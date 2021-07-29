Kelley Daring of Bagnet: “If you’re self-funded, establish a line of credit with a bank as soon as possible”

If you’re self-funded, establish a line of credit with a bank as soon as possible. Many vendors and manufacturers don’t accept credit cards and in order to scale (without venture capital), you’ll need access to cash on a regular basis. I made the mistake of using credit cards as much as possible (because of airline points!) and used cash on hand to buy materials and inventory. But as I’ve grown, I have needed funds to purchase materials that won’t generate revenue until months later. Because I never established a relationship with a bank (and have a lot of revolving credit) it has been very challenging accessing funding and scaling at the rate I’d like.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelley Daring. Kelley Daring is the Founder and CEO of Bagnet. Daring earned her BA in Interior Design and worked in the design and sales of commercial furniture for nearly 8 years before inventing Bagnets in 2014 after years of frustration with missing hooks in public restrooms. From ideation to commercialization, Kelley’s mission has remained the same — to positively impact women in a world designed for men by “making lives easier one Bagnet at a time”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I first invented Bagnet after years of frustration with missing hooks in public restrooms. I refuse to put my bag on a restroom floor (yuck) and got fed up figuring out how to hold my bag while taking care of business. It’s not easy to pull up your pants with one hand! I complained about the problem for years, often saying, “why doesn’t someone invent something to solve this problem?”. Then one day it dawned on me — why don’t I invent something to solve this problem? I talked about it for a few weeks until my husband said, “would you just make one already?” — so I did, and it worked!

I stitched together a very messy prototype on an old sewing machine my mom had given to me and slapped a carabiner from the hardware store on there. I put that ugly, messy thing on my bag and carried it everywhere for a few weeks, testing it on every piece of metal I could find. When I was sure that it worked, I got to work filing the utility patent. Once filed, I felt comfortable introducing my idea to people.

I began making Bagnets by hand and selling them at craft fairs — I wasn’t selling a whole lot of Bagnets, but I wasn’t deterred. I believed that I just wasn’t pitching the product correctly or getting it in front of the right audience. Over the next two years, I continually honed my pitch and found new ways to showcase Bagnets. At my first successful craft show, I brought in 1,200 dollars in sales and I knew then that I had proof of concept. I quit my full-time job, giving up the security of an 8-year position to pursue the growth of Bagnet full time, and growing it to the multi-million-dollar business it is today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Bagnet is a pretty novel product — it’s a patented technology, so there isn’t anything quite like it on the market. This means when I started there was no competitive set that I could draw inspiration from. I had to learn how to explain a product women didn’t know they needed yet and it was an extremely interesting process. It took time to collect the data — my husband actually brought a GoPro camera to one of the craft fairs and recorded two full days of people coming to my booth. We used that footage to evaluate traffic patterns, the success of our pitch and common questions and objections from consumers. Armed with this information, I bought some old art frames, painted them white, and filled them with sheet metal to display my products. I also hung Bagnets from the booth frame which made my booth visible from far away and compelled women to stop by — even just to find out what I was selling. I created postcards that told the product story and handed them out to everyone. I even brought a portion of a metal restroom stall to my booth to showcase the product.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of my early challenges was finding a scalable solution for making Bagnets. I was making thousands of Bagnets by hand before I finally started looking for help with manufacturing my products. First, I hired a local seamstress to take on some of the Bagnet-making. That didn’t last long before I realized it was not a viable solution. I then researched and identified three companies in Los Angeles that I thought could do the job. I flew down and met with all three companies, and I signed a deal with one that made luxury leather goods and seemed promising. When I went to place my first order with that company, I was told that my minimums would be much higher than we had initially agreed upon. I refused to buy the higher minimum quantity, so they made the order as originally promised. When I got that first order I was crestfallen, it was almost comical how bad the workmanship was, with uneven stitching and unfinished edges, and with gold foil logos that were crooked and flaking off. I ended up selling that batch of Bagnets at 40% off, and I never placed another order with them. I set off on my search for yet another manufacturer, and that’s when I found the company that still makes our leather styles today. I learned that finding partners you trust and forging strong relationships with your vendors is vital to the success of a product-based business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt that person would be my husband. From the beginning he has been 100% supportive and my biggest cheerleader. Beyond that, he was integral to getting the product and business off the ground in the early days. Every single craft show and holiday market that I did he was with me setting up the booths, working all day to pitch and sell Bagnets, and helping me make more whenever we sold out early. He helped me source manufacturers and vendors and when my website sales took off, he spent nights and weekends fulfilling orders from our garage. Without his help my path to success would have been much longer and much more difficult.

Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think women are taught from early childhood to seek security whereas men are encouraged to be risk takers. Starting a business is a huge risk for anyone, but for a woman it’s even riskier due to systemic inequities. Overcoming a security-over-risk mindset is big obstacle. Also, women still have relatively few role models in the business world and I believe that impacts our ability to see ourselves as potential business owners. The more successful women business owners we see, the more likely there will be others who follow in their footsteps.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As a society we benefit from women leaders and business owners, and I think step one is educating people on the benefits of women-owned businesses. Beyond that, there should be government-funded incentives for women to get business degrees. There should be incentives for women to start companies — we should be making it easier for women to get funding and support. Basic business classes should be offered in high schools. Parents should encourage their young daughters to take the same risks as their sons and teach them that failure is a series of steps that must be taken to reach success.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Societally speaking, everyone would benefit from more women founders. The GDP of every U.S. state would increase by eliminating gender (and racial) gaps in the labor market. With more women founders we’d have a more diverse and wholly representative set of products, services, and technology. We’d have more equal wealth distribution and less women living at the poverty level.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

I think there is a myth that entrepreneurs/founders are born with an innate entrepreneurial “spirit”. In reality, anyone with enough motivation and determination can have a successful business. I don’t believe I was born an entrepreneur, it’s something that developed over time as I learned who I am and what I want to do. I also think it’s a myth that entrepreneurs work 24–7. I used to believe this was true, and it deterred me from starting a business at a younger age. You just have to prioritize a balance between work and your personal life and stick with it.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I do believe there are some specific traits that increase the likelihood that someone will be a successful business owner. Some of the traits that I see in myself, and other successful founders are:

· Motivation — an inner drive to “do”, not being happy or satisfied with inertia. Even in my down time I am doing something — reading, cooking, learning, planning, etc.

· Willingness to fail — as a founder and entrepreneur you will fail countless times. Not only do you need to be willing to fail, a successful founder will learn from failing and use it to their advantage and to eventually inform their success.

· Desire to learn — an innate quest for knowledge. I think successful founders take every opportunity to learn and continuously educate themselves in many areas, not just that of their business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. When hiring, it’s worth it to wait until you’ve found the right person for a position rather than rush to fill the role as quickly as possible. In the beginning, I made this mistake several times and it caused setbacks and delayed the growth of my company.

2. It will take time (possibly years) to turn your idea into a business that makes money. Several months after quitting my day job I was working 12-to-15-hour days to build Bagnet and wasn’t making any money. I hadn’t considered how long it would take to actually bring in revenue and make a profit, and I felt like I was killing myself for nothing. It took about a year and a half of 12-hour days (7 days a week) before my business even began to grow.

3. Know your strengths and weaknesses and build a team of individuals who are smarter in the areas you are lacking. I used to hire based on the job I needed done. Now I hire based on knowledge and experience and whether that person brings something to the table that I cannot.

4. Diversify your marketing channels as much as possible and as early as possible. I put all my eggs in one basket because it was uber-successful 4 years ago, and now I’m scrambling to diversify because the ROI from that channel has steadily decreased and now is plummeting.

5. If you’re self-funded, establish a line of credit with a bank as soon as possible. Many vendors and manufacturers don’t accept credit cards and in order to scale (without venture capital), you’ll need access to cash on a regular basis. I made the mistake of using credit cards as much as possible (because of airline points!) and used cash on hand to buy materials and inventory. But as I’ve grown, I have needed funds to purchase materials that won’t generate revenue until months later. Because I never established a relationship with a bank (and have a lot of revolving credit) it has been very challenging accessing funding and scaling at the rate I’d like.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

A core mission of my business is to support women in their daily lives. Our product, Bagnet, is there to support women, who most often, are the ones carrying a handbag. We know our customers put their hard-earned money towards quality handbags and don’t want to put them on the floor in a public restroom, at a restaurant, in a dressing room, or on playground or anywhere else for that matter. As we scale, we plan to continue developing products to make women’s lives a little bit easier every day! I’ve also made it a point to hire women at Bagnet, I’m proud that I’ve been able to create jobs for women and give them the opportunity to learn and grow and I will continue to do so.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire daring within women so that we would become the force behind the revolution for women’s equality.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sara Blakely! She is such an incredible success story and I find her philanthropy so inspiring. She is dedicated to supporting women in business and works to help women through education and entrepreneurial training. We need more Sara Blakelys in the world!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.