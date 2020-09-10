Keith Orie Shares 5 Ways to Develop into a Manager That Employees Appreciate and Respect

Excellent management in the workplace is not limited to giving orders but also being an appreciated and respected leader. If you have the ability to lead and generate inspiration from your team, your business will have a better chance of being successful. In addition, excellent leadership can inspire your workers to invest their best efforts and energy into their work. With these considerations, here entrepreneur Keith Orie shares 5 ways to develop into a manager who can be appreciated and respected in the office.

Create Empathy and Compassion

When it comes to working with employees, imagine yourself in their position. How would you respond and react to your own approach to managing teams? What qualities stood out in how you would evaluate yourself as a manager? These components are essential to helping yourself create empathy. In addition, you can be more flexible in handling different emotional responses from your team.

Be Reliable

Employees appreciate a manager who is consistently available and responsive. As you communicate with your team, make it a priority to be available often and prepared to work with them as much as they need. When you have meetings, be punctual and arrive before anyone else. If a team member asks a question, then provide them with consistent answers or follow-up with them later. Good reliability and responsiveness show that you respect your team members and are dedicated to providing them with a good environment they can feel involved in.

Provide a Flexible System

Well-respected managers know the appropriate times to be understanding and flexible. Many team members may not have the most reliable or stable conditions surrounding their work. They need a manager who can be understanding and accommodating during challenging times. Continue to work to better your understanding of your team members and stay flexible in helping them adjust their work routine if complications arise.

Adopt a Friendly Tone

Every team member wants to feel like an integral part of the company. When the manager shows that they care about these aspects of their employees, the team can learn to appreciate the manager more. When demonstrating friendliness to your team, learn their names, and remember their unique traits. Talk to your team members and ask them about other endeavors or interests in their life. You do not have to feel nosy when doing this, as casual conversations like these also help your employees learn more about you. A friendly atmosphere can make you more appreciated by your team and they are more likely to approach you to go over ideas or concerns regarding the business.

Promote Positive Thinking

A positive atmosphere can go a long way toward inspiring and driving your team. Leaders who show their stress too much affect team morale in a negative way. With a team manager who emphasizes a positive and forward-thinking approach, the team learns from the leader and also invests their best efforts to grow the business.

Business management can be the most rewarding when the team you lead appreciates and respects you. There are several attributes that every appreciated and respected business manager possesses. These managers are honest, consistent, positive, and able to show compassion and empathy. Consider implementing these components when you are leading your team or managing a business.



About Keith Orie

Keith Orie is a certified professional life coach in Temple, Texas, and an owner of Advanced Medical Sales, LLC. He started the company to give patients a chance to live a life not dependent on pain relief medication or invasive procedures.