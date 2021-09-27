Keita Franklin: “Breathe”

Breathe. It’s as simple as that! You can do this anywhere and it’s a great way to calm yourself when feeling overwhelmed. Look up simple breathing exercises and implement those throughout your day. Big Breaths!

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Keita Franklin.

Dr. Keita Franklin serves as the Chief Clinical Officer at Loyal Source Government Services. In this capacity, she leads the company’s Behavior Health line of practice. An experienced senior executive with a proven record of success, Dr. Franklin joined the Loyal Source team in May of 2020 to formalize work in the mental health, suicide prevention and substance abuse areas. Expanding Loyal Source’s already impressive service portfolio, she is responsible for designing, implementing, and overseeing contract mental health programs focused on prevention and treatment services for at-risk individuals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure! I was a “military kid” and grew up on Navy bases as my father was an enlisted Sailor. He spent his career and my childhood in and out of “sea duty” where he was gone from our family for months at a time — those times were very tough. We spent most of our military time in New England where my parents were from, in part because my only sibling was born with Cerebral Palsy, a seizure disorder and multiple developmental delays and she had stable medical care in the MA and CT area. I watched her work hard to overcome some of those challenges and it likely sparked an interest in me at an early age to help people reach their full potential and how that is different for everyone — but certainly possible with the right access to resources and help and support.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As I shared above, my early experiences with my sister likely inspired me to purse my career without even knowing it at the time. But so many other people inspired me to pursue a career first as a social worker and later as a social scientist. For starters, military spouses across all branches of the military have inspired me. As a young military spouse myself, early in my career I looked up to other spouses who were able to balance the demands of parenting, frequent moves and while maintaining and self-care. Kids also inspire me — I love children and their wonder, curiosity, energy and carefree dispositions. The idea that children may need help — help that I could provide — would keep me up at night and I knew I needed to lean in and do what I could. Later in my career, I met a professor from Bryne Mawr University named Jim Martin. He had published quite a bit about war time trauma, PTSD and military families. When I reach out to him on email and he was willing to meet with me to discuss scholarly interests, I was over the moon. His mentorship during my PhD program was a game changer for me.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

This is so hard because so many people have helped me — the list is endless! There was an executive leader at the Pentagon who believed in me as a leader and had the willingness to bring me into the fold of other female leaders to execute large scale change management efforts at a national level and support me while doing it. Looking back at it now, I am so grateful for her. One of our first interactions, I was working in the USMC, a leading program at the headquarters level, and I gave opening comments at a conference about child abuse, and she was at the event. She came up to me and personally thanked me and suggested that we should meet to discuss issues around child abuse and anything else that was on my mind. I was shocked at how approachable and kind she was –I knew she was a Deputy Under Secretary and incredibly busy — and so was I. I politely thanked her and never got around to scheduling to meet with her. Months went by and I was in the Pentagon for another meeting and randomly ran into her in the hallway and she remembered our conversation and again suggested we meet. That time I took her up on her offer and scheduled some time to chat with her! Her genuineness, willingness and desire to understand the issues in the field of child welfare and her collegial spirit were infectious!

And equally as important, I was very fortunate over the course of my career to interact with military leaders. Watching them in action as they balanced so many demands while at the same time taking care of their people, I learned so much from them that continually inspired me to try to be better. Whether it was advancing my thinking about a certain problem set or understanding the importance of opposing views or making sure we were doing all that we could to meet the mental health needs of our service members — they were incredible!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

These are hard questions! I have made so many mistakes. A senior leader once told me that the best employees are those that have made mistakes and clearly learned from them. One that stands out was from very early on in my career. I had a client that had a live-in boyfriend. The boyfriend ended his life by suicide and my client found him in her apartment. It was an incredibly tragic situation. I was providing the on-the-ground mental health support and advocacy for the client who was also a young mom. One of my supervisors, pretty high up on the chain outside of my immediate program office, emailed me asking me for very specific information about the client’s situation.

