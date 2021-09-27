Kelly Daubach Of ANU Business Coaching: “Compassion”

Compassion. Just like you, others may have worries about work, just like you, others have worries about their bills, just like you, others are seeking joy, so treat each other with kindness. Kindness is cool!

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelly Daubach.

Kelly is a Business Coach who helps corporate executives become CEO of their own businesses. Kelly has spent the last 15 years launching over 100MM in businesses from scratch for large corporations. She specializes in startups, from ‘bootstrapping’ proof of concept to building out a revenue cycle and management team. Her unique experience allowed her to follow her calling to help entrepreneurs in the period of the “Great Resignation” to help unlock their limitless potential.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Southern Illinois. I was a competitive athlete who learned from an early age that hard work pays off. I enjoyed the four Midwest seasons and my favorite family getaway was vacationing in the Lake of the Ozarks, MO. I have always had a passion for health, fitness, and nutrition at an early age thus started my path to ultimately becoming a Registered Dietitian.

My father was a business owner, that had a difficult seasonality to making consistent income throughout the winter. Though I felt a burning passion inside my growth mindset to build businesses and originate ideas, I felt the safest route was through corporate America. I was promoted 8 times in all original positions in 15 years and before I knew it, I was managing a staff of 150 employees in my early 30s.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I had a passion to help people and as my mother and I were reviewing options for selecting Bachelor’s programs before entering my freshman year at Eastern Illinois University, Dietetics ultimately rose to the top.

Once I entered my career it was all about mentors in business that encouraged my development. I always strived for greatness and was always provided an opportunity. My mentors helped me know how to achieve greatness, and I was born with a knack for hard work and dedication.

As I enter the second phase of my career, I would say, I inspired myself. About 6 years ago I started practicing and investing in rigorous self-development courses. The more self-aware I became, the less I needed the direction of others in my life. We all have our guidance system, but our society teaches us at an early age to look to others for guidance. To go to school, to learn from a book, we are taught to quiet our intuition and now my mission statement is “I share my story to claim complete responsibility for the creation of my reality and invite others who are ready to do the same. I exemplify life in alignment leading to income as a byproduct of living it”. Another way to say I’m getting paid to live my life, not do a job!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My grandmother. She was handicapped (amputee) yet complained less than anyone I had ever come to personally meet. She believed anything was possible and had a contagious laugh and zest for life. She remained curious about life and always had the most stories to share. She trusted in the greater good in people and never let circumstances deter her hope and faith in the life she was leading and living.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I don’t believe there are any mistakes, just opportunities to celebrate or learn. Something that I thought would be impossible to accomplish, that would be the utmost success, make my professional dream come true, happened! When I got there, I thought I would stay forever but realized that was just the thing that would be my reason to leave and move on to the next career opportunity.

I imagined the nutrition program that was started with a single market would later become one of the three largest providers of this therapy in the nation. Over the course of 10 years, and many businesses plays later, it happened. I got what I had imagined, dreamed off, worked so hard for. Things fell into place, and I never took my eye off the ball.

Guess what, I got there, and decided I wanted something else. So, I learned that the journey to ‘success’ never really ends. It isn’t about the next job, the next promotion, the next job title, it’s about the growth opportunities to become the next better version of myself. Each level of leadership made me realize the ‘better human’ I needed to be. The pivotal moment for me in becoming a better leader, a better human, was not taught in school. It was the EQ, the quest for a deeper meaning to life. Ultimately, becoming humble enough to realize we all have our purpose and place in life, and we are all both a student and teacher. Letting go of control and understanding that I had innate value to make the world a better place in showing up authentically was the beginning of my professional coaching journey.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am launching a 6-month program that supports corporate executives to transition from corporate America to becoming CEOs of their own business. There is an immense amount of uncertainty in the workforce today. The labor shortage is a story that will make history in 2021 and beyond. In the face of adversity, insecurity, and fear people are turning inward, looking inside themselves to find their path. Values are shifting, people who once desired to travel thousands of miles from their own homes for a vacation of a lifetime, are finding the happiest times now in their living rooms, in deep conversations with their loved ones. The same will be true for some professionals that decide to start their own business. Job security doesn’t have to be something created by a corporate employer. Job security can come from becoming your own boss, calling the shots, committing to yourself and your future as a business owner.

