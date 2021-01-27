Contributor Log In/Sign Up
An Inside Look at Keke Palmer’s Relaxing Nighttime Routine

Plus, the bedtime story on Audible that helps her unwind and get ready for bed.

By

Sleep is always essential to every aspect of our well-being — but in extraordinary times of anxiety, and stress, getting the sleep we need is more important than ever. That’s why Audible and Thrive Global have come together to bring you exclusive, original audio sleep experiences — like guided meditations and bedtime stories — to help you recharge during these restless times.

Keke Palmer takes her nighttime routine seriously — and she’s wise to do so. Research shows that the small steps we take before bed determine how we sleep and how we feel the next morning. In a new video, Palmer walks us through her key rituals that help her unwind and prepare for bed. “My skincare routine is a major part of my entire nighttime routine,” she says, splashing her face with water and massaging cream into her skin. “It sends a signal to my brain that it’s time to chill out.” 

Palmer then changes into a comfortable set of pajamas and carves out a few minutes to journal. “I like to journal because it lets me get my feelings out about the day,” she explains, and research has found that this routine does help people relax. Plus, she thinks journaling before bed inspires her dreams — which she’s fascinated by and finds great meaning in. In fact, Palmer narrated a new Audible bedtime story — written by Linda LeGarde Grover, a member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe and professor of American Indian studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth — about the legendary Ojibwe dreamcatcher that has been passed down within Ojibwe tribal communities for generations. You can listen to the story here for better sleep tonight. 

After her journaling practice, Palmer tucks herself under the covers and gets comfortable. “Everything about this bed is my sanctuary,” she explains, “From the pillows, to the comforter… it’s just so relaxing.” As it turns out, there’s science behind this step, too: Studies have found that your physical surroundings in your bedroom — from the room temperature to the clutter around your bed — can have a significant impact on your sleep quality. 

And once she’s all tucked in, Palmer picks a sleep track from The Audible Sleep Collection, filled with exclusive audio experiences created to help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up in the right morning mindset. “It really takes your relaxation to the next level,” Palmer says of the platform. 

To hear Keke’s bedtime story plus the slate of other exclusive content, visit Audible.com/Sleep, where you can download, set a sleep timer, and cast the audio to your connected devices for hands-free listening.

    Rebecca Muller, Community Editor at Thrive Global

    Rebecca Muller is the Community Editor at Thrive Global. Her previous work experience includes roles in editorial and digital journalism. Rebecca is a graduate of New York University, where she studied Media, Culture and Communications with a minor in Creative Writing. For her undergraduate thesis, she researched the relationship between women and fitness media consumerism.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