With information that was confidential and that would never be shared — especially not on email — I was appalled as a young social worker that he was even asking me to share this information. I felt such a strong desire to protect my client. It was a small community and word had already gotten out about the incident. I was likely taking on a lot work wise (no excuses) when I wrote an email I thought was to my immediate supervisor venting about this senior leader and calling him out for asking such personal questions about the client situation and not knowing that information wouldn’t be shared and expressed my extreme frustration about the issue. A few minutes later, the senior level supervisor showed up at my door with a copy of the email in his hand. Apparently, I had accidently sent it to him, not to my immediate supervisor. Fortunately for me, he handled it well and explained why he felt he needed to know certain pieces of information and we had a good dialogue. But after he left my office, I was so embarrassed. How could I make such a mistake! It was a keen reminder that in moments like this — first take a breath, step away from the situation, seek first to understand the issue. Some things don’t belong on email, and some things are better shared in person and some things are better left unsaid.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Margaret Mead.

This quote resonates with me because I truly believe it! When you see something in the workplace or in your community or in the world that needs to be improved, and when people come together around a common cause, it is powerful! And it doesn’t take many. I have seen this countless times — an idea comes together, and a small group execute it and before you know it. You are able to make a difference in the lives of thousands of people or in an entire organization.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on a broad project tied to increasing access to mental health for underserved populations that need it most. Mental health care is equally as important as physical health care but, in some cases, people have a hard time finding a therapist or a psychiatrist. There are many reasons for that — in some areas of the country there just aren’t enough therapists within our profession so we need to grow future providers that are willing to do this work. In other cases, the system is just very hard to navigate and when people do find a therapist with an opening they may not “click” and the type of care they provide may not match the individual’s needs. In this case, people sometimes get frustrated and give up. So, I have been working for many years now on increasing access to care — helping to build out a workforce of professionals that are trained and ready to provide the best mental health care that aligns with the evidence and is culturally relevant to the population that needs it. An example of this is my current work with unaccompanied children along the border. These children have experienced so much trauma before they arrived in the U.S. and making sure we have a well-trained mental health and child and youth work force who are able to provide trauma informed care and meet their needs of this unique population is so critical!

I am also working to increase awareness about suicide prevention risk. Even more specifically, working to make sure that “everyday people” realize they can save a life, and that suicide prevention efforts can and should occur outside of hospital settings. If we are going to ever see a significant reduction, we must begin recognizing and responding to suicide prevention risks early. I want to make sure that everyone across the nation knows how and is comfortable asking the question “are you thinking of ending your life by suicide?” and then know what to do to get individuals to the help they may need. Screening is so important and we won’t know if we don’t ask. Screening for suicide risk should be like screening for blood pressure — part of routine care!

I am also working on a children’s book for young children. A series of books that each teach a subtle lesson. The first one is about diversity and is about a little girl who realizes that some of the oceans most beautiful shells are the ones that are broken or cracked or uniquely shaped and that is the same with people — we are all different but we are all beautiful in our own way.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Early in my career, it was hard work. I was often the first one to the office, the last one to leave, the first one to volunteer for a project, etc. I read a lot about my field — always a consumer of the latest science — the research and constantly thinking about my duty to apply what I am learning to my day-to-day work with clients and systems.

Embracing change and being flexible and willing to adapt quickly is probably another trait. I worked for years in military social work systems that were serving service members, families and children during the war. There were many unknowns and as we learned more the service delivery quickly shifted. I embraced this change and was first in line to execute the “new models” or build out new programming.

I have also always had an eye toward “what’s next” when I am working on a project or a leading a team. I always want my work to be innovative and future focused. I never wanted my teams to be static or to accept status quo. So being a change agent that is focused on the future has always been important to me — and the field of mental health and suicide prevention needs it. We have worked for years in many cases using similar practices — and in some areas we have not seen the improvements that we would like in hard to treat areas like depression, trauma, suicide prevention and even substance abuse (e.g. opioid issues). Innovating and testing new methods is key to these efforts.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I serve as the Chief Clinical Officer at Loyal Source Government Services. In this capacity, I lead the company’s Behavioral Health line of practice to formalize work in the mental health, suicide prevention and substance abuse areas. I also serve as the Co-Director of the Columbia Lighthouse Project, a Columbia University NY State Psychiatric Institute initiative focused on reducing suicide risk.

Prior to joining Loyal Source, I worked extensively with military and veteran populations serving in several senior positions within Headquarters, United States Marine Corps, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. In my last assignment I led a U.S.-wide team of subject matter experts in the development and execution of a national public health program targeted toward advancing care for 20 million Veterans.