I believe my program will find its way to those that are ready to regain control of their professional future. Those that feel a desire to do meaningful work and have a passion can no longer be satisfied by a remote work environment in endless video meetings. Small businesses will flourish in communities across the globe in times that we as a human race need to trust each other, empower each other, and support each other. Local businesses feed families, provide hope and strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship in ways that corporate America cannot.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Intuition- I have strengthened my intuition over the course of my life which has led me to lean in, where textbooks cannot teach. I am guided by a deep sense of who I am and how I am meant to serve others. I can relinquish control of the outcome because I know there is a force strong than I, ultimately in control. My biggest contributions and accomplishments are when my heart leads, and where my mind cannot.

In leading with my intuition, out of the blue last October, I asked my boss to hire a C-suite level executive over me to take the current division I was running to the next level. “Wait a minute? Wasn’t I next in line” were originally the thoughts going through my head? Two months later I enrolled in a program to become a professional coach (for personal development purposes at the time), 6 months after that I realized had found my purpose and I wanted to start my own business. I had secured the business hand-off, allowed myself a graceful transition, and met the person with the passion to carry on the vision in a way that exceed my ability to do so. A plan that was formulated in a way that my exceeded any of my expectations.

Compassion- I have learned to create and change my reality by releasing belief systems that no longer support the future I want to create. The art of practicing mindfulness to me has meant allowing myself to feel my emotions, and heal from my experiences. This inspired me to create an opportunity for others to do the same. Mindfulness is an experiential process, it cannot be ‘taught’ in a classroom, thus a coach or ‘healer’ guides the process. With compassion, one can learn to forgive themselves and others. After all, we are all a reflection of one another. The more I allow myself to ‘feel’ the more compassion I can create in those around me. When a room of individuals is fueled by compassion, there is no limit to what can be accomplished.

In leading with compassion, I have always found that my team ranks among the most desirable to be in the presence of others in any organization. People can feel the integrity and alignment of those that are there to serve the best interest of their customers and those that are only there to make a sale. I have sold millions of dollars in sales because people can feel the good intention that I have to meet their needs before I even had sales brochures, TV advertising, or case studies to ‘sell behind’.

Courage- It’s easy the path of least resistance to go to college, get a degree, and find a job. True courage is the gasoline of creativity, it is the spark of innovation, it is the willingness to be different. If you dare to do what others are not, you must find it within yourself to create a new path. A new path that serves as hope for others that their idea wasn’t wrong, there isn’t only one way.

It took a lot of courage to leave a job making six figures, large bonuses, and the other material perks that keep corporate executives trapped in their jobs. To take a leap of faith and know that I am meant for something more, to give others hope that their gifts and talents do not lose their value to the world outside of corporate America. Courage has brought me to a place of transcendence of corporate executive identity and built my authentic brand to where it is today.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I am a student of joy, but an authority on of the creation of my own reality. I guess you could say I have stretched beyond my comfort zone many times in my life, built the “American” dream, but it was never the destination that I found joy. It was always on the journey. The incredible people I have met have led to a miraculous journey of self-discovery. The more I learn about myself the more compassion I have for others. The more I can relate to others the more joy and curiosity we hold in each other which raises the creative power of the whole of human consciousness.

I can now find joy when I choose to find joy regardless of the circumstance, because joy is a mindset, a feeling, a place you can go anytime you wish.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Joy was never lost; it was only replaced. During the pandemic, the focus of many people’s attention became a constant state of ‘fear of what’s coming next. Individuals were fixated on the fear of harming one another (though COVID), and isolated from connection. Humans are meant for co-creation, when stories of gratitude, positive mindsets, and empowerment are replaced with judgment, and chaos fear becomes widespread. The momentum of the negative thought patterns took over the world’s belief systems. Individuals have become so accustomed to looking outside themselves for direction. Reality is true guidance comes from within. When we are functioning from a place of fear, compassion and faith lose rank in our minds and our actions. When create from fear, we create worse-case scenarios.

Joy requires a sense of personal responsibility and a level of self-awareness. Americans have come to expect that if they work hard, they deserve to have things that should make them happy. You can’t buy joy and happiness and until people stop shopping for it on Amazon, they won’t find it.

The good news is that we each can create joy, and joy creates more joy, and more joy, and more joy (you get the picture). It only takes one thought, one minute to focus on the positive and the joy train starts rolling down the tracks. Understand collective joy can be a co-creation so be mindful of who and what information you choose to surround yourself with. You are a product of your beliefs………. let that sink in.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

You can’t be happy or find joy during the period of the pandemic.

