Kelly Kussman of Cayla Gray: “Bring awareness to the gap”

Women are highly emotionally intelligent with the ability to balance an extreme workload and diverse initiatives. We can view all angles within a strategy and are introspective in a way that builds community and teams with grace and integrity. Without the ego in play, collaboration over competition mindset will often help not hinder your business’s success. For the most part, female-founded and supported company cultures really exemplify the sentiment that we all go further when we go together.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelly Kussman.

Kelly Kussman is the owner, designer, and vision behind Cayla Gray, a luxury line of clean fragrances and lifestyle products. With Cayla Gray, Kelly has stepped away from mass-produced perfume practices and returned to an artisan mentality to curate a line of cleanly formulated scents that are American-made, ethically cultivated, and fairly priced for self and home.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Being born and raised in WI, I spent a ton of time outdoors, in nature, growing up. I loved watching how the seasons changed, seeing what newness those shifts brought every few months, like new flowers blooming, the leaves changing colors, or snow blanketing the landscape in a sheet of white. Even though I was a nature girl, I was also always obsessed with all things beauty. In college, I landed my first adult job in retail as an assistant buyer in fragrances. And I was in heaven.

I remember standing in the fragrance closet at work and just being in awe of all beautiful bottles. I would stand there, sampling them, and recall being so fascinated by how each scent took me back to moments in time. I could smell a men’s fragrance that had smoky notes to it and would instantly recall cold winters with my dad building fires. Or if there were powdery notes to a scent, I would always remember my grandma. Those smells found a way to make memories tangible for me.

I always knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur. My dad was an entrepreneur, so I always watched him awfully — and diligently- knowing that it would be me one day. But as you move through your career in corporate America, it becomes hard to walk away from a steady paycheck to do something ,hazardous so I found it hard to make that leap.

I moved to Arizona in 2010 for a new job and met my husband a few years later. We got married and wanted to expand our family (I have two amazing stepsons, but we wanted to try for our own babies). In 2017, I suffered from a ruptured ectopic pregnancy and almost lost my life as well as our baby. It happened again in 2018, and it was between those two moments and a lot of therapy that I knew it was time to start my dream business. Life is not guaranteed, and every moment is one to meet with gratitude -not take for granted.

As I started working on my new business, I knew I wanted to create a luxury clean fragrance line and named Cayla Gray; the name of the first baby we lost. It was important to honor the heartbreak we went through by creating products that help inspire other people to cherish and create new memories.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Starting a business during COVID definitely created a lot of interesting stories. From the production and transit delays to the USPS backlogs over the holidays, I never knew what each day would bring. And that certainly kept me on my toes! I would say the most interesting story was being told my packaging was going to be delayed by 8 weeks — and then got a call one day that it was actually arriving early.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This story actually relates to my packaging delays. After hearing that my packaging was going to be early, not the 8-week delay that I anticipated, I panicked and had to quickly figure out where I was going to store all of this packaging. Ultimately, thousands of items actually ended up in my dining room!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I never knew that the small business community was so strong here in Arizona, and it’s truly special that I have not seen often. I was so shocked by how willing the small business owners here were willing to step up and help, offering advice and resources for nothing in return. I come from a background in big-box retail with a more cutthroat atmosphere, so it’s beautifully refreshing to be so thoroughly embraced by the people in my city! I love giving back the same way to other people with small biz dreams. In addition to that support, my husband was so encouraging of my dreams for Cayla Gray. Despite the sacrifices of time and money, he has not wavered in pushing the drive I had to make these visions a reality.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Untamed by Glennon Doyle has had a significant impact on me. The way the author wrote with such vulnerability was so inspiring. She brings awareness to the things that women deal with daily — but does so with a new perspective that brought about a lot of discussion and reflection to anyone reading the book. I highlighted and tabbed so many pages!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

William Faulkner’s quote, “Given a choice between grief and nothing, I’d choose grief,” really resonated with me at a much younger age. Little did I know that the quote would have such deep meaning for me as I got older because going through hard times always made me stronger coming out the other side. Given a choice to go through hard times or not go through experiences at all, I really would still choose the hard times.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I never knew that my vocal about my infertility struggles could help so many women feel comfortable sharing their journeys. Every time I tell my story, I get messages, texts, emails, etc., from others sharing their stories, telling me they don’t feel alone. I hope that by talking about my experiences and how I got through them, I can help other women be vulnerable enough to open up about their struggles.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

For the most part- I had always seen women stay at home while the men went to work to provide for the family. It wasn’t until my 20’s that things started to shift to more and more women realizing that they can balance work and home. Understanding that they don’t need to stop pursuing passion and ambition for the sake of raising a family, or even that raising a family might not be a path that they wanted to go down. Things have continued evolving, with many women now waiting until later in life to decide whether they want to have children. Whether we are creating an infrastructure to help balance our work and home life or choosing to build a career before even thinking about raising a family, I see more progress being made now than ever before. I see more and more female-founded companies popping up all of the time, owning and embracing our stories and each other. Now that’s exciting!

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I think the community is a significant way for women to come together to talk through the mental (or literal) roadblocks that stop them from developing their ideas into action. I have joined several women-specific networking groups and masterminds to help mentor and coach business owners through starting new businesses. I see many more female-founded mentorship and networking groups starting, so I want to make sure that I am giving back to the community that helped me so much when I first started.

This might be intuitive to you, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Bring awareness to the gap — diving into the stats and understanding why there are gaps between women vs. men starting businesses is the best way to start the conversation to bridge the gap. Create communities for women startups — a place for women to ask questions, help prep for investment meetings, education on startup topics that are not typically offered in traditional education. Teaching our little girls to believe that they can be CEOs — because they can! Require that men get as much paternity leave as women so they can help with family obligations after babies are born. Changing the conversation on what a traditional path for women may look like. Go to college, start a career, get married, raise kids, put career on hold no longer applies to all women and should not be the expectation.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Women Only Entrepreneur Business School! Little CEO School for young girls!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this if we tag them.

Joanna or Chip Gaines!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find us online at caylagray.com or on social at @caylagrayco.

