Keisha Bent of Bent Beauty: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Keisha Bent.

Keisha Bent is a first-generation Jamaican American and founder and owner of Bent Beauty, an e-commerce beauty brand. Her lash line, Hot Gyal Lashes, was named using her Caribbean heritage as inspiration. Bent Beauty is a one stop shop for all things lashes, lips and lids. Keisha’s hope is to educate and empower women who are clueless about makeup with the goal of helping them discover their inner Hot Gyal.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always loved the beauty industry and I was searching for a part-time job to pay off some bills and I wanted it to be something I was passionate about, so I applied to work at Sephora, Ulta and some other beauty stores and to my surprise I was unsuccessful in securing a position. One day while looking in my DM’s for my podcast I saw a message about starting a lash line and I became intrigued with the idea. I did my own research and Hot Gyal Lashes by Bent Beauty was born.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since starting Bent Beauty, I have learned so much about quality and it has become increasingly important to me to educate myself in every aspect of the business. I recently took an online course and became a certified makeup artist and although I still consider myself a novice, I love that starting this business pushed me to take this course and get this certification.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Success is a very interesting word, and it means many different things to different people. One thing that I have done that was a success for me personally was bring on an intern. She has been so helpful; she brings a great sense of creativity and energy to my business that I didn’t realize I was missing. The things that she does have given me time back which allows me to work on different aspects of the brand. Learning to balance and knowing how and when to delegate creates success in my daily work life balance. When you start a business that you are bootstrapping you will be afraid to trust people and seek out help, but the help is out there for the taking so don’t be afraid to look for help.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful to all my friends and family who have supported the brand by buying my makeup, telling their friends about the makeup, and just showing up for me in every way possible. When you start a business, it is such an intimidating experience, and you just don’t know which way things are going to go, so it is meaningful when you have people around you that are giving you constructive feedback and actually supporting you by purchasing products and spreading the word about your business.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

When covid started I discovered zoom just like everyone else and I thought about how I could connect with current customers and potential customers so I started to have zoom makeup parties where I would have someone who was skilled at makeup application walk me and my viewers through a specific look. We would all get on zoom together with no makeup on and follow the process to get to the final look. It was such an amazing experience. We shared our own beauty tips and learned new skills. In one class my invited guest teacher showed us how we could use my Summer Love shadow palette as an eyeshadow palette, concealer, and bronzer palette to do an entire look. I didn’t charge for the class, and I really feel like it was innovative, fun, and empowering. I think women need to learn how to apply their makeup and how to achieve looks that they are comfortable with and that takes practice. I don’t want to just sell makeup; I want to empower women with knowledge which will make them feel more comfortable about experimenting with makeup. I am so motivated by the customer that says they don’t need makeup. No one needs makeup but I want to help women discover their playful and sexy side that comes out when they dabble in a little color play.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Challenging women to discover their inner Hot Gyal with a little makeup.

The new and innovative products that are always being created and that no matter how many brands are already out there, there is room for more.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

One thing I would do is highlight the many faces of the Caribbean; you don’t see that much in the beauty industry. Caribbean Culture is beautiful, and people of the Caribbean come in many different ethnicities. I would love to see more everyday people used in ads and ads that didn’t just highlight one specific type of beauty. Variety is the spice of life and people represent that and we should all be celebrated.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Step outside of your comfort zone and don’t be afraid to play and experiment with makeup until you find a look that makes you feel beautiful and comfortable in your own skin. Pamper yourself at home weekly, give yourself a facial and do all the things that contribute to making you feel extra special. Also, spend time focusing on your mental and physical health because if you don’t feel good you won’t look good.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1) Learn as much as you can about the area of the industry you want to get involved in.

2) Collaborate and get out there and network with other people in the Beauty industry.

3) Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create.

4) Figure out your brand statement and live by your brand statement.

5) Failure is the greatest teacher. Things will not always go as planned but if you realize that there is something to be learned from every experience nothing will be taken for granted.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This year I donated Hot Gyal Starter Kits to the graduating class of the Women’s Bean Project. Women’s Bean Project is a transitional employment program serving women who have struggled to obtain and maintain employment. I wanted to be a part of helping a woman to feel beautiful on their first day of work and I would love to influence a movement that was dedicated to supplying women who have been incarcerated, suffered hardships or trauma with a beauty package that would make them feel loved, special and beautiful.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There is a quote from Bill Gates that I love: “Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.” When starting businesses entrepreneurs always think that things are going to take off right away, but we never sit down and plan how things can slowly unfold and what we can accomplish over time. Embracing this quote has helped me to understand that it is more about the journey than the destination.

How can our readers follow you online?

Check out my makeup line at www.shopbentbeauty.com and follow me on Instagram @shopbentbeauty or @hotgyallashes.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.