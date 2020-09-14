Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Keeping Your Team Connected When Remote

As more and more companies are forced to go remote, managers and supervisors of those office employees are left with the challenge of keeping their team connected. The office norms of team building might as well be labeled obsolete as many of those are simply not possible anymore. So, how can you keep your team […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

As more and more companies are forced to go remote, managers and supervisors of those office employees are left with the challenge of keeping their team connected. The office norms of team building might as well be labeled obsolete as many of those are simply not possible anymore. So, how can you keep your team connected while working from home? The following list includes a few of the best ways to not only keep people connected by seeing better results from it.

Virtual Breaks

Perhaps the first thing your staff is going to notice about remote work is the type of breaks they’re going to have. No longer will the office break room be the social gathering it once was. Not, most people might take their breaks on their own, which can be detrimental to the overall strength of the team. Instead, use this time to have virtual breaks with everyone. One rule you must ensure to put in place is a no talking about work rule. Take this time to have everyone talk about their favorite movie or even give you all a tour of their workspace.

Pep Talks are a Must!

When your team is working remotely, it can seem like they are doing all the work themselves. They no longer have that constant communication with their co-workers or manager to see if they are on the right track. This can quickly cause productivity and quality to lower as the weeks go by. As a business leader, you have to rally the troops every once in a while. Take the time to mention the good work being done and be specific as to who is doing the work.

Play Some Games!

Video games are a great team-building exercise and can be something the whole team can look forward to. Playing video games with your team can help build better communication skills and even allow those who may not speak daily to form a better bond. This type of collaborative work also provides your team with the reality of things failing and thus the importance of working together to get back on track. Note that the game chosen is something that everyone can both run on their computers and is easy to learn.

Javier Inclan Headshot

Javier Inclan, Deputy Office Head, Office of Information and Resource Management.

Executive leadership is near and dear to Javier Inclan. With over 18 years of experience in operations and support services, he has come to understand the ways in which leadership can propel an organization and those who work there towards success.

To Javier, leadership isn't synonymous with seniority or fancy titles. In fact, his source of leadership is much more simple: to lead, you must guide others effectively and earn respect through your actions. People learn through example, and the best leaders use quality actions and decisions to guide those around them.

For more of Javier Inclan's work, be sure to visit his website, JavierInclan.com and follow him on social media.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

by Nadya Rousseau
Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.