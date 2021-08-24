Keith Kitani of GuideSpark: “You can’t please everyone”

You can’t please everyone. For example, it’s impossible to pick the right new office location tha all employees will love. When we were looking for a new office location, it was extremely hard. No matter what we chose, someone wasn’t going to be happy — the commute was too long or cumbersome, the layout wasn’t quite right, or the amenities didn’t meet expectations. You have to learn to compromise as an organization.

As co-founder and CEO of GuideSpark, the leader in employee communication, Keith works with a team of talented experts who are revolutionizing how companies communicate with their employees. GuideSpark empowers HR teams with software and content that both engage and activate employees for better business outcomes. Their mission is to make life at work better.

He’s been running SaaS businesses focused on eLearning and communication since 1999, when he co-founded Presedia (a rapid eLearning company) which was subsequently sold to Macromedia. At Macromedia he was responsible for the Breeze (now Adobe Connect) and Flash Media Server product lines, growing the businesses to over 50M dollars annually. When Macromedia was acquired by Adobe, he was responsible for starting, building and managing the majority of Adobe’s initial SaaS businesses.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m a two-time entrepreneur with more than two decades working in technology at large companies and small startups. I sold my first startup, a rapid eLearning company called Presedia, to Macromedia in 2003, which then sold to Adobe in 2005. While at Macromedia, I ran the Flash Media Server and Breeze product lines — the latter of which ultimately became Adobe Connect. I stayed on with Adobe for two more years where I was largely responsible for starting, building and managing Adobe’s initial SaaS businesses. Then, in 2008, I launched my current company, GuideSpark, to bring a modern approach to employee communications.

The entrepreneurial spirit runs deep in my family. My father owned his own furniture store, and my grandfather on my mother’s side owned a grocery store. Both families emigrated to the U.S from Japan and at one point on their separate journeys to the states, my grandfather and my father spent time in internment camps during WWII. Their experience has been a tremendous influence on how I approach diversity and inclusion and making sure that everyone in our organization has a voice.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I actually have two, which share the same very important lesson: life is unpredictable, and serendipity often presents the best opportunity.

First, I met my co-founder, John S. Wolff, when I attended a financial planning session at Adobe NAME. He was the financial planner, and he had come into the office to conduct a presentation. Afterward, we met to discuss my retirement goals, etc., and the conversation turned to his idea for scaling financial and benefits information online. I had the communications background, and we figured out that we’d make a good team. That was basically the foundation of GuideSpark.

I found our first head of sales through a similar, unexpected situation. I received a cold email from someone who wanted to buy a URL that I owned. I usually just ignore those messages, but for some reason, decided to respond to this one. After some back-and-forth, he convinced me to meet with him. It turns out, he was an early salesperson at Salesforce who was now starting his own company and wanted my URL. But instead of selling my URL to him, I traded it for some sales consulting. One of his first recommendations was to hire a head of sales. He called up one of his friends, and that began a 5+ year relationship with my first head of sales and all-around outstanding person, Shep Maher who helped take GuideSpark to a new level.

The takeaway from both scenarios is: you can’t always predict the outcome, and sometimes things turn out way differently than you expect in a very good way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Change is constant; enjoy the journey. As the two stories above illustrate, this has really been a theme throughout my entire life and career. I’ve had a lot of experience that didn’t turn out at all the way I expected — and mostly for the good. Early in my career, I spent a lot of time focused on the end goal without taking the time to enjoy myself along the way. I was always thinking about what’s next. I’ve come to learn that you can’t predict the future, so you must learn to enjoy the people, experiences and success — big or small — along the way. You just never know what might happen that’ll turn out better than you had imagined or hoped.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife, who is a successful entrepreneur herself. As an entrepreneur, you naturally will face a lot of challenges and ups and downs along the way. She has kept me balanced, grounded and has supported me in so many ways. Outside of supporting our family’s day-to-day lives, she’s been very involved at GuideSpark, too. She helped select our office location, designed the interior, chose the furniture, and built our logo walls. Both she and the kids helped with painting and assembling all the Ikea furniture. In addition to helping with logistics, she’s an integral part of our company culture. She helps with recruiting and even runs a knitting group for employees. All that to say, she’s helped me achieve both personal and professional success by my partner in whatever I do.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

By helping other entrepreneurs whenever I can. I’ve had a lot of help over the course of my career, and I strongly believe in paying it forward. So, I try to help other entrepreneurs along their journeys whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge communication tech that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

GuideSpark is bringing the power of marketing technology to internal communications. For a long time, corporate communications has essentially been a broadcast mechanism: HR or corporate comms send out information with little focus on the different recipients. It’s very one-way. But employees are becoming overwhelmed with digital information. There’s too much clutter, and they don’t know what’s most important, what they should pay attention to or what they should act on.

GuideSpark is enabling HR and corporate comms to approach internal communications like a marketing program with targeted campaigns, personalized content experiences and multi-channel delivery using email, mobile, text, Microsoft Teams, Slack, etc. — basically whatever channel works best for the recipient. Our technology makes communications targeted, personalized and relevant, which in turn reduces noise and increases engagement. This helps companies get the right message across to drive the desired behavior. This type of communication helps employees know what to focus on based on their role or stage in their employee journey.

How do you think this might change the world?

We’d all be much more productive and happier with less “spam” in our lives, right? That’s our goal: cut down on the excess information and end the one-size-fits-all overload that wastes time and money. Instead, we want to help companies deliver personalized, relevant communications to their employees — information they can use and act on, not just information that floats out into the ether.

