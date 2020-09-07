Keeping Your Kids Safe

With the COVID-19 virus, we are all still learning and are at the mercy of the experts’ recommendations and warnings. As far as keeping our kids’ sanity and ours in check, there are a great number of concerns, and we need to do our best to address them the best we can. There are extensive researches on physical exercises and mental health — and it’s important that we, as parents, pay attention to their suggestions. Unless you’ve been living under a stone for the past 10 years, you know that physical exercises will help your and your kids’ mental health — energy kept in will eventually get in the brain and create havoc, no mystery there we all experienced it at least ones.



Six feet and a mask

Keeping your distance means just that, stay away and keep at least six feet apart from each other! But, unlike many other countries, here in the US we have rights and we love to exercise them. Nothing wrong with that, right? Wrong! These are extraordinary times, and we must take extraordinary measures. We aren’t told to stay locked in evidently, but we are asked to take certain precautions to slow or — hopefully, stop the spread of the virus. I think most Americans are doing what they can and are following their leaders’ recommendations.



When I say most Americans, I’m leaving out the not-so–smart, irresponsible, and flat out dangerous individuals who are praying on the parents’ fears and desperation and are charging them money to jeopardize their kids’ — and their — lives, by having them exercise in groups of more than a dozen in an unsafe environment. Neither the kids nor the coach is wearing a mask. They are merely two feet apart from each other, jumping up and down, right and left, breathing on each other’s neck, as their parents lie on a lounge, observing the wonders of ignorance at play. I will add—in kids’ defense, that the ignorant one here is the coach or trainer.



Social distancing move away, we are introducing the new invincible and virus-proof group training, just tell the parents you have a great experience coaching kids and that you’re a kick-ass trainer et voilà! It’s $20 a kid!



Good intentions don’t always amount to good actions and outcomes



It’s a routine to walk my dog King in the park, we have several venues we both like. Today was different; an enormous distraction interrupted our walk — it was an atrocity! King might have thought: “What the hell? Why is daddy taking so long standing in one spot, staring at those people? I need to go!” In a complete state of shock, I witnessed one of these horrifying events, and for fairness’ sake, I will try to play the devil’s advocate and make an attempt at defending these unconscious — so-called — coaches:

All 12 boys exercising that day are siblings. This is unlikely, so I’ll get to the next scene.

These teenagers affirm they’re all good friends and maintain they are taking precautions to stay safe. This is doubtful but possible and leads me to ask you a question, as a parent would you believe them? (All twelve kids!)

Now, remember that those kids have separate lives and unique belief systems. You don’t know what they do all day and you surely don’t know where they’ve been; you have to trust what they or their parents are telling you.

Can you look me in the eyes and tell me you TRUST them? I don’t think so!



Keep it within the family

To you and your kids, I say, it’s not just about you but also about those who may not be strong and healthy to fight off the virus. Be compassionate, be respectful, and do what it takes. Gather facts and evidence before you hire anyone and push your loved ones into anyone’s supervision — let alone untrustworthy and dangerous individuals. I recommend that you, the parent, train with your kids, it will build a great rapport and is super healthy for you. Even pro football players would tell you they wouldn’t trust anyone else with their own children.



To you, the coaches or trainers: Don’t be a hero and please be honest with yourself and the parents; tell them the truth — that their kids aren’t safe with you unless they are protected with masks, are kept at an appropriate distance, and that they haven’t been socializing with different people at different times. If you can’t do that, stay away, far away, from these innocent kids.



As for me and my kids, I’ll keep encouraging them to stay home, use the home gym I built for them for a whopping $200, and walk together in safe places.