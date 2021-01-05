Keeping Your Content Evergreen Is Extremely Important – Lea Mary

Lea Mary is a 22 years France based model. The young diva is a fashion inspiration, travel freak, and social junkie whose content has inspired millions. Lea is known for two renowned reality shows where she rose to fame and got global recognition. Currently based in Miami, Lea is also an entrepreneur.

Keeping your content evergreen is extremely important. We believe we need not elaborate too much. Outdated posts don’t interest anyone – that much is clear even to newbies. Lea says, any brand can increase awareness here or there, but the ones that stand out over time have a plan in place to guide smarter decision-making. Content strategy boils down to figuring out what content will help your target audience and inspire them to take actions that boost your business. No social media strategy is complete without evergreen posts to help balance your content calendar.

She says, “Beautiful high-quality imagery is a key ingredient to producing engaging content as it adds value to your audience and makes you stand out from other creators out there. However, you must also remember to always provide a real, honest life insight into the current situation to make your post relatable”. A good starting point for your content strategy plan is to set out a content marketing mission statement. This is a brief statement that makes it easier to focus on what’s important – and what’s not – in creating your content so your content marketing strategy stays on track. You already have content that’s getting discovered on its own — so, learn from those efforts. (Remember, sometimes you can simply work smarter rather than harder.)

Once you have a clear connection to why you’re making content, the next step in building out your content marketing is to understand exactly who is going to see, hear, or watch the content you create Effective content is not produced in a vacuum from a list of topics you personally want to write or talk about, it’s made out in the open with the involvement, feedback, and direction of your audience. “Real engagement comes from good content that is consistently posted. Finding the best time and day of the week to post can help more people see your content; however, it’s also important to always keep your own essence and focus on your niche, said Lea.

Before you look at what you’re going to create, you need to answer why you’re making it. All content marketing starts with a goal. Understanding your goal early on will guide other important decisions as you develop your content. Your content ideas will determine whether your content will turn out great or forgettable. When you develop the right content idea, your audience will literally devour it and help spread it for you. To get the right content ideas, you can check your competitors’ sites to see what type of content is working for them Lea quoted.