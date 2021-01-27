Keke Palmer’s Bedtime Story Will Help You Get the Sleep You Need Tonight

Sleep is always essential to every aspect of our well-being — but in extraordinary times of anxiety, and stress, getting the sleep we need is more important than ever. That’s why Audible and Thrive Global have come together to bring you exclusive, original audio sleep experiences — like guided meditations and bedtime stories — to help you recharge during these restless times.

You might know Keke Palmer as an actress, singer or TV personality, but in a new Audible bedtime story created exclusively to help you unwind before bed, it’s clear she’s the storyteller we all need to help us drift into a good night’s sleep. Clearing our minds and separating ourselves from our to-do’s of the day can be challenging, so setting the tone for sleep with a calming bedtime story is crucial.

Narrated by Palmer and written by Linda LeGarde Grover, a member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe and professor of American Indian studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth, the story is about the legendary Ojibwe dreamcatcher; it’s an old tale that’s been passed down within Ojibwe tribal communities for generations. Palmer explains that the old stories of the Ojibwe nation are told by the elders of the community, who act as storytellers to pass along their knowledge and traditions to future generations.

Palmer tells the mythical story of a talking spider, who created a piece of art to soothe and entertain a baby: the dreamcatcher. Ever since, the time-honored Ojibwe dreamcatcher has continued to be interwoven with Ojibwe lives, and hung above the bed to catch bad dreams. Today, the dreamcatcher is a special gift of well-being for pleasant dreams and sweet wishes, used to express gratitude, honor, and kindness to one another.

During a time where good sleep may feel hard to come by, you’ll enjoy listening to the relaxing sound of Palmer’s voice as she narrates the legendary tale that’s both lighthearted and calming. The meditative audio experience will help you escape into a joyful story and drift off into a night of quality, restful sleep.

To hear Keke’s bedtime story plus the slate of other exclusive content, visit Audible.com/Sleep, where you can download, set a sleep timer, and cast the audio to your connected devices for hands-free listening.