Keischa Pruden of Pruden Counseling Concepts: “Address the psychological/emotional issues that often accompany burnout”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Keischa Pruden.

Keischa Pruden is a therapist, autism advocate, and public speaker. Her passions include promoting whole wellness, empowering parents, mental health professionals and educators to become effective advocates for autistic children, and normalizing seeking mental health treatment. She is also a published author. Her works include a children’s book, Aaron and Me, Our Journey on the Spectrum, and a daily devotional, Walking With Moo and Other Adventures of Faith.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

“I am a self-described “country girl.” I grew up in rural North Carolina with my 2 younger brothers and parents who instilled hard work, belief in Our Creator, and helping others. We were middle class. There were times we struggled to make ends meet, but overall, my childhood was positive. I grew up with pear tress, plum trees, and grape vines in my back yard. We even had pigs for a while. Yep, I grew up country.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

“I come from a family of helpers. We are by nature social workers and therapists. However, it was my great aunt Clarece who was a substance abuse counselor. I used to listen to her talk and I would think, “I want to do that. I want to help people.” My mother is a natural social worker, even though she has never been formally educated as such. If I need community resources for my clients, I know I can call her, and she will more than likely have an answer for me.”

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband Paul has been my biggest encourager. We have been together since I was 17 and he was 18. We have literally grown up together. Every fear I have ever had, he has always had an incredible ability to calm those fears and encourage me to move forward. His favorite encouraging words to me are, “I have always believed you can achieve anything you put your mind to. All you have to do now is believe it too.”

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of the funniest things that always warms my heart is when clients imitate me during session or repeat to me what I said in previous sessions. For example, at the end of one session, I said to a client, “Ok now, remember to engage in self-care this weekend.” She responded, “I am not the only one who needs to engage in self-care Ms. Keischa, you take care of yourself too.”

On another occasion, I was working with an autistic client and his mother. I was speaking with the mother concerning an issue that needed to be addressed during his next IEP meeting. My client came up to his mother and asked, “Is she mad?” I had to laugh and explain that the face I was making was my determined face, not my mad face. We all laughed at that. Everyone that knows me knows whatever I feel, you see it on my face.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have quite a few I share with clients and my children, but my favorite one is, “Work hard on the front end so you don’t have to stress on the back end.” This quote resonates with me because it encompasses my parents’ lives. My parents showed us the value of and the results of their partnership and hard work.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My passions are autism advocacy, writing, and whole wellness. I am in the process of creating an advocacy program for parents, educators and mental health professionals that will enable them to be effective advocates for their autistic children in public schools and the community. I am also in the process of creating a whole wellness program for women like myself: Type A, high achieving leaders who often neglect themselves in pursuit of goals. Last but not least, I am writing my second children’s book about autism based on my family. The first children’s book I wrote, “Aaron and Me, Our Journey on the Spectrum”, shares my sons’ relationship. My oldest son Aaron has autism, but he is still an awesome big brother to his younger brother Bryant. I write about autism in hopes to normalize healthy family relationships in autism, to show African American families thriving with autism, and to help young children nurture relationships with their autistic peers.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three-character traits instrumental in my success are integrity, authenticity, and a thirst for knowledge.

Integrity — People who seek my services are aware that I will do what I say I will do. And If I am not able to help, I will alert people right away and attempt to point them in the right direction. For example, if a potential client presents to me for treatment and the issues they have are not in my expertise to treat, I will work with them to find other providers.

Authenticity — Family, friends, colleagues, clients, etc., are well aware of my genuine nature. In order to be an effective therapist, you must be able to develop rapport with your clients. One cannot do that without proving themselves to genuine and invested in the therapeutic process. The same goes with other relationships. True intimacy is only achieved with trust. And trust comes through authentic interactions. What I have heard from clients and family/friends is usually something along these lines, “If you want the truth, ask Keischa,”, “You hard Mrs. Pruden, but you’re real,” or “She might fuss, but it’s only because she cares.”

Thirst for knowledge — I am a believer in KNOWING what you are talking about when conversing with others and remaining quiet to gain knowledge if you don’t. I was participating in a cohort with other therapists a few years back. I entered the room in which we were gathered and one of the cohort leaders yelled out, “Let’s ask smarty pants, I bet she knows.” Now, the look on my face let her know her comment wasn’t exactly appropriate for the environment; she came to me and apologized a short time later.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As a therapist, I have witnessed a plethora of clients experience burnout. I have been able to help my clients identify specific strategies they can successfully implement to not only recover from burnout but prevent future episodes. Personally, I have experienced burnout. I am a Type A personality — I am just driven to achieve goals and succeed. However, I have also learned over time there is a price to pay for being “too driven”. I have paid a biopsychosocialspiritual price and learned the necessary lessons to prevent future burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I would describe burnout as a biological, psychological, social, and spiritual (if you are spiritual) resource depletion. You literally have nothing left to offer others or access yourself. It is the realization that you are the “empty cup” we see so much in social media.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is whole wellness and balanced living. One is biologically healthy, emotionally stable, socially acute, and spiritually in tuned.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout has a tremendous negative impact on our society. Let’s take a look at a few statistics:

– Burned-out employees are 63% more likely to take a sick day and 2.6 times as likely to be actively seeking a different job. (Gallup)

– More than three-quarters (76%) of respondents agree that workplace stress affects their mental health. (FlexJobs)

– Burned-out employees are 23% more likely to visit the emergency room. (Gallup)

