Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Kelly Boys — The Blind Spot Effect, From Autopilot to a Life of Insights, Developing Intelligence, Stepping out of Lifelong Patterns, and More

The Blind Spot Effect, From Autopilot to a Life of Insights, Developing Intelligence, Stepping out of Lifelong Patterns, and More

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Kelly Boys is a trainer with the United Nations Foundation where she co-developed and works to deliver a mindfulness and well-being program called “Peace on Purpose” for UN humanitarian and development workers on the front lines. She has delivered programs with UNDP (UN Development Program), UNICEF, UNFPA (UN Population Fund), UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), and UNRWA (UN Relief for Palestinian Refugees) from New York to the Middle East to Central Asia. She was the host of the Mindfulness Monthly Program with Sounds True Media Company, which launched in February 2017, featuring interviews and fresh content with leading meditation teachers on various themes each month. Her book The Blind Spot Effect was released in July 2018 in English, May 2019 in Spanish, and September 2019 in Chinese.

Listen to this episode on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcheror on your favorite platform

This podcast is brought to you by Newsletter

To know more details about this podcast episode, please visit

Questions I ask:

  • What kind of questions we can ask in Inner Inquiry?
  • What did Adyashanti tell you about spirituality?
  • You have a degree in intercultural religious studies. What did you learn from religious studies?
  • Did you learn anything special while working in the prisons?
  • What does your meditation practice look like
  • and much more!

The Nishant Garg Show:

This show is about extracting information on Mindfulness, Personal Development, Spirituality. I am on a mission to spread Mindfulness and I’d love for you to join me in this movement.

For any question, please contact me.

If you have enjoyed listening to my podcasts, please subscribe to the new podcast updates on Itunes please provide your reviews on Itunes which will really help me.

Subscribe to the Newsletter. You won’t be spammed! I hate spam too! You will receive only one email every Friday on the latest published podcasts

    Nishant Garg, The Podcast Host at The Nishant Garg Show

    Nishant is a Computer Science Graduate. After spending more than 10 years in Software Corporate, he is on a mission to spread Mindfulness Awareness. He is a lover of Mindfulness practices that helps him staying grounded, calm and at peace. He meditates and a believer in spirituality.

    He is the host of a Podcast show "The Nishant Garg Show" where he invites human beings to share insights on Mindfulness, Compassion, Wellness, Well-being, and anything that transforms people's lives. He can't this do this alone and need your support to join him in this mindfulness movement to make a positive impact because we all belong to the same community of human beings.

    Podcasts: nishantgarg.me/podcasts
    List of upcoming guests: nishantgarg.me/upcoming-podcasts

    He always had high IQ, and Mindfulness practices have helped him in being Emotionally Intelligent.
    He's been able to transform his life through Mindfulness practices and it's his deep desire to see the transformation in other's lives.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Why Mindfulness Is the Next Leadership Frontier

    by Due Quach
    2019 Connected Women Leaders Forum
    Community//

    Why I Believe Connecting Women Leaders Globally Is the Key to Positive Change

    by Pat Mitchell
    Community//

    20 Mindful Thought Leaders Guiding Us Into A Better 2021

    by Courtney James

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.