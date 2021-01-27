Sleep is always essential to every aspect of our well-being — but in extraordinary times of anxiety, and stress, getting the sleep we need is more important than ever. That’s why Audible and Thrive Global have come together to bring you exclusive, original audio sleep experiences — like guided meditations and bedtime stories — to help you recharge during these restless times.

Keke Palmer takes her nighttime routine seriously — and she’s wise to do so. Research shows that the small steps we take before bed determine how we sleep and how we feel the next morning. In a new video, Palmer walks us through her key rituals that help her unwind and prepare for bed. “My skincare routine is a major part of my entire nighttime routine,” she says, splashing her face with water and massaging cream into her skin. “It sends a signal to my brain that it’s time to chill out.”

Palmer then changes into a comfortable set of pajamas and carves out a few minutes to journal. “I like to journal because it lets me get my feelings out about the day,” she explains, and research has found that this routine does help people relax. Plus, she thinks journaling before bed inspires her dreams — which she’s fascinated by and finds great meaning in. In fact, Palmer narrated a new Audible bedtime story — written by Linda LeGarde Grover, a member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe and professor of American Indian studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth — about the legendary Ojibwe dreamcatcher that has been passed down within Ojibwe tribal communities for generations. You can listen to the story here for better sleep tonight.

After her journaling practice, Palmer tucks herself under the covers and gets comfortable. “Everything about this bed is my sanctuary,” she explains, “From the pillows, to the comforter… it’s just so relaxing.” As it turns out, there’s science behind this step, too: Studies have found that your physical surroundings in your bedroom — from the room temperature to the clutter around your bed — can have a significant impact on your sleep quality.

And once she’s all tucked in, Palmer picks a sleep track from The Audible Sleep Collection, filled with exclusive audio experiences created to help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up in the right morning mindset. “It really takes your relaxation to the next level,” Palmer says of the platform.

