Keeping Kids Hydrated During the Summer Months

During the summer months, you may find it challenging to get your kids to drink enough water. With all of the running around the family is doing, your kids will probably forget to drink enough fluids throughout the day. Fortunately, there are some ways that you can keep your kids hydrated during the summer.

Set An Alarm

Both you and your kids might forget to keep hydrated throughout the day. You can easily solve this by setting an alarm on your phone to go off every 30 minutes to remind your family to take a sip of water. By setting an alarm, you can ensure that your kids are drinking enough.

Make It Fun For Them

Most kids don’t get excited about drinking water. Because of this, they may find it to be a chore to stop and drink. Fortunately, you can do some things to make drinking water more fun. Use different shaped ice cubes. Let them drink out of a cup with a twisty straw. Add a few slices of fruit to the water to infuse it, and give it a more inviting flavor.

Keep Them Hydrated In Other Ways

Did you know that you can keep your kids hydrated this summer by eating the right foods? Many fruits and vegetables contain high amounts of water. Foods like watermelon and cucumbers have a high water content, and they are healthy snacks that you can give your kids.

Invest In Sports Bottles

Your kids are far more likely to increase their water intake if they have a visual reminder to drink. Sports bottles can serve as a visual reminder and ensure easy access to water at all times. Make sure they have them wherever they go. If you come across a water fountain, stop to fill them up. By having access to water at all times, your kids are far more likely to get enough water to drink.

In conclusion, it’s imperative that your kids stay hydrated this summer. No matter how much you have going on during the hectic summer months, you can ensure that your kids drink enough water by utilizing the tips mentioned above. You may need to get creative, but it will be worth it knowing your kids remain hydrated.

