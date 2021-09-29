Keittiane Vieira of Carex Consulting Group: “Make connections”

Make connections. If you want to work or move to the United States, it makes it far easier to find a job when you have networks and connections. For example, when I was first introduced to Rachel and Bill, I came to learn that they have professional connections with valuable people. So even when I wasn’t actively looking for a job, I continued talking to them and maintained a relationship with them. I think the establishment of that connection played an important role in getting a job with them. I really believe, if you’re not seen, you’re not remembered.

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to, who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in a small town in Brazil to a family of four. Growing up, my family struggled financially. Neither of my parents were able to graduate from high school, but they both worked extremely hard to make sure we had enough to get by. My parents’ primary goal was to ensure that my brother and I had access to education. They were deeply committed to seeing us graduate high school and college. I view my parents as an unwavering support system, they encouraged me to come to the United States and did what they could to make sure I succeeded. I’m really proud of and grateful for what my parents have done for me.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

In Brazil, when you speak another language, it gives you a leg up. If you can speak English, you have access to far greater employment opportunities as opposed to if you only speak Portuguese. My initial goal was to learn English, then go back to Brazil and get a great job there. However, when I got to the United States, I got some great opportunities that I couldn’t pass up. Because of that, I think my plans have changed a little bit, and I now envision a future in the United States.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

I came to the United States as an Au Pair, and spent my first 2 years living with my host family in Madison, Wisconsin. It was during that time that I became accustomed to American culture, and improved my English language skills to levels of near proficiency. After my second year as an au pair, I had then gotten accepted into the MBA at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. It was a huge opportunity for me, I really maximized my time there and made sure to get as much out of it as I could; and in December I graduated.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

I am really grateful for the host family. When I arrived in America I spoke very limited English, but my host family was extremely understanding and patient. They helped me work through a lot of cultural differences and took the time to make sure I understood everything around me. They helped me sign up for English classes and essentially took me under their wing. I’m also grateful for Rachel and Bill Neill. They got to know me, who I am, my background, and they gave me this great opportunity to work for Carex Consulting Group. Working at Carex has been my first professional experience in the United States, I have learned what it means to work for an American company and American business cultures.

So how are things going today?

I have grown a lot since moving to America. Now, I am nearly fluent in English, I am financially stable and can help family back in Brazil. Most importantly, I have developed my professional career. The success I have experienced while living here has played a large role in contributing to the formation of my future plans and aspirations. I still have a lot of plans for the future. The past few years have solidified my belief that I’m on the right path.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

When I was in college, my friends and I created a workshop where we would give business strategy advice to local entrepreneurs and small business owners. That was an amazing project because we got to share the knowledge we learned from our college courses with the local businesses, and we were able to help grow local communities and economies. This project also helped me, in that I realized what I want to do with my future — help owners grow and expand their businesses. Most recently, I decided to become a mentor to middle school students through the church I belong to.

You have firsthand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

One thing I would change are the rights granted to those with the government status of student. They should be allowed to visit their families, but because they don’t have a VISA, they aren’t allowed to go back to their home country. It is unfair, students should have the same rights as VISA holders. I would also allow students to work part-time jobs. Right now, immigration laws only allow students to work if it is an on-campus job. Not all international students come from a wealthy background where they have a family at home supporting them. Additionally, tuition is far more expensive for international students and the government does not have many programs or structures in place to support immigrant students that don’t have financial support. The final thing I would change is the speed of the overall VISA application process. Right now, it is a painstakingly long and drawn-out process. New measures need to be put in place to speed up the system.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

1) Get out of your comfort zone. Many people leave Brazil and come to the United States, but still only socialize within communities of Brazilians. It is important to at least attempt to engage with people outside of their own culture.

2) Be open minded. We see people with different beliefs, backgrounds, cultures, and conditions. I try to remind my friends to not be ashamed of their roots. Many people don’t believe they’ll be treated well here because of who we are. I believe that’s not true. We should not be ashamed of who we are and our background.

3) Get informed. There are so many opportunities in the United States. Many people accept the information they are told, and they don’t search for those new opportunities.

4) Make connections. If you want to work or move to the United States, it makes it far easier to find a job when you have networks and connections. For example, when I was first introduced to Rachel and Bill, I came to learn that they have professional connections with valuable people. So even when I wasn’t actively looking for a job, I continued talking to them and maintained a relationship with them. I think the establishment of that connection played an important role in getting a job with them. I really believe, if you’re not seen, you’re not remembered.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

The future outlook of the US stock market excites me. A lot of foreign companies want to invest in United States stock markets, which makes the American economy really strong. I love how the government is always investing in American companies, even despite an economic crisis. In contrast, it’s hard to invest money in Brazil right now because we’re experiencing a tumultuous economy and troublesome politics. The American government’s support and backing of the US economy gives me faith and assurance that we have a bright future ahead.

The young generation wants to change the world. They’re more open-minded to new ideas, innovation and they fight for human rights. They want to make the world a great place by speaking up for the minority.

I also like to see new ideas and new technologies are supported here in the US. The US is the center of innovation in the world. Recently we read the news about Jeff Bezos traveling to the moon. It’s a utopia that in my opinion is pretty close to becoming a reality. If you check the biggest US companies, the majority of them are focused in developing new technologies to address many of our challenges such as finding the cure of cancer, bringing clean water to those who do not have access to clean water and live in poverty, or climate change, among other issues.

I’ve been inspired by a Brazilian businessman, Marcos Mion. Earlier this month, despite being a successful businessman, he finally switched careers and got his dream job, as a TV host. I was inspired by that because there is often a societal pressure to become successful as soon as possible in life, but he was 43 years old when he finally achieved his dream. Him and I are very different people, but I like to believe that we share a lot of similar core values, such as a family-first mentality.

