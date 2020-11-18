Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Keeping Your Business Organized for Success

An organized business is more successful because it ensures accuracy and efficiency. While established business owners eventually understand this concept, new business owners and entrepreneurs go through a costly trial and error period before reaching that point. If you want to eliminate that learning curve, these tips will help you create an efficient business model that’s well-positioned for growth.

Ditch the Filing Cabinets

You no longer need to keep every document physically available. Make use of cloud storage to keep a record of most of your documents. While you should still keep important and relevant documents available in print format, most information should be stored digitally. You can print them later as needed. This frees up a great deal of space in your office, which you can use for other essentials.

Organize Your Social Media Presence

Building a positive brand image requires exploring various options to see where you have the most significant effect on your target demographic groups. Once you reach that point, you should delete any accounts your business will no longer use. This leaves you with just a few account profiles to clean up. Ensure all of the information you provide on these pages is correct and uniform across each social media platform. You should also use the same profile image on every account to ensure followers can find your official account on every site you use.

Use Bookkeeping Software

Accounting software has advanced considerably in recent years, with some programs using smart technology to keep accurate records of inventories, raw materials, and other resources. This ensures your business accounts are separate from your accounts while also helping you get an accurate assessment of your business at a glance. You can generate reports, graphs, and charts to analyze the information you need to make important financial decisions. This will help you prevent overspending that could cripple your budget.

As you implement these tips and develop your strategies, you’ll find that keeping your business more organized also makes its management more straightforward. You’ll have everything you need readily available, which will eliminate most of the stress that business managers experience. This will leave you more time to pursue effective marketing campaigns to boost your business’ growth.

    David Jeansonne - New Orleans, Lousianna

    David Jeansonne, Founder & Entrepreneur at CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™

    As one of the true pioneers of staffed events and direct mail marketing, David Jeansonne has always had an eye for business. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is the founder of CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, and more recently, Cover That Mouth™. With over two decades of experience, David Jeansonne and his businesses have become mainstays in their industries.

    David's commitment to his businesses bleeds into his commitment to giving back to his community. Whether David Jeansonne is volunteering with his employees or his family, he has one simple goal in mind: to support the less fortunate and do his part in assisting everyone so his home city can thrive!

    David Jeansonne truly lives by his catch phrase "We only live once. But if done right, once is enough!" To learn more about David Jeansonne, CHAMPS BOXING™, Traffic Jam Events™, Cover That Mouth™, find David on social media!

