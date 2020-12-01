Keisha Green: “Everyone is faced with adversity”

Everyone is faced with adversity. There is no one alive that does not have something that they could use as an excuse not to live up to their full life’s purpose. It may not necessarily be a disability, but it may make them feel disabled. I would like to remind them to continue to DREAM BIGGER & Trust The Process.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Keisha Green.

Keisha Green is disabling excuses and bossing with all her ability. After a tragic car accident in 2013, this single mom of three sons was left a bilateral amputee. With much determination, Keisha discovered that her mental strength was stronger than any disability.

As a Certified Life Coach, Keisha is making an awe-inspiring impact as she globally empowers women to understand that no matter their disability, they can tap into the greatest force and ability that they possess — their mind

Keisha is building bosses with ABILITY by inspiring and empowering disabled women across the globe to enhance every ability in their body so that they can live a life by design, not by default

“Oftentimes I think I could have lost my mind instead of my legs and my mind would be unable to tell my legs to move.”

We want to inspire women to believe that they have every ability they need.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am a single mom of three from Syracurase, New York the number 8 poverty city in the country. I am also a high school drop-out (12th grade), I went back in 2001 and obtained a GED.

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability or illness ?

As a woman who has been faced with adversity, I have been able to become a real estate investor building out luxury with accessibility and was able to build my own accessibility Salon Suites (Indari Suites,which is located in Atlanta, Georgia). I’ve also been able to earn 6 figures in networking marketing with Total Life Changes. One of my greatest accomplishments is my non profit organization, Loving Legs Foundation. This organization was developed to help other amputee women see their true potential and beauty.

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

Everyone is faced with adversity. There is no one alive that does not have something that they could use as an excuse not to live up to their full life’s purpose. It may not necessarily be a disability, but it may make them feel disabled. I would like to remind them to continue to DREAM BIGGER & Trust The Process.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

The person that has the greatest impact on my journey is Steve Harvey. Being a guest on his show 5 months after my accident, and having him reassure me that I was smart, beautiful and that I still had it, was something I would never forget, that very memory continues to motivate me, even today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I would say through my non profit organization, connecting with amputee and wheelchair women helping them connect and collaborate with women like themselves, giving them a different level of belief, because they have the ability to see it.

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood or knew about people with physical limitations” and why.

They are strong They are Beautiful They are Unique They are Deserving They are a lot like YOU

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“Who need legs when we all working for WINGS” — Keisha Green