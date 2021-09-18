Keicia Shanta: “Unplugging from social media and the internet”

Two of my top self-care routines are meditation and unplugging from social media. I meditate every single day! Every morning I take thirty minutes to meditate and pray. I also have a zen garden that I tend to every morning by racking the sands and arranging the stones in my zen garden. It’s very therapeutic. This ritual prepares me for my day of content creation and working with my clients.

My second self-care routine is unplugging from social media and the internet. This is usually done on the weekends. I simply put my phone down and enjoy my family.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wel ness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Keicia Shanta.

Keicia Shanta is a sustainable fashion + clean beauty + lifestyle content creator for FashionCrush by Keicia formerly FashionCrushWeekly. Keicia Shanta started the blog FashionCrush in 2012 with the plan of just talking about her hunt for trendy fashion finds that don’t break the bank. That fashion blog quickly grew into much more with her first editorial fashion collaboration with southern retailer Belk. Keicia Shanta soon went on to create fashion editorials for Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Hibbett Sports. Keicia Shanta soon after committed to her sustainable fashion journey by enrolling into the London School of Fashion’s Fashion and Sustainability program powered by Kering. Gaining these tools has enabled Keicia Shanta to work with up-and-coming brands that seek to become more ethical.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Sure! Well to make a long story short, it all started with a fashion blog! I loved sharing my shopping trips to my local malls and sharing the great deals I found while shopping. So I purchased my first website and began covering fashion events and shows. That blog caught the eye of some local department stores and I began to attend trend forecast events with the stores’ buyers. I wanted to show my audience the up-and-coming fashion that was coming up for the season so I started doing fashion style segments on my local tv networks. Also at this time, I began freelancing fashion and style articles for two of the local newspapers. All of these opportunities opened up editorial fashion styling jobs where I created looks to be published into fashion retailers’ seasonal look books. All the while I still maintained my blog. Sustainability and clean beauty came to be my new passion when I began to learn of how fast fashion was affecting so many social economic and human rights issues. I guess I have always been a content creator since day one but I absolutely love what I do and I am beyond blessed to have such an amazing audience that has supported me all this time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes! My children and my husband would be the ones who have helped and supported me along the way. I started my editorial styling with them because the kids were my models and my husband was and still is my photographer.

Our oldest daughter always had an interest in modeling but as parents, we were cautious about the modeling industry. I heard horrible stories about teen girls and boys having not-so-great experiences when it came to dealing

with scammers and shady photographers. I thought it would be great if we could incorporate the kids into our business. We were their parents so who better to trust and make sure our daughter was dealing with credible people.

So along with my fashion knowledge, my husband’s photography and our beautiful children as our muses, we began booking job after job. Our brand was born.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Don’t forget why you started. One of my mentors once told me that to be successful in any industry, keep focused on what it is that you are doing. The moment you begin to look at the person next to you, you lose that focus. It doesn’t matter when you start as long as you start. I still have uncertainty at times and you can get lost if you are trying to compare yourself to others that are doing the same thing that you do. Remember to research and soak up any and all knowledge of that industry that you can. Trust your instincts and remain your true authentic self.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Consistency is key! Speaking with a truly authentic voice that is relatable to the masses. I try to always inspire, inform and encourage my audience to take it a day at a time and take time out for their own mental health.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

During quarantine, I became a plant mommy and began planting my own garden. Tending to my plants really helps with my mental health. I absolutely love going to the nurseries now and learning about the perfect house plants.

My heart is and will always be at the beach. My husband and I just had a much-needed beach trip to layout on the beach all day. Sitting and watching the waves does so much for my inner peace and contributes to my heart thriving. I am so lucky to live hours away from the beach so I make sure to visit as much as possible. There is nothing like grabbing a bottle of your favorite wine and laying out watching the sunset over the ocean. It’s amazing.

Can you share five ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Sure! These are my five favorite ideas to feel beautiful without breaking the bank. I love face masks and how they nourish the skin. Once a week pamper yourself with your favorite face mask. Monthly manicures and pedicures are always a great way of treating yourself. Create an infused water with your favorite fruits and or vegetables. Drinking a glass of cucumber water is everything to me. Dress up in your favorite outfit and accessories and treat yourself to a nice lunch. I love putting on my favorite mini dress paired with chunky sneakers and layers of dainty necklaces. Try new trends! Either in clothes, shoes or accessories. I find it refreshing to update my wardrobe by shopping from a sustainable brand or clean beauty company. You will most definitely feel beautiful helping the planet.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Networking has always been my strong suit. Prior to Covid, I made it my due diligence to network with the regional influencers and creatives no matter what city I may be in. In doing so, I have built a really good network of professionals with years of experience. In that network of people two women stand out that not only welcomed me with open arms, they told me nothing but facts and pointed me in the right direction. These amazing women helped me build the armor I needed to be successful in this creative field.

I would love to visit their offices to chat and give full details on my next project. They never hesitated to give me the best possible advice and that insight has kept me in business these last eight years.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

No! Thank goodness! Lol! I can say I have not had any strange or bizarre wellness treatment. My husband did buy me my own face mask maker and it took me a while to learn how to use it. Let’s just say my first attempts at making my mask came out looking like a catcher’s mitts. I have gotten better at creating the perfect face masks after many trial and error.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I encourage everyone to become more conscious consumers. Actually, take small steps to create a more sustainable lifestyle. We can all do small things to make our planet a better place. Shopping consignment, secondhand, and from small designers. Buy better and use longer. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Try to eat more of a plant-based diet and move around for thirty minutes a day. Health is wealth. I know all of these are easier said than done but it’s the small steps that lead to big change.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to sit down and have a private lunch with Dapper Dan! His story is beyond inspiring. Dapper Dan was the originator of upcycling luxury garments and transforming those looks into a new wave of streetwear. Dapper Dan’s creations from back in the day are why you see the fashion you see on runways today.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can find me on Instagram @fashioncrushweekly and on Facebook

@fashioncrushweekly! I still tweet from time to time @fashioncrushed and alos over on my site at fashioncrushweekly.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success with your great work!