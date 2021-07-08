Kelly Manganaro On the Power of Starting Small

I learned about the Thrive app during a leadership presentation and thought: “I could really do better at working on myself.” I have four children and I tend to put all of my time and energy into my family and my work. I generally don’t focus too much on myself, and sometimes that negatively affects the things that I am trying my hardest to positively impact.

The first Microstep I committed to was drinking a glass of water when I woke up. I figured I would start small, and I’m glad I did, because I started to feel better and more energized right away. Another Microstep I committed to was to immediately do things that take less than two minutes, as opposed to saving them for later. This was surprisingly helpful in decompressing all of the little things I had on my mind, those things I knew I needed to complete but kept pushing off. Ultimately, these little Microsteps are helping me prioritize my own well-being, which has a positive impact on not only myself, but on those around me, too.