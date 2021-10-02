Kelly Houseman: “Happiness can happens daily and is often the same feeling as gratitude”

Happiness can happens daily and is often the same feeling as gratitude. You don’t have to be opening a present or on vacation for it to happen. Even just enjoying 5 minutes with your loved ones, pet, your health, your job, whatever it is savoring the moment and being grateful for what we have.

Kelly Houseman MS, LPC, NCC is a licensed therapist and mental health advocate, public speaker, blogger, podcast host, and wellness expert based in the Metro-Detroit area. Kelly has spent her career advocating for reducing the stigma surrounding mental health issues while bringing her unique insight and humor to current topics — from social media to global pandemics. Her platforms include her blog, popular social media platforms, and podcast. Kelly’s expertise has been featured on television, radio, and print including ABC, Bustle, and Fox. Outside of her professional career, Kelly is a dedicated wife and mother to two young children. She takes pride in balancing her professional and personal life while giving others advice on how to do the same while being real and authentic in their journey.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up with a pretty normal childhood, but mental health and therapy weren’t really talked about at all. It wasn’t until I began counseling for anxiety at 16 that my eyes were opened to the power of talk therapy and how I could really create and live the life I always wanted. What an empowering thing to learn as a teen!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career?

I tried out therapy when I was around 16 and it was such a life changing experience, I knew that when I was old enough, I wanted to dedicate my career giving others that same opportunity. I am now proof that therapy works on both sides and not afraid to sing its praises. Its nice because I know what it is like from a client perspective as well.

Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The person I have grown to be in my therapy journey with my current therapist is something I will eternally be grateful for. Although I met her after I had graduated with my master’s in counseling, she confirmed that I am in the right field and reminded me why I do what I do. She is always there to empower me and help me look at things a bit differently so I can always become a better version of myself.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think about how terribly nervous I was with my first clients in private practice. I remember pacing around my office doing laps to burn off some energy and laugh at that now. I eventually learned to trust myself and my skills and know that I offer what I offer, and the right clients will find me. Haven’t felt the urge to pace in a while lately ha.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have a podcast where I get to interview celebrities about their mental health journey, and they share their best life tips. Famous or not there is something we can learn from everyone and it pulls the curtain back a bit that everyone on tv is “perfect”.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Self-doubt. This sounds strange but imposter syndrome is real and it is a heck of a motivator. I am always trying to learn improve and trust myself and still sometimes struggle with this. It keeps me humble and always in a place of constant education and proving myself right.

Collaboration. I have made friends around the world with other therapists and mental health advocates. I have never been a competitive person, instead I prefer to support and join forces. Everyone has a story and lessons we can learn from and I love hearing them. Instead of being scared someone might be a threat to you I want to get to know them!

Balance. I am a mother of two and married to a busy physician. I learned early on I can’t do it all. I do the best I can and then let the rest go. You can’t be “perfect” at it all, but I can be good enough at most things.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Unless you are a robot or on some good drugs you won’t walk around happy all the time. We are human beings who experience different emotions by the minute. Sometimes we are up, and we need to enjoy that and savor it. Sometimes we are down, and we need to lean on people or things that can get us through. Living in the moment and slowing down and processing the here and now are absolutely vital for finding happiness even if it is short lived.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

“5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Happiness can happens daily and is often the same feeling as gratitude. You don’t have to be opening a present or on vacation for it to happen. Even just enjoying 5 minutes with your loved ones, pet, your health, your job, whatever it is savoring the moment and being grateful for what we have.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Treating people (including yourself) kindly. There is a lot of bad and ugly and sad in the world I get it. Many of us are struggling right now and even a smile, kind word, or holding the door for someone can go a long way. You don’t have to be fake and over the top but having some compassion for fellow humans and putting good energy out there always comes back to you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I love Michelle Obama. The way she carries herself and her professional and personal achievements and advocacy just blow me away. Plus as a fellow tall woman I would love to get some fashion advice ha!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

No two people behave in exactly the same way when they are unwell. If you know the person well, you may notice changes in their behavior or mood. It’s more important to respond sensitively to someone who seems troubled than to find out whether or not they have a diagnosis. If you feel they are in immediate danger than responding to that is important.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

