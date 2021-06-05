Kelly Kussman of Cayla Gray Co: “Bring awareness to the gap”

Women are highly emotionally intelligent, able to balance an extreme amount of workload and initiatives, able to see all angles within a strategy, are introspective in a way that builds community and teams with grace and integrity. The collaboration over competition mindset can quite often get you further in business. Women for the most part really embody that sentiment.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelly Kussman.

Kelly Kussman is the owner, designer and vision behind Cayla Gray, a luxury line of clean fragrances. With Cayla Gray, Kelly has stepped away from mass produced perfume practices and returned to an artisan mentality to curate a line of cleanly formulated scents that are American-made, ethically cultivated and fairly prices for self and home.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was born and raised in WI. Spent a ton of time outdoors in nature growing up. Loved watching how the seasons changed and what newness that brought every few months whether it was new flowers blooming, the leaves changing colors, or how the snow blanketing the world in a sheet of white. Even though I was a nature girl, I was also always a bit obsessed with all thing’s beauty. I remember buying and reading so many beauty magazines in my teen years. In college, landed my first adult job in retail as an assistant buyer in fragrances. I was in heaven.

I remember standing in the fragrance closet at work and just being in awe of all of the beautiful bottles. I would stand there and smell them and remember being so fascinated that with every scent, it kind of took me back to moments in time. For example, I would smell a men’s fragrance that had smoky notes to it and it would take me back to my dad and fires he would build in the cold winters. Or if there were powdery notes to a scent, it would remind me of my grandma. It made memories tangible for me in a way.

I always knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur. My dad was an entrepreneur and I always watched him in awe knowing that one day, it would be me. But as you move through your career in corporate America, it becomes hard to walk away from a steady paycheck to something really risky so I just never did it.

I moved to Arizona in 2010 for a new job and met my husband a few years later. We got married and wanted to expand our family (I have two amazing stepsons but we wanted to try for babies of our own). In 2017, I suffered from a ruptured ectopic pregnancy and almost lost my life as well as our baby. It happened again in 2018 and it was after those two moments and a lot of therapy that I knew it was time to start my dream business. Life is not guaranteed and every moment is one to be grateful for and not take for granted.

So, I started working on my new business. I wanted to create a luxury clean fragrance line and named the company Cayla Gray because it was going to be the name of the first baby we lost. I wanted a way to honor the heartbreak we went through by creating products that create new memories for other people.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Starting a business during COVID definitely created a lot of interesting stories. From the production and transit delays to the USPS backlogs over the holidays, I never knew what each day was going to bring. Certainly kept me on my toes! I would say the most interesting story coming out of it was that I was told my packaging was going to be delayed by 8 weeks and then got a call one day that it was actually going to arrive early!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This story actually relates back to my packaging delays. After hearing that my packaging was going to be early versus the 8-week delay that was anticipated, I panicked and had to quickly figure out where I was going to store all of this packaging! Well, the thousands of items ended up in my dining room!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, I never knew that the small business community was so strong here in Arizona. It something that is really special that I have not seen often. I was so shocked by how willing the small business owners here in AZ were willing to step up and help, offer advice and resources and all for nothing in return. I come from a background in retail that is much more cut throat than that, so it’s so beautifully refreshing to experience it. I love giving back the same way in return to other people with small biz dreams! On top of that, my husband was so supportive of me wanting to go after my dreams. Even if it did mean sacrificing time and money for a while.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Untamed by Glennon Doyle has had a significant impact on me. The way the author wrote with such vulnerability was inspiring to me. She brings awareness to the things that women deal with on a daily basis but does it in a new perspective that brought about a lot of discussion and reflection on anyone reading the book. I highlighted and tabbed so many pages in that book!!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

William Faulkner’s quote “Given a choice between grief and nothing, I’d choose grief” really resonated with me at a much younger age. Little did I know that the quote would have such deep meaning for me as I got older. Going through hard times always made me stronger coming out the other end of it. So, if given a choice to go through hard times or not go through experiences at all, I would still choose the hard times.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I never knew that me being vocal about my infertility struggles could help so many women feel comfortable sharing theirs. Every time I tell my story, I get messages, text, emails, etc. from women sharing their stories, telling me they don’t feel so alone. I hope that by continuing to talk about my experiences and how I got through them, can help other women be vulnerable enough to open up about their struggles.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Growing up, I had always seen women for the most part stay at home while the men went to work to provide for the family. It wasn’t until my 20’s that things started to shift to more and more women entering the workforce and realizing that they can balance work and home life. That they don’t need to stop pursuing passion and ambition for the sake of raising a family. Or even that raising a family was even a path that they wanted to go down. I see things evolving and many women now are waiting until later in life to even decide if they want to have children. Women are now more than ever creating an infrastructure to help balance work and home life or choosing to build a career before even thinking about raising a family. I see progress and I see more women founded companies popping up all of the time. Now that’s exciting!

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I have joined many women only networking groups and masterminds to help mentor and coach new business owners through starting new businesses. I want to make sure that I am giving back to the small business community that helped me so much when I first started. I think community is a really important way for women to come together to talk through the mental roadblocks that they come across that stop them from progressing from idea to action. I see a lot more women founded mentorship and networking groups starting!

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are highly emotionally intelligent, able to balance an extreme amount of workload and initiatives, able to see all angles within a strategy, are introspective in a way that builds community and teams with grace and integrity. The collaboration over competition mindset can quite often get you further in business. Women for the most part really embody that sentiment.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Bring awareness to the gap — diving into the stats and understanding why there are gaps to women vs men starting businesses is the best way to start conversation to bridge the gap. Create communities for women startups — a place for women to ask questions, help prep for investment meetings, education on startup topics that are not typically offered in traditional education Teaching our little girls to believe that they can be CEO’s — because they can! Require that men get as much paternity leave as women so they can help with family obligations after babies are born Changing the conversation on what a traditional path for women may look like. Go to college, start career, get married, raise kids, put career on hold no longer applies to all women and should not be the expectation

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Women Only Entrepreneur Business School! Little CEO School for young girls!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Joanna or Chip Gaines!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find us online at caylagray.com or on social at @caylagrayco

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.