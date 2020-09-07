Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Keeping Your Kids Safe

With the COVID-19 virus, we are all still learning and are at the mercy of the experts’ recommendations and warnings. As far as keeping our kids’ sanity and ours in check, there are a great number of concerns, and we need to do our best to address them the best we can. There are extensive researches on physical exercises and mental health — and it’s important that we, as parents, pay attention to their suggestions. Unless you’ve been living under a stone for the past 10 years, you know that physical exercises will help your and your kids’ mental health — energy kept in will eventually get in the brain and create havoc, no mystery there we all experienced it at least ones.

Six feet and a mask

Keeping your distance means just that, stay away and keep at least six feet apart from each other! But, unlike many other countries, here in the US we have rights and we love to exercise them. Nothing wrong with that, right? Wrong! These are extraordinary times, and we must take extraordinary measures. We aren’t told to stay locked in evidently, but we are asked to take certain precautions to slow or — hopefully, stop the spread of the virus. I think most Americans are doing what they can and are following their leaders’ recommendations.
 
When I say most Americans, I’m leaving out the not-sosmart, irresponsible, and flat out dangerous individuals who are praying on the parents’ fears and desperation and are charging them money to jeopardize their kids’ — and their — lives, by having them exercise in groups of more than a dozen in an unsafe environment. Neither the kids nor the coach is wearing a mask. They are merely two feet apart from each other, jumping up and down, right and left, breathing on each other’s neck, as their parents lie on a lounge, observing the wonders of ignorance at play. I will add—in kids’ defense, that the ignorant one here is the coach or trainer.

Social distancing move away, we are introducing the new invincible and virus-proof group training, just tell the parents you have a great experience coaching kids and that you’re a kick-ass trainer et voilà! It’s $20 a kid!

Good intentions don’t always amount to good actions and outcomes

It’s a routine to walk my dog King in the park, we have several venues we both like. Today was different; an enormous distraction interrupted our walk — it was an atrocity! King might have thought: “What the hell? Why is daddy taking so long standing in one spot, staring at those people? I need to go!” In a complete state of shock, I witnessed one of these horrifying events, and for fairness’ sake, I will try to play the devil’s advocate and make an attempt at defending these unconscious — so-called — coaches:

  • All 12 boys exercising that day are siblings. This is unlikely, so I’ll get to the next scene.
  • These teenagers affirm they’re all good friends and maintain they are taking precautions to stay safe. This is doubtful but possible and leads me to ask you a question, as a parent would you believe them? (All twelve kids!)

Now, remember that those kids have separate lives and unique belief systems. You don’t know what they do all day and you surely don’t know where they’ve been; you have to trust what they or their parents are telling you.

Can you look me in the eyes and tell me you TRUST them? I don’t think so!

Keep it within the family

To you and your kids, I say, it’s not just about you but also about those who may not be strong and healthy to fight off the virus. Be compassionate, be respectful, and do what it takes. Gather facts and evidence before you hire anyone and push your loved ones into anyone’s supervision — let alone untrustworthy and dangerous individuals. I recommend that you, the parent, train with your kids, it will build a great rapport and is super healthy for you. Even pro football players would tell you they wouldn’t trust anyone else with their own children.

To you, the coaches or trainers: Don’t be a hero and please be honest with yourself and the parents; tell them the truth — that their kids aren’t safe with you unless they are protected with masks, are kept at an appropriate distance, and that they haven’t been socializing with different people at different times. If you can’t do that, stay away, far away, from these innocent kids.

As for me and my kids, I’ll keep encouraging them to stay home, use the home gym I built for them for a whopping $200, and walk together in safe places. 

Nordine Zouareg, Former Mr. Universe, High-Performance Coach, International Fitness & Wellness Expert, Author and Speaker

 Nordine Zouareg is the founder of Executive InnerFitness®, which for the past decade has helped thousands of overworked US Corporate Executives find work-life balance.  As a former two-time Mr. Universe champion, an internationally acclaimed high-performance coach, wellness expert, and author of Mind Over Body (Grand Central Publishing, 2007), Nordine has made it his mission to provide effective and proven methods for maintaining both emotional and physical fitness. He has spent years understanding the unique pressures and stresses of working in high-performance fields and has used his knowledge to help people tap into their ability for peak performance and ward off stress and emotional chaos.

Born in the Saharan desert to Bedouin parents in war-torn Algeria, Nordine Zouareg, has overcome insurmountable obstacles to achieve success. By looking at the five basic emotions that cloud and obstruct our desire to manifest our destiny, he offers advice on how to be fully present and aware of the emotional baggage that might impede your choice making. From personal experience, he knows how choices and decisions control destiny and mindset. In his new book, InnerFitness: Five Steps to Overcoming Fear and Anxiety While Building Your Self-Worth (SkyHorse Publishing), he wants to show readers how to be empowered and have emotional clarity, and consistently choose freedom over fear, success over self-sabotage, confidence over insecurity and courage over passivity.

Nordine is a sought-after speaker, he regularly speaks on the topic of fitness, mindfulness and emotional clarity at international and national conferences, like National Institute of Whole Health, Global Wellness Summit, Italy and Manifesting Mindset, Dallas TX. His message has resonated with thousands of his clients and businesses. He has been invited to talk to and run retreats by Olayan Group, Piranha Marketing, Mental Health Foundation. He recently completed a retreat at Miraval called Create Your Optimum State of InnerFitness ®.

As the Fitness Director at Miraval Life in Balance Spa, he applied his Mind Over Body and InnerFitness® which was instrumental in making Miraval become rated the #1 Spa by Conde Nast Traveler, the #1 destination spa by Travel and Leisure, and the top spa in American by Zagat. He also worked as a personal fitness coach to celebrities like Oprah, Sugar Ray Leonard, Charlie Sheen, and Barbara Streisand. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona with his family.

 

 

 