– Workplace stress is estimated to cost the U.S. economy more than 500 billion dollars, and each year, 550 million workdays are lost due to stress on the job. (APA)

– 83% of full-time U.S. professionals say that job burnout negatively affects their personal relationships. (Gallup)

As these statistics show, even though we have different aspects of our lives, they are all interconnected. The mind body connection is especially important when burnout is being considered. One cannot experience burnout in one area of their lives (work) and it does not affect other areas of their life (physical/emotional). Each aspect of our existence is not an island; therefore, distress is experienced biopsychosocialspiritually.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

From my experience there are usually three main reasons people experience burnout:

Lack of awareness — Sometimes, in the case of those who are driven to succeed, they are not even aware they are experiencing burnout until something tragic happens, such as a physical event like a heart attack. Tunnel vision has its place in being successful but can be a detriment when that way of thinking prevents proper self-care.

Lack of Support — Employees often report their place of employment rewards achievement above self-care. Acknowledging needing some type of support, whether it be physical or emotional, can be looked upon as a weakness.

Lack of Information — Sometimes, people aren’t aware of the signs of burnout. Therefore, they don’t know what signs to look for or prevent until it’s too late. This is different from lack of awareness in that a person may KNOW what burnout is, but not be AWARE they are experiencing it because they are not focused on self-care.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

This biopsychosocialspiritual answer is applicable for all of these questions:

– Biological — Address the physical symptoms that often accompany burnout: fatigue, sleep disturbances, gastrointestinal issues, headaches/migraines, appetite changes. See your primary care physician. Take all of your medications as prescribed. Incorporated physical movement during the day.

– Psychological — Address the psychological/emotional issues that often accompany burnout: stress, anxiety, anger, resentment. Delegate tasks to lighten your caseload/responsibilities. Take large projects and break them down into smaller projects — ask for help when needed. Build in physical activity during the workday. Take advantage of wellness benefits at your place of employment. Be honest about your ability to complete tasks at work and home. Seek professional help if your symptoms are keeping you from functioning well in your home/work environments.

– Social — Schedule social outings with friends/family for stress relief.

When I have felt burnout approaching or burnout has occurred, I have taken the following steps:

– Started taking my meds because I usually have stopped

– Lessen my caseload and ask my family to do things like grocery shop

– See my therapist for a “maintenance session”

– Reignite my prayer time/Bible reading; ask my mom or others I trust to pray for me

– Go out on date nights with my husband and attend brunches with my girlfriends

What are 5 things a person can do if they are experiencing burnout? TALK TO SOMEONE. Our society has moved away from village living, but the truth is, we are not little islands walking around alone. We need each other to live and function.

– Talk to your supervisor. See if a compromise can be made or tasks can be delegated to decrease burnout.

– Talk to your partner. Ask for help at home, whether that is a cooked meal, a load of laundry done, kids dropped off at school, a listening ear, errands run, etc.

– Talk to your friends. Sometimes we need someone to vent to or spend time with people that are not our boss or intimate partner.

– Talk to your doctor. If you are experiencing burnout, more than likely you are experiencing physical symptoms and will need guidance on how to decrease physical ailments.

– Talk to your spiritual advisor/pastor/Creator. Oftentimes, we disconnect from our spiritual foundation in times of extreme distress. Reconnecting to out spiritual base can help decrease burnout and give us both psychological and spiritual relief.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Asking, “What can I do to help you?” is probably one of the simplest yet most helpful thing a person can do to help their friend/loved one/colleague. Further explain you do not see them as “less than”, “a failure”, or “weak.” Your only concern is that they are well.

After your friend/loved one/colleague shares what they need, please be honest about what you are able to do to help them. People who experience burnout sometimes “push through” because they have experienced so much disappointment depending on other people, they now believe they can’t depend on anyone for help.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can ask hard questions about their work culture and then create systems to improve deficits that lead to burnout. For example, if a company learns from their employers that stress is a major part of their work experience, the company can then incorporate EAP programs, work fun days, or remove a productivity requirement.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I believe if the concept of “A happy employee is a productive employee” was truly adopted by companies, we would see less burnout, less emergency room visits, less interpersonal conflicts. Companies could survey their employees on a regular basis and address disparities. Companies could also offer incentives for peer support in the workplace.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake people make in recovering from burnout is thinking they can recover or feel better in a short period of time. I often tell my clients, “It took years for you to get to this point; It’s going to take a while to get better. Don’t rush the process.”

What can they do to avoid this mistake?

SLOW DOWN. Implement wellness strategies over a period of time. For example, if a person discovers they have high blood pressure as a result of stress at work, they can implement a biopsychosocial approach to recovery over time: attending regular doctor’s appointments, taking meds if prescribed, start off with basic physical activity before, during, or after work, and decreasing stress at work by delegating tasks. All of this cannot be done in one week, or even one month. Rather, this is a comprehensive plan that may involve a doctor, a therapist, and the person’s coworkers over an extended period of time in order to be successful.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Wow! That’s a tall order! I am a big proponent of awareness and action. If a person can become aware of their behavior and implement SMART strategies to improve their lives, I truly believe our society can be kinder, gentler, and more empathic.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oprah. I have always been intrigued about how she built her empire and how she made some of her life choices. I would love to have a cup of coffee with Oprah.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My private practice link: www.prudencounselingconcepts.com

My published works: www.kpsworld.org/kp-the-author/

My blog: www.kpsworld.org

Mag articles/contributions: www.linktr.ee/kpruden