Part of my inspiration comes from when I started my first job in the aerospace industry, back in 1985. On Day 1, an HR person took me to a conference room, handed me the corporate manual and said, “read this.” That was my onboarding experience. It took me four hours to read that manual, and it was awful. I never want anyone else to have to endure that kind of “unengaging” experience.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Employees are inundated with constant information. They receive hundreds of messages a day from different platforms and mediums which can often lead to them missing important information because there’s too much information coming at them from too many places. In fact, U.S. employees receive 576 billion messages per year via email alone.

Communication technology makes it very easy to send messages and content — maybe even a little too easy, and that’s why we’re all becoming so overwhelmed. We often don’t think about the direct impact that over communication has on people. But the result is that most people start to tune it out, which can lead to them missing valuable information. This overload happens because the sender believes the information they’re sending is important. But is it important for the recipient?

Moving to campaigns could easily overwhelm employees even more — they’d get five messages across many different channels instead of just one message on one channel. But we can’t do that. Instead, we must look at enterprise communications holistically and from the employees’ point of view. We have to remember that the people we’re talking to are individuals, not just a collective “audience.” How do our messages fit in the overall context? Are we offering too much at once or too little? Is the information appropriate for their role or level in the organization? These are all things we must be careful of so as not to alienate employees and target them with important messaging.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

GuideSpark started out in the content business as one of the first producers of HR videos, which totally changed the game. We helped HR organizations transform from traditional communications like brochures and manuals to video and mobile experiences. At first, it was new and novel, and we had great engagement, but then as more videos came online, our engagement started to drop. We figured out that people were getting overwhelmed — we needed a different approach to create the engagement HR leaders need.

We saw how the marketing world had evolved from just content to campaigns and focusing on the individual’s experience. So, we took a page from that strategy playbook and applied the same principles to HR and employee communications.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

We need internal communicators to think like marketers and create experiences that are designed to resonate with the employee — to think about the messages they send and how they send them from the recipient’s point of view.

The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. How do you think your innovation might be able to address the new needs that have arisen as a result of the pandemic?

The pandemic has accelerated the move to a digital, distributed and diverse workforce that’s no longer limited by location. That means traditional communications like in-person meetings and posters in the breakroom aren’t going to cut it. We need new ways to reach and engage this changing workforce without overwhelming them with information. We need to think about how to distribute content in a way that meets them where they are, both physically, from a geographic perspective, and metaphysically — their work environment, role in the organization, their culture and lifestyle.

Our technology makes it easy for companies to deliver the kind of targeted, relevant information that’s personalized to each individual in a distributed workforce through almost any digital channel.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Make career decisions based on what you want to do, not what you (or others) think you should do. When I was younger, I often made choices based on what was expected — which school to go to, what jobs to take, etc. It wasn’t until later that I really figured out what I wanted to do for me, as opposed to what others thought I should do. When I left Adobe, people told me I was crazy. They had offered me a great executive role to be a GM of a division, and I decided not to take it and start my own company instead. It was scary but it felt right, and I haven’t looked back. I don’t think I could have made that decision 10 years earlier. Too many people, especially early in their career, think they need to follow a certain path, to hit certain milestones by a certain age, etc. But the expected path is not always the path to happiness. Culture is how people at a company behave, not what an executive says it is. When I started the company, I thought a lot about our culture, and I documented our values, our cultural norms, etc. But I realized quickly that the biggest influence on our culture was how I and other employees behaved, what we did, and that demonstrating the culture was the best way to build it. I like to use the dishes in the sink example. If a new hire comes into the office and they see dirty dishes left in the sink, they’ll just do the same thing — put their dirty dishes in the sink, assuming that’s the norm. But if that new hire comes in and sees me washing the dishes, they’ll realize that this is how it’s done — we do the dishes ourselves. That’s a really important factor in driving startup culture: you set the expectations by your actions, and that’s how behaviors become norms. It’s not just by posting inspiration quotes on the wall. For startups, problems never go away; you just get new problems. I hear a lot of entrepreneurs say, “As soon as I do X, things will be better.” It can be anything — “as soon as I raise money” or “hire a great sales exec” or “go public.” But the truth is, some things may get easier, but there will always be new challenges that pop up. I spoke to a CEO recently who just took his company public, and when I congratulated him and said, “Wow, what an accomplishment. You’ve made it,” he responded with, “Well, problems never really go away. There are just different problems to solve.” And in reality, if there weren’t, what fun would it be? Companies are about people, not just products. As an entrepreneur, when you have a great idea that has potential, it’s easy to get caught up in focusing on the product. But great people make a product a great business. So, it’s critical to focus on hiring the right people — and remember the right person for one company might not be the right person for your company. You can’t please everyone. For example, it’s impossible to pick the right new office location tha all employees will love. When we were looking for a new office location, it was extremely hard. No matter what we chose, someone wasn’t going to be happy — the commute was too long or cumbersome, the layout wasn’t quite right, or the amenities didn’t meet expectations. You have to learn to compromise as an organization.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to see CEOs and entrepreneurs giving back, paying it forward to new entrepreneurs in small but impactful ways. It doesn’t have to be something huge and daunting like a formal mentorship program. Just one or two small things every month or every quarter…sharing advice, connecting new founders to resources or talent, providing guidance. Small actions when done by many people on a large scale can amount to some really powerful results.

