Thrive Global
Keeping Oneself Mobile amidst the Unprecedented Times: Views by EJ Dalius

With restrictions in several countries following the pandemic outbreak and transitioning to a work from home scenario, most people do not receive any physical exercise to keep their body fit. A healthy and balanced lifestyle, including training and diet, helps build the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of a person.

What Needs to Change?

Long term inactivity can weaken the muscles and bones. In addition to that, it can also cause indirect harm to your brain and heart. In the longer run, it can increase the probability of causing dementia and heart diseases. In light of this, exercise can keep organ systems healthy and prevent any deterioration. With a sedentary lifestyle hitting us in such times, Eric Dalius says it is crucial to think about an innovative way to keep oneself moving regularly.

Exercise and its Connection with the Heart

As a person ages, the heart gradually starts to weaken. The heart’s walls become less flexible and thicker, resulting in stiffer arteries. As a result, it increases blood pressure, heart failure, and heart attacks; moreover, with no physical exercise, the risk doubles. Eric J Dalius recommends simple exercises at home can build up the heart rate and keep unnecessary diseases at bay. Seniors are more at risk but everyone needs to take care of their heart.

With regular exercise, there is a rise in the blood flow to the whole body. Exercise fuels the heart function for people of all ages. It aids in reducing cardiac stiffness and increases the body’s capacity to utilize oxygen efficiently; as a result, slashing the risk of heart diseases. With an adequate amount of workout, the blood vessels of the heart become more elastic. Thus, maintaining the hypertension issue and decreasing the chances of formation of ample cardiovascular diseases.

Aerobic Exercises at Home

Going out is a risk until the advent of the vaccine. With wrapped up work schedules, aerobic exercises can be the perfect suit for working from home. Aerobic exercises, usually called cardio, do the trick in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. EJ Dalius states that consistent and long term cardio training promotes excellent heart health.

The Benefits of a Regular Exercise Routine

  • Regular physical activity neutralizes the risk factors of several chronic and life-threatening diseases.
  • It reduces inflammation in the body
  • One of the real benefits of daily exercise includes an increase in HDL, which is good cholesterol, simultaneously decreeing the LDL, bad cholesterol.
  • Nonetheless, it helps in maintaining a healthy weight.
  • A routine helps in fueling the mood and energy of a person.
  • It lowers the risk of diseases.
  • It plays a substantial role in staving off obesity.

A daily dose of exercise keeps the mind healthy for us to complete the tasks and adequately control our emotions. In addition to that, it also increased the speed with which one processes the information and their reaction too. It calms and soothes

    Eric Dalius Dalius, Marketing Professional

