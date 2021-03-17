Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Keeping Your Virtual Team Positive

3 positive psychology strategies that you can use right now

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

*sigh* There was a time when I longed for the freedom and flexibility that I imagined working from home would bring me.
These days, TBH, I miss those at the office when I’d roll in, coffee in hand, say good morning to my colleagues, crack open my laptop and get to work.
Maybe you do, too.

A year in to the work-from-home, virtual environment, our daily routines have markedly changed.

Gone are the days of the hallway conversations, the quick tete-a-tetes in the break room, and across-the-room high-fives. Simple, engaging person-to-person gestures like these built connections, strengthened teams and kept morale positive and strong – even during the most challenging times.

To be sure, the pandemic has put us to the test.
Corporate leaders have expressed ongoing concern for their employees wellbeing.

Human Resources leaders in particular have been charged with supporting employees who are trying their level- best to be productive and accomplish the high-performance goals, while at the same time, facing:

>>grief and loss of friends and family who contracted covid19
>>trauma related to social and political unrest,
>>displacement from homes after evacuations from out-of-control forest fires on the west coast of the US,
>>power, water, and heat outages during the ice and snow storms in Texas

Not to mention the effort and energy to support everyone during the time of covid19.
Staying healthy and safe has been a top priority for over a year now.
But the problem is, even under the best circumstances, employees have become disenchanted, stressed, discouraged, and impatient for things to return to some kind of normal. The work from home shows no signs of ending though, and since happy hours and hallway conversations aren’t an option yet for most of the world, the question is:

What’s the best way to restore your team’s positive attitude, right now?

Let’s start here. The science of positive psychology* has demonstrated the link between wellbeing and success at work including productivity, innovation, and creativity. Simply put, the better you feel, the more successful you have the potential to become. And vice-versa: the more success you experience, the better you feel. It’s an upward spiral where wellbeing creates the conditions for success to arise and success fuels more wellbeing.

Here are 3 strategies from the science of positive psychology that you can use right now, no matter where you’re working or how many people you’re leading.

  1. The attitude is gratitude.
    Expressing your heartfelt gratitude benefits the giver and their receiver. When you tell a team member how much you appreciate their contributions at work, they feel better and so do you.
    Try this: Find something to be grateful for everyday.
  2. Take a mindful moment to breathe.
    According to mindfulness researcher Jon Kabat-Zinn, mindfulness simply means paying attention on purpose with an open heart and without judgement. By taking yourself off of autopilot, taking a few deep breaths, noticing your immediate surroundings, and focusing on the present moment, you can restore your sense of calm presence so you can lead more effectively, and be more productive.
    Try this: Stop what you’re doing right now.
    Take a breath (I’ll wait).
    And then take another big, deep breath.
    Take a look around your space, notice and name three things you see, two things you hear, and one thing you feel.
  3. Smile.
    Turns out, smiling offers a host of benefits to your body, mind and spirit. When you smile, according to one research study, your stress levels drop, your body gets a hit of endorphins, and (almost) like magic, your mood improves. Smiling also seems to be contagious – in the best way possible. When you smile at someone – and make eye contact – they smile back. And the positive benefits flow.
    Try this: Next time you’re on a zoom session, give a smile and a wave to your colleagues, and then notice the ripple effects of your smile.

    Dr. Robyn McKay, Psychologist + Executive Coach for High EQ Leaders at sheology by dr. robyn mckay, llc

    I help high EQ leaders in tech & healthcare rise above uncertainty + lead from their mission, vision, and purpose.

    About Robyn McKay, PhD

    Robyn McKay, PhD is an award-winning psychologist who provides executive leadership coaching, advising, and training to Fortune 100 companies, including Nike, Honeywell, Intel, and Caterpillar; as well as innovative organizations in healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry.

    Emotionally intelligent physicians, engineers, and other top performers providing leadership and expertise during the unprecedented times we're living in are working with Dr. McKay to support the own mental and emotional resilience of themselves and their teams so they can rise to today's challenges, and be poised to meet tomorrow's.

    Dr. McKay’s perspective on the pandemic of 2020

    While nothing we’ve experienced has truly prepared us for the uncharted waters we’re currently navigating, Dr. McKay believes that, as innovative and creative humans, we have been uniquely wired for the challenge.

    Right now, she is committed to helping innovative leaders and organizations quickly adjust to the dynamic climate, encourage resilience and instill hope the world's most valuable resource – our people –, and to capitalize on unexpected opportunities to innovate and lead, like never before.

    Dr. McKay holds a doctorate in Counseling Psychology from the University of Kansas. She is a licensed psychologist in Arizona. All of Dr. McKay’s trainings are based in the science of positive psychology, including topics such as mindfulness practices, resilience, restoring hope, mindful communication, values, strengths, purpose-driven leadership, and innovation.

    Dr. McKay is experienced at guiding people through difficult times; she has counseled and supported people affected by the terror attacks on 9/11/01, the myriad of school shootings, and the financial crisis of 2008, not to mention thousands of people with seemingly ordinary problems who seek restoration of their most vital asset of all: hope.

    Learn more about Dr. McKay right here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robynmckay1/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Girts Ragelis / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How to Activate Mentoring and Career Development When You Work From Home

    by Tammy Perkins
    Community//

    Becoming the Virtual Leader

    by Lori Payne
    Community//

    Happiness at Work – an Oxymoron?

    by Tara B Taylor, MPA

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.