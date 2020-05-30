Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Keeping Your Teens Engaged and Educated Over the Summer | Gregg Jaclin

Once summer vacation arrives, many young students may be tempted to abandon all thoughts of learning and instead delve into more recreational pursuits. While parents should encourage their kids to take some time to relax and enjoy themselves, it is also important to promote some continued learning to ensure they are well-equipped for the year to come. Here are a few ways to encourage engagement and education over the summer.

Set Goals

One of the best ways to keep your child learning is to help them set their own goals for the summer. They may choose to focus on developmental goals that prepare them for college or a specific career, or they may opt for less targeted goals such as reading a certain number of books. Talking with your child about what matters most to them will help you work together to establish productive, feasible, and appealing goals for the summer months.

Build Skills

Even if you are still working full time outside of the home, summer presents a great opportunity to teach your child life skills that might not be fully addressed in school. From grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning, and more, parents have acquired a massive amount of essential skills that they can pass onto their children, and summer nights could be useful for passing them along. 

Prepare for Employment

Depending on the age of your teen, it may be worthwhile to help them prepare for employment and understand what is necessary to apply for a job. You can work with them to build out their resume and even apply for a summer or after-school position. In a similar fashion, you may look for volunteer opportunities with your teen to give them community experience as well as something to bolster their resume and college applications.

Adopt Review Strategies

Many students end up forgetting the things they learn during the school year following the end of the semester, but a lot of classes depend on prior knowledge. Because of this, parents would do well to help their teens integrate some review sessions throughout the summer to keep their minds fresh and agile. An added benefit of this practice is that your student will be equipped with new study techniques for the future.

Originally published on GreggJaclin.org.

Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

In addition to his professional work, Gregg is a passionate father and husband. He spends as much time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin, as he can; he has even coached a variety of their sports teams. Family is incredibly important to Gregg Jaclin, and he ensures that he is able to devote much of his time to his wife and their children. Even though his work tends to keep him busy, Gregg Jaclin always makes time for his family. He is proud of his children for their varied accomplishments and strives to support them in all that they do. Being an active member in their lives is one of Gregg’s aspirations as a father.

Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. Visit his website for more information.