My work has focused on high stress and high-risk professions like service members, veterans, and first responders. I did this work during the entire war effort where the operations tempo of the military was very high and the demands were equally high. I have authored national policy on key areas such as suicide prevention, family violence and substance abuse. I have testified in Congress multiple times on issues affecting service members and veterans and their family’s mental health. I have presented at the national academies of science and other international bodies on topics related to women’s issues, mental health, suicide prevention, parenting, war time trauma, PTSD, self-care and the intersection of many of these issues for vulnerable populations.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I would describe employee burnout as chronic work place stress — that hasn’t been managed or is hard to get under control.

Employee burnout can absolutely have an effect on work performance and it can also affect an individual’s physical and emotional well-being.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I would say the opposite of burnout is “thriving” or “in the zone.” Having good work life balance and feeling satisfied with your contributions at work — feeling like you “fit in” and that your work matters and is important to you. Feeling valued and connected to your work and your colleagues while also practicing good self-care and healthy habits.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

If burnout is left untreated or unchecked, and if employees think they can just push through it and eventually it will come to an end, they are woefully misguided here. Without addressing burn out, individuals will begin to see serious consequences to their mental health including anxiety, depression and some even turn to bad coping habits like over use of alcohol or pain medication. It also leads to physical health issues like back pain, head aches heart problems to name a few. When these things happen, there are consequences for how an employee is able to perform at work. There are also other implications that impact relationships at home and in families. Individuals are less able to problem solve, to cope and overall at risk of making poor decisions.

Today, we are seeing employees deal with higher stress levels along with facing new anxieties triggered by the uncertainty associated with COVID-19. Workplace strategies that have been necessary during the pandemic — such as going fully remote or semi-remote — have served to exacerbate feelings of isolation and social disconnection amongst the employees. Leaders need to be aware of this phenomenon and find creative ways to ensure that their teams are staying connected.

When experiencing burnout, employees might feel the combination of stress, anxiety and isolation, which can produce a volatile mix of risk factors for mental health distress more long term.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout is very unique to the individual experiencing it and there is no single pathway that results in burn out for employees. The idea here is to teach people to have some insight into their own personal triggers that mean they are taking on too much and may need to adjust in order to avoid burn. It is critical to mitigate the stressors early on and ask for help if need be. This is a lot easier said than done. A CDC report conducted during COVID-19 found that over 40% of U.S. adults reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19.

Additionally, employee burnout can come from poor workplace culture or toxic workplace settings. Employees who feel overworked and undervalued are at high risk for burn out. Employees who are also disconnected from the mission or who don’t understand how their role contributes toward the organizational mission can be at risk for burn out.

Burn out can also stem from factors outside of the workplace such as childcare or elder care or other stressful situations (e.g. relationship struggles) that take a toll on your mental health over time. When there’s multiple factors adding stress in your everyday life, it can be very difficult to use your traditional coping mechanisms, as you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

I am glad you asked for five things people can do, as there is not one thing that can completely buffer against the risk of burn out. It is important for individuals to try different things and then come up with a handful of activities that work for them. Again, know your triggers — do you lose your keys when you are starting to get burnt out? Are you unusually forgetful? Are you stress eating? Are your palms sweaty? Are you having a hard time falling asleep? Pay attention and understand what is going on for you. And then employ some basic techniques to bring some balance and stability to your situation. For example — take regular short breaks during work — go for a walk, get coffee or a snack, etc. — to give yourself some time to collect your thoughts and not get overwhelmed. Even better if you are able to do this outside — fresh air and engaging with the outdoors is so beneficial for some people. Breathe. It’s as simple as that! You can do this anywhere and it’s a great way to calm yourself when feeling overwhelmed. Look up simple breathing exercises and implement those throughout your day. Big Breaths! Talk to someone. Having someone to talk to — whether it be a friend, coworker, partner, etc. — can go a long way in terms of getting your thoughts and emotions out. Social support is the number one protective factor or buffer to mitigating risks associated with complex mental health. Take care of yourself by eating healthy and getting regular exercise. These two factors are proven to help release chemicals in the brain that make you feel better. Rest! The research behind getting a good night’s sleep has proven to help the body recover — and not just physically. When you get a healthy amount of sleep, your mind is also recovering. It allows your mind to catch up with all the information that was taken in during the day and improve cognitive ability — your ability to make decisions, to process information and to problem solve well.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Don’t be afraid to start the conversation and communicate about what you see in a friend or colleague. Ask them specifically how they may be feeling. “Are you ok? I noticed that you are doing a lot lately and you don’t seem like yourself.” Listening to someone and making them feel heard goes a long way for one’s mental health.

