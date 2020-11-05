Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Keeping Kids Engaged With Remote Learning

This year has been tough on all of us, but kids have been significantly impacted. Many schools have closed or switched to online instruction, catapulting students and caregivers into the world of remote learning. Keeping kids engaged with remote learning involves some creativity and a lot of patience. Get Offline Remote learning kids spend hours […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Keeping Kids Engaged With Remote Learning - Shannon Burton

This year has been tough on all of us, but kids have been significantly impacted. Many schools have closed or switched to online instruction, catapulting students and caregivers into the world of remote learning. Keeping kids engaged with remote learning involves some creativity and a lot of patience.

Get Offline

Remote learning kids spend hours on the computer each day, so breaks from screen time are essential for their physical and mental health. Create opportunities for them to get active, whether it be inside or outside. You can incorporate learning into these activities, such as teaching them about measurements while cooking or the ecosystem while playing outside.

Take Advantage of the Internet

While kids certainly need breaks from being online, it’s also important to take advantage of all the internet has to offer. With so many businesses being closed due to COVID-19, many of them have switched to online interactions with their customers. You can do many different things virtually now, such as:

  • Virtual field trips to museums, zoos, and aquariums
  • Library storytimes
  • Virtual music and art lessons
Ask Teachers for Additional Learning Resources

The learning doesn’t have to stop when the school day is over. Since kids miss out on in-person instruction, giving them additional learning opportunities is crucial to succeeding this school year. Reach out to your child’s teacher and ask for other learning resources. Many of them are willing to send packets of work home for your child to work on or send you in the direction of learning websites like:

  • GoNoodle
  • BrainPOP
  • PBS Kids
  • Khan Academy
  • Zearn
  • Scholastic
Stick to a Routine

It can be easy to get off track when you’re learning from home, which makes sticking to a routine even more important. Having a regular bedtime and morning routine will ensure your kids are ready to learn. They’ll get more out of remote learning if they are well-rested and alert.

Remote learning success is possible with some dedication and the right tools. These tips will help with that.

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Social-Emotional Development and Learning Take a Hit as COVID-19 Continues

    by JEAN PAUL PAULYNICE, MBA
    remote worker
    Community//

    10 Tips For Serving, Supporting And Managing Remote Employees Through The Pandemic

    by Priya Florence Shah
    Community//

    Summer Learning Reimagined

    by Nadine Levitt

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.