Joy and happiness are deliberate states of being as much as panic and fear. Many people believe the truth is in the circumstance I am here to tell you that the only way to change your circumstance is to change your belief about the circumstance. Hold a puppy and then watch the news about overwhelmed hospitals in the height of the pandemic, can you hold the same feeling? Try again, hold a puppy and turn off the news, better yet call a friend and see how they are doing, watch a comedy show, send someone an anonymous letter or flowers!!

2. Happiness comes with retirement.

I know a lot of unhappy retired people and I know a lot of people who are abundantly happy in their careers. It’s not one or the other, again I would like to help people understand, happiness comes from understanding WHO you truly are. Once you understand who you are you can practice personal alignment and from personal alignment, everything else falls into place. Is it any wonder that time doesn’t seem to exist when people are doing what they are passionate about?

3. You always have to be happy.

Happiness has its place in our lives but so does sadness, empathy, excitement, joy, jealously, etc. People are trying TOO HARD to be happy. What is happening is the dismissal of the other emotions in our experience. Until we fully appreciate, accept and experience the emotion at hand, we will never move out of it. What you resist persists, so if you are angry trying to get happy the shift will only be temporary. Enjoy the anger, appreciate how it is serving you in your life at that moment, then and only then will the energy shift to allow for a new emotion and experience to be created.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People hold some powerful limiting beliefs when it comes to happiness. A few of the most detrimental include “I don’t deserve to be happy” “Good things don’t happen to regular ‘Joe’s” like me” d “I am not good enough to ever have that” “life has to be hard”. People don’t even know they hold these beliefs because they are running in their subconscious on autopilot put lenses on their reality in everyday life.

Recently I was working with a client that was trying to figure out her next career move. She is a VP-level executive in finance, and she was considering changing companies. I asked her what she would do if money was no object and she replied, “help people” become better versions of themselves. So many times, that is what we as humans WANT to do but somewhere along the line, we developed a belief system that we can’t make money helping people, fueling our passions. She is now seeking a position leveraging her skills in leadership development and continuing to be empowered and inspired to know that you can be happy and have a job you love.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Gratitude. It’s a scientific fact when we express and receive gratitude, our brain releases serotonin and dopamine, which immediately enhance our mood and make us feel happy.

Start a gratitude journal:

Write down 5 things you are grateful for every morning. Replace your daily topics throughout the day when things exceed the feeling from the list first thing in the morning. Do this exercise for 21 days.

2. Becoming truer to who you are or increasing Self-Awareness. Until you know who you are, you will try on every identity out there and be happy with none. It’s like Halloween for a lifetime subscription! Imposter syndrome breeds insecurity, anxiety, and unhappiness.

Few steps to take to get you started:

Ask 3 people what they love about you, what makes you, you!

What could you speak about for 30 minutes unscripted?

Where have I experienced mass transformation in my life and how could this help others?

3. Exercise

30 minutes of exercise each day will do wonders for both not only increasing the joy in your life but for your physical health too. The two go hand in hand. Look up the local parks in your area and walk on a trail, connecting with nature is an extra credit boost to improve mood and reduce anxiety.

4. Improve your positive surroundings. This goes for both people (family, friends) and information. You are a product of the 5 people you surround yourself with most. Unsubscribe to the groups and channels that carry negative or fear-based information. Change your news feed and WHEW you never knew what a wonderful world it can be.

5. Compassion. Just like you, others may have worries about work, just like you, others have worries about their bills, just like you, others are seeking joy, so treat each other with kindness. Kindness is cool!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

For starters, it is key to know the difference between helping someone increase the amount of joy in someone’s life and helping someone get mental health support for depression. If there is ever a concern or warning signs of medical depression, seek medical attention. SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) has a national helpline.

For support of increasing joy in relationships:

Do things that immerse you in nature. Take a hike, go fishing, fly a kite, even the sounds of the kids at the park laughing and fresh air and warm sunshine will have an amazing impact on a person’s mood. Talk about your feelings, they are all normal and REAL. Its ok to have feelings but symptoms of feeling down or overwhelmed will only get worse if you don’t talk about them with someone. Remove the negative influences in your life. Whether it is a toxic relationship, negative information news feed, or the 6:00 news, replace it with reading a book, meditation, or music.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Create a Youtube channel or other media outlet, podcast full of good news! All-day every day! It would host people from all walks of life that wanted to share good news, something to turn a hard day from someone to laugh, feel inspired, get up and try again tomorrow!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Abraham Hicks. I am so moved by the teachings of Abraham, that I chose to be happy in my life no matter what the circumstance. The law of attraction and creating the feeling to attract your reality is proof that MAGIC IS REAL!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

