Keisha Johnson of RTS Mortgage Financial: “With most of the world going in and out of lockdown, many are doing their best to ride out the storm”

As part of my series about the “How Business Leaders Plan To Rebuild In The Post COVID Economy”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Keisha Johnson.

Keisha Johnson helps individuals position themselves to take advantage of great opportunities such as homeownership and achieve their Investment potential in the real estate market. With over 10 years of experience, she has extensive knowledge that she shares with her clients during the home purchase process. Whether they are a first-time home buyer looking to take equity out of their home, or they’re ready to purchase an investment property, Keisha educates her clients so they feel empowered with information during the home purchase journey. Keisha runs monthly Seminars jam-packed with a wealth of information on common homeownership topics including, the mortgage process, and positioning your credit for the purchase. In addition to that, she is a community service award winner and offers her services to the community by educating the youth about their credit and positioning themselves to take advantage of great opportunities in the future.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I had a desire to help others as well as myself to understand all that is required to become a homeowner. I spent a great part of my life with the belief that it just was not possible for me to own a home. I thought my credit was just not good enough and I couldn’t possibly save enough, Now that I’m a mortgage broker; I realize that the home ownership process does not have to be that difficult. All I had to do was position myself and begin the journey! As a result, I spend a great deal of time providing my clients with information that will help to position them to purchase their home.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to, that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

I have to say one book that really started me on the path to understanding my industry a bit more was Be The Better Broker By Dustan Woodhouse. I also listen to the I Love Mortgage Brokering podcast by Scott Peckford. These resources offer a wealth of information from mortgage brokers that are crushing it in this industry.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven business” are more successful in many areas. When you started your company what was your vision, your purpose?

When I started my company, my vision and purpose was summed up into two words, helping others. This is what drives me. The fact that I am helping individuals and families achieve one of their biggest life goals is what drives me the most. It’s a great achievement and it is a blessing to be a part of their homeownership journey.

Do you have a “number one principle” that guides you through the ups and downs of running a business?

My number one principle is very simple, Go the extra mile for your clients! I go the extra mile for my clients everyday. I am invested in making their homeownership dream a reality!!

Thank you for all that. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. For the benefit of empowering our readers, can you share with our readers a few of the personal and family related challenges you faced during this crisis? Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I think the greatest challenge during the pandemic is the effect it had on my boys. They went from playing in the park with friends and interacting with peers to staring at a tablet for hours. I believe we need to speak to each other and express what we are all going through. It’s alright! None of us have ever lived through a pandemic before. I encourage others to speak with their children and ask them questions about how they feel. It is important to create a positive environment that sparks joy where families can thrive.

Can you share a few of the biggest work related challenges you are facing during this pandemic? Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I would say my greatest work-related challenge is not having the opportunity to meet with my clients. Some clients prefer face-to-face meetings. We had to quickly transition to Zoom meetings and calls. This is part of the business, I have to be flexible and adaptable to meet the needs of my clients. Thank God for technology!

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. What are a few ideas that you have used to offer support to your family and loved ones who were feeling anxious? Can you explain?

We live in a world of many uncertainties; COVID-19 is a reminder of this. There is quite a bit of fear, depression, anxiety, etc. I will say that despite all of this I keep my sanity through my faith. I encourage others to always look for ways to be positive. Yes I know. What are you talking about? Positive? Yes, there are still many things to be thankful for, even in the midst of this very present storm. I say keep pressing forward. There will always be challenges in life. There were challenges before COVID-19 and there will be challenges after the pandemic. I encourage my loved ones and others around me to practice gratitude daily. Choose three elements of your day that you are grateful for. This exercise can be so powerful!

Obviously we can’t know for certain what the Post-Covid economy will look like. But we can of course try our best to be prepared. We can reasonably assume that the Post-Covid economy will be a trying time for many people across the globe. Yet at the same time the Post-Covid growth can be a time of opportunity. Can you share a few of the opportunities that you anticipate in the Post-Covid economy?

The world is eagerly waiting to get back out and live again. I believe that there is so much potential waiting to unfold in a post-COVID-19 environment. It is so easy to be discouraged and throw in the towel, but I encourage you to keep your eyes on the prize and continue to work towards your goals.

How do you think the COVID pandemic might permanently change the way we behave, act or live?

This pandemic has magnified depression and anxiety in many of us. We must create moments and live in the present because we have no control over the future. I can certainly see how COVID-19 has changed the way we interact with each other. I think that many people will continue to avoid handshakes or giving hugs. In fact, the pandemic highlights the need to take care of our mental health.

Considering the potential challenges and opportunities in the Post-Covid economy, what do you personally plan to do to rebuild and grow your business or organization in the Post-Covid Economy?

With most of the world going in and out of lockdown, many are doing their best to ride out the storm. That’s why it’s never been more important to position yourself to come out of COVID-19 AHEAD, not BEHIND. I pIan to position myself. I believe, if you position yourself right, you can ride out this storm and be prepared for what is about to come.

Similarly, what would you encourage others to do?

1. Embrace the Power of Positioning: Now is a grand opportunity to reassess your current position and reposition yourself. Perhaps, it’s a change of career or starting your own business. Whatever it is, Position! Position! Position! You do not want to be caught off guard when opportunity knocks.

2. Be Like a Sponge: Whatever your industry, take this time to absorb all the information you can. You want to come out of this with a wealth of information. Register with online courses and increase your knowledge. Read up on your industry at every opportunity.

3. Prepare for Overflow: Make sure that you are ready to take on the business that is about to flood your way as the economy edges towards recovery. Many are impatiently waiting to get back to some sort of normalcy. If your industry is entertainment, the world is waiting and starving for the opportunity to celebrate milestones in their life. If your business is service-driven, take some time to get plans in place so that you can handle the traffic that is about to come your way!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have quite a few favorite quotes, but the one that I have stuck to during this pandemic is my very own. “Come out of COVID AHEAD not BEHIND!!

How can our readers further follow your work?

https://www.facebook.com/rtsmortgagefinancial

https://www.instagram.com/rtsmortgagefinancial/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/keisha-johnson-0aa11629/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!