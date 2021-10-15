Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Challenge Winners

Keisha is Bonding With Her Husband and Connecting With Her Kids

“The Thrive Challenge has helped save my marriage.”

By

A year ago, life was difficult. My husband, Ken, and I were arguing all the time. We were just working and working. Then at home, we’d both be on our phones all evening. There was no bonding. My 20-year-old daughter, Arrelya, lives with us, but I was lonely. Also, I wasn’t eating well. I’d pick up pizza or burgers for dinner, and at work I’d eat chips and cookies. I’m 45 and I weighed 200 pounds. 

The turning point was when I was diagnosed with diabetes.

My doctor put me on insulin. My co-worker, Ahmed Al Sammarraie, told me that when he moved to America from Iraq with his family, he was under a lot of pressure and had gained weight. And the Thrive Challenge helped him lose the weight. His story really touched me and made me want to try the Thrive Challenge for myself.

My first step was to stop eating out and start cooking.

We still eat what we love, but we’ve cut back on portions. I’ll bake chicken or fish like tilapia in the oven. I add lemon to everything — it’s great for flavor. I’ve lost 14 pounds in the last six months and feel great.

Ken and I are doing the Thrive Challenge together.

We started by making time to talk to each other. We turn off the T.V. before we go to bed and listen to meditations on the Thrive app, with calming music and nature sounds. We’re bonding by doing DIY projects together. We built a deck in the backyard, which was great fun. And we’re going through couples counseling, which has been tremendous for our relationship. We’ve learned to be kind and say affectionate things to each other like: “I appreciate you. I love you. Thank you.” 

We’re closer as a family. 

Now, we sit down for dinner together. We bought bikes and we go for rides with our kids — Ken has an 11-year-old son. I also try to have “me time” when I can — I’ll get a manicure or a massage. I began picking helpful Microsteps on the Thrive app, like taking a hot bath before going to bed, which helps me relax. 

I’m more compassionate at work.  

It’s important as a leader and people appreciate it. They tell me: “Ms. Keisha, you’re one of our best managers!” One of my team leads has been going through a lot in her marriage, so I take the time to listen to her. I’ll reach out and say: “How are you doing?” 

One of my biggest inspirations to get strong and healthy is my 25-year-old son.

He is serving 15 years in prison. He’s changed and learned a lot in prison, and I want to be there to support him when he gets out. Maybe he’ll do the Thrive Challenge, too.  

The Thrive Challenge has helped save my marriage.

It’s helped me turn my life around. My husband and I are happy. I’m healthier and more energetic, and I am not on insulin anymore. I’m excited about the future.

—Lakreisha (Keisha) Staples, #5823 Supercenter; Dallas, TX; $5K Winner

For more inspiring stories, follow Thrive on Facebook and Instagram.

Thrive Challenge

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Challenge Winners//

Years After Tragedy, Anna Is Letting Go of Her Pain and Living for Today

by Thrive Challenge
Challenge Winners//

Georgia’s Tina Fudge: “If you would’ve told me earlier this year that I’d make these changes, I would have said you were crazy!”

by Thrive Challenge
Challenge Winners//

Better Food Choices Helped Antoinette Lose Weight and Start a Business

by Thrive Challenge
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.