoppable Entrepreneur Show, wherever you listen to podcasts! I have got 5 years of weekly episodes available for binging!

