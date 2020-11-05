This year has been tough on all of us, but kids have been significantly impacted. Many schools have closed or switched to online instruction, catapulting students and caregivers into the world of remote learning. Keeping kids engaged with remote learning involves some creativity and a lot of patience.

Remote learning kids spend hours on the computer each day, so breaks from screen time are essential for their physical and mental health. Create opportunities for them to get active, whether it be inside or outside. You can incorporate learning into these activities, such as teaching them about measurements while cooking or the ecosystem while playing outside.

While kids certainly need breaks from being online, it’s also important to take advantage of all the internet has to offer. With so many businesses being closed due to COVID-19, many of them have switched to online interactions with their customers. You can do many different things virtually now, such as:

Virtual field trips to museums, zoos, and aquariums

Library storytimes

Virtual music and art lessons

The learning doesn’t have to stop when the school day is over. Since kids miss out on in-person instruction, giving them additional learning opportunities is crucial to succeeding this school year. Reach out to your child’s teacher and ask for other learning resources. Many of them are willing to send packets of work home for your child to work on or send you in the direction of learning websites like:

GoNoodle

BrainPOP

PBS Kids

Khan Academy

Zearn

Scholastic

It can be easy to get off track when you’re learning from home, which makes sticking to a routine even more important. Having a regular bedtime and morning routine will ensure your kids are ready to learn. They’ll get more out of remote learning if they are well-rested and alert.

Remote learning success is possible with some dedication and the right tools. These tips will help with that.