Show up for that person. I mean literally go sit with them and get involved in ways that are helpful. Take a task from them — and follow through with finishing it. Offer to babysit the kids or pick up some groceries so they can have a moment of rest.

If someone’s mental health sounds serious, if they are sharing that they are helpless of hopeless or if they are avoiding things they used to enjoy — don’t be afraid to ask them if they are thinking of ending their life by suicide. This will allow you to understand if they are in fact at risk and how to get them to the help they may need.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

First — employers should set the tone and the culture that it is okay if you are not okay. The idea is that employees know that they can raise their hand and ask for help and that they will not be stigmatized or marginalized for it. Ensure a workplace culture that normalizes the mental health discussion, removing the stigma around mental health issues and creating an environment of support and trust. Always remember that employees can see through half-hearted or insincere efforts, so sincere compassionate leadership is critical. Also — employers should make sure that their employees don’t take on too much and that they have not overloaded any one single person. Managers should be connecting with employees on a one-to-one level. By doing this on a regular basis, employees will feel more empowered to share their personal struggles — especially in one-on-one settings — as opposed to a group environment. Managers should reach out and talk to employees during unscheduled intervals — not just during weekly calls or meetings. Develop voluntary peer-led support programs. The support of colleagues is important for mental health and coworker interaction can be a more comfortable way for struggling employees to open up and share. It can be simple as a colleague listening and asking how to help, which can make a difference. Managers should be encouraged to look for signs of mental health distress or burnout. A few examples of warning signs can include decreased job performance, isolation, aggression, persistent sadness, excessive worrying, and inability to concentrate.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Workplaces can implement a mental health campaign whereby they proactively work to push out educational content and best practices for avoiding burn out. This can occur through the company newsletter, email blasts, and through a host of pre-existing outreach methods that the company already uses to communicate to their employees. C-suite leaders should communicate to every employee about how important practicing self-care is and how important each employee is to the overall mission of the organization.

Mental health training in the workplace is also essential nowadays. Companies should look at implementing training and providing resources to employees that support their mental health and provide them with easy access to help. The training should be targeted to the employees such that front line supervisors get additional training on how to support teams, and senior leaders get training on how to develop the right culture. Traditional EAP programs are part of the solution — but too many times companies use EAP as their sole solution for mental health and EAP alone will not solve burn out. A bundled set of practices that are rooted in the sciences is what is needed. Understanding your people, knowing what their stressors are, (collect real data on this issue just like you would any other important workplace issue) and developing a concreate plan using evidence-based practices is what is needed and then continually evaluating that plan — and working toward continuous improvements while communicating with your workforce about the state of the issues in a transparent way is all very helpful.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I see people ignoring the signs of burn out even when they are right in front of them. This is so concerning. I see people who believe they can just “power through it” and that things will get better. Without a focused effort and some help — these things only get worse not better.

People should pay attention to what they are experiencing and make small changes along the way if they are starting to feel overwhelmed or burnt out. I would avoid waiting until things are chronic — before you take action — it’s important to be proactive. People should give themselves permission to put on their out of office reply if they are out for the day, to stay off their phone, to set good boundaries and participate in self care.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Wow! If I could inspire a movement it would definitely be about being kind and supporting one another. This movement would spread so much kindness and support that when people who were struggling with mental health issues would feel comfortable talking to their neighbor or friend about it (just like you could say you have a common cold, you would also be able to say you feel grief or loss or stress) and people would have compassion and help one another with whatever they are going through. A little bit of kindness can go a long way with making people feel connected, and included — and these two concepts — having social support and feeling a sense of belongingness would create a better environment for everyone to work, live and thrive.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would be thrilled if I could have lunch with Brene Brown — a social worker, researcher, and professor at the University of Houston. She is an incredible story teller who educates so many of us on topics related to leadership and vulnerability and courage. Her work resonates so much with me as it is also about authentic connections and empathy. I love the messages she puts out and love even more that she is a fellow social worker and has created such a following by educating people about such important social constructs.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can reach out to me on Twitter @Keitafranklin4 or on LinkedIn.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!