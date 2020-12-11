Keeping Your Brain Young And Healthy

Cognitive decline is a serious and widespread problem that not only diminishes the quality of life for the person, but causes untold heartache for close friends and family. In addition to incurring emotional stress, it can create particularly challenging conditions for healthcare, and in some cases, result in massive healthcare costs that quickly eat up the savings of the victim and/or family members.

The bad news is, cognitive decline among seniors is an already large problem that is increasing growing. As people live longer, they naturally become more vulnerable to health issues caused by the natural, physical decline of an aging brain. However, there’s good news. Cognitive decline in seniors can be resisted or possibly reversed in some cases. The infographic below, Senior Health Guide: Keeping Your Brain Young, lays out the range of challenges and provides very valuable tips for combatting the loss of brain function. It’s a great resource for any senior, and any family member or friend who wants to see their much-loved senior continue enjoying a healthy quality of life.

Many of the practices for reducing cognitive decline are quite simple on the surface, but can be exceedingly difficult to actually do. Smoking is a great example. Cigarettes are absolute poison for a senior’s brain, since smoking reduces blood flow to the brain and contributes to a number of other conditions, such as stroke and heart disease, that can seriously and rapidly impair brain function. However, a senior who has smoked for decades may not be as quick to quit without some gentle nudging and support from close family members and friends.

The same holds true for other things such as eating healthier and exercising more regularly. Habits are difficult to break! Approaching senior brain health as a team effort among friends and family promises the best outcome.

One particular area of concern where family members really need to keep involved with is medication. If an individual is taking several medications with different dosages and usage instructions, they may be met with a difficult set of tasks that have grown beyond their ability to manage. In such cases, medications may possibly be taken incorrectly and repeatedly, causing serious health issues that are discovered only after it is too late. The crucial thing for family members is to avoid denial. You may hope your senior relative is mentally fit, but act and stay involved as if it were the worst-case scenario.

